Are Gas Ranges Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Induction does have its downsides, but they are minor. They lack the visual clues of gas stovetops, and there is a learning curve associated with using them. Most importantly, induction is not compatible with some types of cookware, including ceramics, and some aluminum and copper pans. They also have a higher upfront cost on average than current gas ranges.

If price is a concern, or if you'll need to buy a whole new set of pans, it might be better to consider a gas range. However, even gas's affordability advantage over induction comes with an asterisk. Because induction creates heat directly, it is far more efficient than gas, where much of the heat created by the flame is lost to the air. While gas may still be cheaper to operate in areas with low natural gas prices, induction can cost less to run over time than both gas and traditional electric ranges, thanks to its greater energy efficiency. And as more homes switch to other appliances and heating systems to electricity, a gas range may require a separate gas hookup just for the kitchen.

It should also be noted that while induction is (understandably) getting a lot of the attention in the gradual switch from gas, electric ranges have also improved substantially over the years. They still have the same easy-clean advantages, but now perform just as well as gas. Considering they are often cheaper than gas ranges, there are fewer and fewer reasons to opt for gas at all.