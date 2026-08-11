12 Bourbon Bottles That Rival Blanton's And Spare Your Wallet
Blanton's is an exceptional bourbon that comes with a fascinating history. Yet, the problem with this whiskey is finding a bottle at a reasonable price. Its price on secondary markets averages around $300, with some retailers selling it much higher. That price is a result of limited allocations, meaning you can hunt for months before finding it at a suggested retail price. The good news is there are plenty of bourbons out there of similar quality without costing a fortune. With my many years of tasting and studying bourbon, I've been able to create a list that gives you a great starting point to explore life beyond Blanton's. I've personally tasted every bourbon on this list, and each one offers an experience that can genuinely rival Blanton's in its own way.
Some deliver a similarly smooth and balanced profile, while others may lean into its rich spice or deep caramel notes. Then there's the factor of Blanton's single-barrel nature that is likely to appeal to many drinkers. None of these bourbons are exact copies, but all of them share some similarity while giving you outstanding value for money. Just as importantly, they are all readily available and easy to find. I didn't set an exact figure here, but all these bourbons can be found for under $70, with many costing much less than that. Getting to enjoy Blanton's can sometimes be a game of patience. Here are 12 you can buy today that deliver premium flavor without a premium price tag.
1. Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Small Batch is one of the strongest contenders if you want an exceptional bourbon without Blanton's price tag or scarcity. It's one of many great bottles from the Heaven Hill distillery. However, perhaps no other bottle from the distillery offers better value for money than this, usually available around the $30 mark. This is a consistent and balanced bourbon that will equally appeal to newcomers and experienced whiskey drinkers. What you'll get here is bourbon's classical tasting notes delivered in expert fashion. That includes a rich balance of caramel and vanilla, along with oak and baking spices. There is also a lovely wave of butterscotch here, giving it sumptuous deep sweetness.
Yet, it's that oak influence that is perhaps the biggest difference here; as with Elijah Craig, it is deeper and with more of a kick than Blanton's. It doesn't have the silky mouthfeel; instead, you get a fuller, more robust whiskey. That's aided by a little smoke and nutmeg during the finish, showcasing its depth. This will appeal to those bourbon lovers who crave a whiskey that is complex but still easy to drink, and at only a fraction of the cost of hard-to-find bourbons.
2. Benchmark Single Barrel
Blanton's is made at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, and some of the best alternatives to it are other bourbons that are also made on its hallowed grounds. Benchmark Single Barrel is one such example but is at the other end of the scale when it comes to price and availability. You can usually grab a bottle for around $25, which is fantastic for a single barrel offering. There are significant differences between Blanton's and Benchmark in terms of barrel selection, aging, and proof, but there are enough similarities in that Buffalo Trace DNA to make this a great substitute.
On the palate, you'll enjoy the familiar sweetness of bourbon along with some honey and orchard fruits. In reality, it doesn't have the depth or finish that Blanton's can boast, but when you can often find it for less than a tenth of the price, that's not surprising. What you do get here is an approachable whiskey that is more than good enough to be enjoyed neat as your everyday bourbon. It makes it an excellent starting point for those who want to experience quality bourbon while still remaining highly affordable. If you've tried bad bottom-shelf bourbons before, you'll quickly appreciate how this is a significant step up in quality without being a big leap in price.
3. Buffalo Trace
When it comes to value for money, it's hard to beat Buffalo Trace. Of course, this is also another of the many great whiskeys produced at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, and shares many of those characteristics that we've just looked at with the Benchmark expression. They may all be a little different, but every whiskey from this distillery seems to excel in providing balance. By this I mean where every flavor seems to complement the others without dominating the palate. There is no better example of that than with this bottle. There is no age statement here, but I'd say it's at least eight years old, perhaps a little more. When you consider that maturation along with the smooth and balanced style, it's perhaps the king of bourbon value with an average price of a little over $30.
Although Buffalo Trace uses a lower proof and isn't a single barrel bourbon like Blanton's, it delivers the same smooth, balanced style that has made both bottles favorites among bourbon enthusiasts. You can expect classic notes of caramel, vanilla, toffee, and honey, complemented by hints of orchard fruit, light oak, and gentle baking spice. Compared with Blanton's, Buffalo Trace is slightly softer and less complex, but it remains exceptionally well-rounded and easy to drink. Given the vast difference in price and availability, it's somewhat ironic that these two bottles are produced at the same distillery. Be that as it may, Buffalo Trace remains one of the best bottles you can keep on your shelf and a great alternative to Blanton's.
4. Knob Creek 9-Year
Knob Creek 9-Year is an excellent alternative to Blanton's for bourbon drinkers who enjoy a richer, more full-bodied whiskey. This also comes from a famous distillery, but by way of Jim Beam this time. The average price for this bottle approaches the $40 mark. That means it's a touch more expensive than the first three we've looked at, but it's still more than worth the cost. The nine years of aging here give it a level of maturity that is on par with Blanton's. The quality is similar, but there is a significant divergence in terms of tasting notes.
Knob Creek excels in delivering sophisticated earthy flavors such as roasted peanuts, charred oak, and a range of baking spices. On top of that, you'll still get an impressive range of sweet flavors with caramel and vanilla here. At 100 proof, it has a little bit more power than Blanton's, but that aging allows it to stay smooth. The result is a bourbon that feels robust without sacrificing drinkability. If you're enticed by the idea of a bourbon with a little more oak and spice, Knob Creek 9-year consistently delivers.
5. Wild Turkey Rare Breed
If you want to take many of the qualities of Blanton's and put them in a hugely powerful whiskey, you'll get something akin to Wild Turkey Rare Breed. Whereas Blanton's Original Single Barrel is bottled at 93 proof, Rare Breed is a barrel-proof bourbon, meaning it's bottled at the same strength it was in the barrel. That makes it a robust whiskey, but it still remains well balanced. It's also fairly easy to drink if you're used to high-strength spirits.
The rye spice you get here is quite lively, allowing you to pick out warming flavors such as pepper and cinnamon. A bit of brown sugar and honey give it some unique sweetness, while there is also a touch of orange and peanut. A splash of water can help to reveal more layers, but this whiskey remains remarkably drinkable, even at full strength. You won't get any harsh burn, and the finish isn't too hot either. Wild Turkey has a fascinating history, and this is one of its best expressions. The power here won't be for everyone, and those new to whiskey may especially be overwhelmed by Rare Breed. But if you want something bigger and bolder than Blanton's, it's a smart choice at around $60.
6. Four Roses Single Barrel
As with Wild Turkey, Four Roses is another brand with a fascinating history. And as with Wild Turkey, it also creates a worthy alternative to Blanton's in the form of Four Roses Single Barrel. Four Roses utilizes a few different mash bills for its bottles, with this one coming from the OBSV recipe, which contains a high amount of rye. That helps to give it some unique tasting notes beyond the classic sweetness, with that mainly coming in the form of vanilla. Along with that, you'll get a range of spices, with cinnamon being the most prominent.
As you take more sips, you're likely to find some fruits such as plum, cherry, and pear along with cocoa and oak. These qualities make it both brighter and spicier than Blanton's. Yet, it's not quite as smooth or balanced. Both are excellent bourbons that feature long and complex finishes, and the right one for you will come down to personal preference. If you're the type to enjoy the craftsmanship and individuality of a whiskey, Four Roses Single Barrel is an outstanding choice. And as with all the selections here, it's a choice that you won't have to spend too long hunting down.
7. 1792 Small Batch
1792 Small Batch is another whiskey that is well balanced but still manages to have plenty of character. There are a few whiskeys I could have chosen here from the impressive 1792 range, but the Small Batch gives you that affordable value while still being of excellent quality. Perhaps the biggest similarity these two bourbons have is that the 1792 Small Batch is deliciously smooth and also has a similar level of balance. It makes it an idea choice for those who adore those characteristics in a bourbon but also want a little complexity and depth to go with it.
When it comes to this 1792 whiskey, you can find those qualities for around $30 a bottle. Within that complexity is a lovely array of sweeter notes. That includes the expected caramel and vanilla, but also goes a little deeper with some butterscotch and toffee. Those notes are built on a solid foundation of pepper and toasted oak, which help to make this bourbon feel well structured and crafted. Blanton's is perhaps a little softer and sweeter, but you may instead prefer the spicier edge that comes with the 1792.
8. Eagle Rare 10 Year
Eagle Rare is a similar whiskey to Blanton's in several ways. It's another that is produced at the Buffalo Trace distillery and shares a similar tasting experience. It's also another that has at times frustrated drinkers with a lack of availability. However, Eagle Rare 10-year is thankfully becoming more commonly available, with an average price now sitting below $70. Both of these whiskeys are smooth and well-balanced, but they differ in how they are aged and bottled. The 10 years for the Eagle Rare is most likely at least a few years longer than what you'll get with Blanton's.
That aging brings out a delectably rich tasting experience which elegantly highlights its sweeter notes of caramel and vanilla. Along with that, you get a little bit of warming spice and a strong oak presence. A touch of nuts and chocolate gives it depth but without making it a robust whiskey. Blanton's has a little bit more power and the variation that comes from a single barrel. It feels as though both share the same proverbial trunk but have branched out in slightly different ways. At retail price, Eagle Rare 10-year is exceptional value. You might have to do a little searching to find it at a good price, but it's still considerably easier to find than Blanton's. If you're after a balanced and sophisticated bourbon, it's one to pick up whenever you see it.
9. John J. Bowman Single Barrel
I've mentioned single-barrel bourbons a few times, and Blanton's likes to proudly claim that it was the first of this type of whiskey. Since Blanton's became popular, there have been many great single-barrel bourbons created, with the John J. Bowman Single Barrel being one of them. These whiskeys often have more complexity, can showcase the distillery's DNA, and offer unique flavor profiles. A part of their charm is also the subtle variations you can get from one batch to the next, as they are poured from one barrel.
This John J. Bowman bourbon has all those charms. As with Blanton's, it may be single-barrel, but it also feels exceptionally refined. While batches can differ slightly, you can expect rich flavors of caramel, vanilla, honey, ripe orchard fruit, toasted oak, and gentle baking spices, with a silky mouthfeel and a long, elegant finish. There's a little more oak here than Blanton's, but it's not quite as smooth. It's one of the more expensive bottles here, but you should still be able to find it in the $60 to $70 range. If you don't mind spending that little bit extra while still coming way under Blanton's prices, give this a try.
10. Maker's Mark 46
Here we have something a little different, as Maker's Mark 46 is a wheated bourbon. In contrast to Blanton's, which uses a traditional rye recipe, you'll get a smoother, sweeter alternative here. That's because rye usually brings out spicy notes, whereas wheat is much more mellow. At a price around $40, it's excellent value, much like most of the Maker's Mark range. One of the most impressive aspects of this whiskey is how rich the sweet flavors feel, especially the butterscotch and caramel.
You'll also notice how it has a much creamier mouthfeel than many other bourbons while still offering you enough of an oak influence to balance out the sweetness. Despite the lack of rye, there is some warming spice here in the form of cinnamon. Bottled at 94-proof, it has enough power without being overwhelming, making it an excellent sipping bourbon. It's a wise choice for those who are enticed by the qualities of Blanton's but are interested to see how that presents itself in a wheated mash bill.
11. Russell's Reserve 10-Year
Here we have another expression that is produced by Wild Turkey. Russell's Reserve 10-Year has quite a few similarities to the Wild Breed above, but with some benefits that come from its extended aging. It's also not as powerful as the Wild Breed, with this 10-year expression bottled at 90-proof. This will appeal to those who appreciate Blanton's elegance but are looking for a bourbon with more maturity and a heavier oak influence. At a price of $40 to $50, this is simply one of the best everyday premium bourbons you can get.
That's because on the palate you'll get to enjoy a profile that is both rich and layered. The most unique tasting notes you'll get here are orange zest, a bit of leather, and some roasted notes. These types of flavors often only present themselves after extended aging, and you can tell that through its oakier character too. That being said, it still does those bourbon basics extremely well with its deep caramel and vanilla. It's a little drier than Blanton's but has a similar smoothness. It's packed with flavor and one of those bourbons where you can seemingly find new tasting notes whenever you head for that next sip.
12. Old Forester 1920
If you know a little about bourbon history, then you could well know the significance of the 1920 date here. That was the year Prohibition was introduced, and this whiskey pays homage to the style of the time. Old Forester 1920 gives you a bold and full-flavored whiskey with high proof. That high proof is inspired by the whiskey that was sold during Prohibition for medical purposes, something Old Forester had a license to do. You'll love this if you're seeking a richer, more intense experience than you'll get with Blanton's, while retaining the refinement of a premium bourbon.
At 115 proof, you can expect tasting notes of dark toffee, chocolate, vanilla, charred oak, black cherry, and warm coriander. There is also some espresso and brown sugar here. Blanton's feels more delicate and elegant, but you may prefer the greater intensity you get from the 1920. With an average price of just over $60, it's one of those bottles that costs a little extra than most but is well worth the price. Blanton's is a wonderful bourbon, but this Old Forester bottle is the final example of proof that you can find similar quality at a vastly reduced price.