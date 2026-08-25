Not LG, Not GE: Consumer Reports' Pick For The Best Induction Range Of 2026 Is Cheaper By Far

Due to their efficiency, precision of controls, and environmental friendliness, induction stoves are dominating 2026 kitchen trends. One hesitation, however, is that they can be on the expensive side, especially some popular brands like LG and GE. Luckily for budget-conscious shoppers, Consumer Reports just named the Frigidaire Gallery GCFI3060BF 30-Inch Induction Range as the best model of 2026, and it's leagues cheaper than ranges from other brands.

This freestanding, five-element 30-inch induction range costs $1,399 on Frigidaire's website as of this writing, with the same price listed at Lowe's, Walmart, Home Depot, and other popular retailers. Consumer Reports' second and third place-winning ranges from LG and GE cost $2,695 and $3,815 respectively, making the Frigidaire model a total steal. It boasts a whopping 15 cooking functions, including air frying, steaming, slow-cooking, and air sous vide, as well as a built-in storage drawer and extra-large oven with a 6.2 cubic feet capacity.

To find the best induction range to buy this year, Consumer Reports put 172 products through rigorous lab testing to assess cooking, baking, and self-cleaning performances. The outlet also surveyed CR members to come up with reliability and customer satisfaction ratings for each brand tested. Frigidaire earned an outstanding score for reliability and very high marks for owner satisfaction, and the winning range itself earned near-perfect marks for cooking and self-cleaning tests, resulting in an overall score notably higher than those of other contenders. CR's review goes into more detail on how this product performed at various functions you're likely to use every day in the kitchen.