Why Bobby Flay Prefers Electric Ovens Over Gas For Baking

When it comes to baking up a loaf of French bread, a beautiful red velvet cake, or a batch of chocolate chip cookies for the neighborhood block party, it might surprise you to learn that Bobby Flay is a fan of the electric oven. While the Iron Chef didn't get into the gas vs. electric oven debate, he told CNN that while he prefers a gas stove for most things he is cooking up, he likes an electric oven for baking. But what is it about an electric oven that is better for baked goods?

One of the pros this type of appliance has going for it is the fact that it can keep a steady temperature once it hits the degree you have it set to. This means the heat remains consistent and helps your baked goods develop and bake at an even pace. This stands in stark contrast to the ups and downs in temperature a gas oven can be prone to. Of course, that's only one of the benefits for your baked goods.