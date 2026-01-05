What Homeowners Wish They'd Known Before Switching To An Induction Stovetop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're considering a new stove for 2026 but aren't sure how to choose between gas, electric, and induction, it's important to do your research. If your primary goal in upgrading your stovetop is to move away from gas stoves so that you can avoid harmful emissions and reduce your environmental impact, you'll have a choice between an electric and induction range. However, like any other major kitchen appliance purchase, you should always consider the pros and cons of induction stoves before deciding if you should get one. While there are many benefits to induction cooking, such as its speed, energy efficiency, and reduced environmental impact, there are also some things that homeowners wish they had known before switching to an induction cooktop.

For instance, not all cookware works on induction cooktops. The best cookware for induction stoves are ones with a flat bottom that is smooth and unscratched. Stainless steel, cast iron, enameled steel, and other magnetic cookware typically works with induction stoves. If you have old, damaged pots and pans or finally splurged on a luxury copper or aluminum cookware set, you'll likely have to purchase new ones that are compatible with your stove. You also may have trouble cooking with a standard wok, as it has a curved bottom and only a small part of it will make contact with the cooktop's surface. This could lead to frustration, uneven cooking, and inconsistent results. You can purchase an induction stove that has a special wok burner, an induction compatible wok with a flat bottom, or a standalone induction wok burner to solve the problem. The Nuwave Induction Wok, available on Amazon, is frequently recommended by home chefs.