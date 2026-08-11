12 Bourbon Bottles That Rival Blanton's And Spare Your Wallet

Blanton's is an exceptional bourbon that comes with a fascinating history. Yet, the problem with this whiskey is finding a bottle at a reasonable price. Its price on secondary markets averages around $300, with some retailers selling it much higher. That price is a result of limited allocations, meaning you can hunt for months before finding it at a suggested retail price. The good news is there are plenty of bourbons out there of similar quality without costing a fortune. With my many years of tasting and studying bourbon, I've been able to create a list that gives you a great starting point to explore life beyond Blanton's. I've personally tasted every bourbon on this list, and each one offers an experience that can genuinely rival Blanton's in its own way.

Some deliver a similarly smooth and balanced profile, while others may lean into its rich spice or deep caramel notes. Then there's the factor of Blanton's single-barrel nature that is likely to appeal to many drinkers. None of these bourbons are exact copies, but all of them share some similarity while giving you outstanding value for money. Just as importantly, they are all readily available and easy to find. I didn't set an exact figure here, but all these bourbons can be found for under $70, with many costing much less than that. Getting to enjoy Blanton's can sometimes be a game of patience. Here are 12 you can buy today that deliver premium flavor without a premium price tag.