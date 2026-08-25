Not LG, Not GE: Consumer Reports' Pick For The Best Induction Range Of 2026 Is Cheaper By Far
Due to their efficiency, precision of controls, and environmental friendliness, induction stoves are dominating 2026 kitchen trends. One hesitation, however, is that they can be on the expensive side, especially some popular brands like LG and GE. Luckily for budget-conscious shoppers, Consumer Reports just named the Frigidaire Gallery GCFI3060BF 30-Inch Induction Range as the best model of 2026, and it's leagues cheaper than ranges from other brands.
This freestanding, five-element 30-inch induction range costs $1,399 on Frigidaire's website as of this writing, with the same price listed at Lowe's, Walmart, Home Depot, and other popular retailers. Consumer Reports' second and third place-winning ranges from LG and GE cost $2,695 and $3,815 respectively, making the Frigidaire model a total steal. It boasts a whopping 15 cooking functions, including air frying, steaming, slow-cooking, and air sous vide, as well as a built-in storage drawer and extra-large oven with a 6.2 cubic feet capacity.
To find the best induction range to buy this year, Consumer Reports put 172 products through rigorous lab testing to assess cooking, baking, and self-cleaning performances. The outlet also surveyed CR members to come up with reliability and customer satisfaction ratings for each brand tested. Frigidaire earned an outstanding score for reliability and very high marks for owner satisfaction, and the winning range itself earned near-perfect marks for cooking and self-cleaning tests, resulting in an overall score notably higher than those of other contenders. CR's review goes into more detail on how this product performed at various functions you're likely to use every day in the kitchen.
Consumer Reports reveals why this Frigidaire range outperforms the competition
Consumer Reports found that the cooktop elements on the Frigidaire Gallery 30-Inch Induction Range performed excellently at both high and low heat. The stove boiled water fast and maintained temperatures well, so you can rely on it for everything from pan-searing to simmering. Its oven also baked cakes and cookies evenly, earning it perfect marks in that category. And like any induction stovetop, this model's flat surface should be super convenient to clean.
For all the pros of induction stoves, there are also cons, and the Frigidaire Gallery Induction Range is no exception. While it is a rather affordable product, you'll wind up spending extra money if your cookware isn't compatible. Stainless steel, cast iron, and nonstick pans with magnetic bottoms all work with induction elements, but aluminum, glass, copper, and ceramic vessels do not. You'll have to replace those or use an adapter to make them work with your new induction cooktop.
There's another thing homeowners wish they'd known before getting an induction stovetop: Many include touch-based controls that not every cook will enjoy. These controls can be either too sensitive or irresponsive, making it hard to adjust temperatures on the fly. The Frigidaire Gallery Induction Range does have touch controls, so it might present a learning curve if you're used to good old knobs. All in all, Consumer Reports' top induction range is a reliable, efficient product to consider, so long as you're confident that you can adjust to induction cooking.