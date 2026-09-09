5 Things Induction Stoves Can Do That Gas Stoves Can't Compete With

Both amateur and professional chefs have long preferred gas stoves over electric appliances. Yet, over time, we've come to understand gas stoves come with potential health and safety hazards. For instance, even when turned off, they can release harmful pollutants into the air like nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and carbon monoxide, posing serious health risks. Gas cooking also contributes to some of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change, and the open flame poses safety issues like the risk of fires and burns.

As folks learned of the hazards of gas vs electric ovens, many switched back to electric models. Now, we have a modern alternative: Induction ranges offer the best of both electric and gas stoves without the drawbacks. Instead of natural gas and flame, induction stoves use electromagnetic energy to heat cookware directly. This allows the appliance to heat up and cool down quickly, reducing the risk of injury, fires, or overcooked food. Yet, food still cooks much faster, and it's easier to regulate temperature for even, consistent results.

Induction cooktops won't release harmful pollutants and toxins into the air, and they are more efficient than gas models, so you may notice a decrease in your utility bills. All in all, gas ranges may not be worth buying anymore, especially if you can afford to upgrade to an induction cooktop or even a single standalone induction burner. Doing so means that you can take advantage of these five things induction stoves do better than gas stoves.