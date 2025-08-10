Why Professionals Prefer Gas Stoves Over Electric Appliances

We've heard it for years: Serious chefs always prefer gas stoves over electric models. That seems to be the case whether it's a buzzy restaurant kitchen or a dedicated home setup for self-made chefs. But with American homes and businesses considerably leaning toward electrification in recent years, does that standard still persist? We decided to find out by consulting two experts in the field: Derek Piva, executive chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun, and Arnold Myint, executive chef and owner at International Market 2.0. And the answer seems to be yes, gas stoves are typically preferred by professionals, though there are exceptions.

The preference for gas cooking isn't just for tradition or nostalgia's sake — it's deeply rooted in the belief that it performs at far higher levels than electric. Piva confirmed that notion and explained why. "In a professional kitchen, gas is king," he told us in our exclusive chat. "It offers immediate heat control and allows for more nuanced cooking techniques, like using residual or indirect heat to gently hold items, or roasting vegetables like peppers and eggplant directly over an open flame."

Piva maintained that electric stoves are simply unable to replicate that level of flexibility. On the other hand, home chefs have more variables to consider. "For home kitchens," Piva noted, "the choice often depends on what you're cooking and how comfortable you are with your tools — but from a chef's perspective, gas gives you the edge." Having grown up on a Brazilian farm and now practicing luxury "wilderness to table" dining at Tu Tu' Tun on Oregon's Rogue River, we're pretty confident in his cooking convictions. However, our other expert offers a slightly differing, multi-faceted viewpoint.