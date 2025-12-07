The Safety Device Every Home With A Gas Stove Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's been a significant increase in gas leaks over the past 10 to 20 years, according tothe National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a non-profit committed to reducing fire and electrical hazards. Science Direct analyzed reports of gas leaks between 2003 and 2018 via the National Fire Incident Reporting System and found 2.4 million incidents across the United States. Gas leaks can be incredibly dangerous to human and animal health and safety, causing serious illness from exposure, or even injury or death due to fire or explosion. One crucial tip for cooking on a natural gas stove is to take proactive, preventive safety measures to reduce your risk of a gas leak or explosion.

The best way to protect yourself and your home is to invest in a natural gas detector. This invaluable safety device consists of a sensor, exterior control casing, and alarm. It continuously samples indoor air, monitoring for signs of methane, which could indicate escaping natural gas. If it senses dangerous levels, it emits a loud alarm.

Although natural gas is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, a chemical is added to it so that leaks are more noticeable. This chemical smells like sulfur or rotting eggs. However, after smelling the chemical for a few minutes, you might become immune to it. Also, if you aren't home or are sleeping when a leak occurs, you might not notice the smell in time to prevent a catastrophe.

This is why the NFPA recommends the installation of natural gas detectors in homes. Devices should be installed near any fuel-burning appliances, including in attached garages and basements. When choosing between a gas vs electric oven, consider the added expense of installing a natural gas detector.