5 Ordering Tips To Make The Most Out Of Culver's Chili
Culver's is one of those rare fast food spots where the side dishes earn just as much hype as the burgers. While Culver's iconic cheese curds definitely steal the show, a dark horse fan favorite is George's Chili, named after founder George Culver. Made with beef, tomatoes, beans, peppers, onions, and spices, this medium-hot chili is already raved about by customers, but you can make it twice as filling and delicious with a few clever ordering tricks.
We scoured the internet and did some creative thinking to come up with five must-try ordering hacks for making the most of this popular Culver's side dish. Fans have found many ways to up the flavor and satiation of George's chili, even turning it into a full-on meal by combining it with different menu items. It works so well for "secret menu" orders because it's flavorful on its own, but simple enough to enhance other dishes without overwhelming them. Try the following tasty hacks, and you might find yourself ordering a cup of chili during every Culver's trip.
Make the Culver's secret menu chili cheese curds
You might not think you can make Culver's cheese curds any better, but you can by ordering two extra items: George's chili and a side cup of Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. These goodies combine to create one of the chain's most popular "secret menu" items: chili cheese curds. To put together this social media-famous dish, order the three items and ask the staff for a cardboard box to put the cheese curds in (or bring your own container). By default, the curds come in a paper bag that can't handle extra weight. Grab a fork, too — this dish is not finger food.
From there, simply put the curds in your container and pour the chili and cheese on top. Using less of the toppings may keep the fried curds crispier, but adding more obviously makes the dish extra filling and flavorful. The result is as gloriously messy and delicious as you would expect, combining the crunchy, squeaky curds; rich, meaty chili; and gooey, savory cheese sauce for a "side dish" that eats like a meal.
You can elevate this delectable Culver's creation by ordering George's Chili Supreme, which adds sour cream, cheese, and onions on top. You can also nicely ask for side orders of toppings that normally come on Culver's ButterBurgers, including bacon, raw or sautéed onions, and pickled jalapeños. Alternatively, leave off the cheese sauce for a chili-and-curd combo that lets the spicy, meaty flavors shine.
Add chili to your ButterBurger
Culver's doesn't come to mind when you think of chain restaurants with the best chili cheeseburgers, but you can go the DIY route by pouring George's chili onto a ButterBurger with cheese. At its simplest, this burger consists of two thin, seared patties on a toasted bun with American cheese. Adding chili ups the meaty goodness and elevates the flavor with spicy and vegetal notes. Just like the DIY Culver's chili cheese curds, this is one messy meal that definitely requires extra napkins, but it's sure to taste awesome.
Your Culver's chili cheeseburger can be easily perked up by any topping you'd normally use on your sandwich, whether it be "The Works" (that's pickles, ketchup, mustard, and onions) or some lettuce and tomato for a refreshing, crunchy contrast. Bacon would be a delicious addition, too.
To get even more creative, try swapping in sourdough bread for the bun on your ButterBurger. This is one of the best Culver's ordering tricks according to customers, as the sourdough slices are much crispier than the chain's soft burger buns — a huge advantage if you're adding chili. The bread should hold up better without getting as soggy, and the crispiness will be a welcome contrast to the soft chili. If you'd rather not fuss with a custom order, just add chili to Culver's Sourdough Melt, which puts two burger patties, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions between the bread.
Create a chili cheese corn dog
Do you prefer chili dogs to chili burgers? While Culver's doesn't sell classic dogs in a bun, it does offer a hefty corn dog. Try ordering a cup of George's chili (or the supreme version for that cheese, sour cream, and onion boost), then pour it on top of your corn dog and enjoy. You'll have a crispy, spicy, carnival-esque main meal, with the sweet batter nicely offsetting the savory chili.
If you don't mind some extra mess (sensing a theme here?), Culver's fans recommend pouring Wisconsin cheese sauce onto your chili corn dog, too. Mustard and ketchup wouldn't hurt, either, but don't ignore the restaurant's other sauces and dressings. Culver's signature sauce, made with buttermilk, Parmesan, blue cheese, and seasonings like peppers and garlic, would add some tangy, umami richness. Ranch, BBQ sauce, or hot sauce would also fare well.
No matter which toppings you add, you might want to pull the wooden stick out of the frank, cut it up, and eat it with a fork — it's what's best for your hands and shirt. Or, get fancier with your knife work by removing the stick and carefully cutting a slit in the corn dog lengthwise. You're essentially halving it without slicing all the way through. Then, pour your chili and other toppings into the opening. This makes the corn dog closer to a regular chili dog in a bun, but we can't guarantee that it'll be neat when eaten by hand.
Make a mashed potato and chili meal bowl
If you love KFC's Famous Bowl as well as Culver's chili, try an order combo that turns the latter into a hearty, filling meal bowl. Start by ordering Culver's mashed potatoes without the gravy, as you won't be needing it, plus a cup of George's chili. Ask the staff for an empty salad bowl as well. Put the potatoes into the bowl, pour the chili over top, and eat with a spoon for a rib-sticking entree unlike anything else Culver's offers.
This comforting DIY meal bowl is perfect for colder days, or any time when you're seriously hungry and in need of something other than a burger. The creamy, buttery mash and warm, savory chili are sure to combine well, and you'll get a good serving of carbs and protein. To make it even more filling, you can put Culver's chicken tenders or cheese curds on top. This brings the dish even closer to Famous Bowl territory, but unless you're ravenous, prepare to bring home leftovers or share with a dining partner.
You can dress up this mash-and-chili bowl using all the classic Culver's toppings and sauces. No matter how you change it up, this meal would be delicious scooped up with the saltine crackers that come with the chili. Or, ask for a dinner roll, which normally comes with Culver's seafood platters. With this side item, your order will feel more like a homemade dinner than a fast-food order.
Put together some DIY Culver's nachos
For this last Culver's chili hack, you'll need to bring an ingredient from home, but it'll be worth it to taste something truly unique: Culver's-style nachos. Take a bag of tortilla chips with you to the restaurant, then order George's chili supreme and a cup of cheese sauce. You'll also need a vessel for your nachos, such as a cardboard container, a salad platter, or a dish you brought from home.
Culver's happens to offer several classic and creative toppings for nachos, including lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, pickled jalapeños, raw and cooked onions, buffalo dressing, and even fried shrimp and BBQ sauce. Don't forget to grab those extras before you assemble your dish. To put it all together, arrange your tortilla chips in the dish, pour on the chili and then the cheese sauce, and add everything else on top. You'll have a hefty pile of nachos that could rival a homemade version, with most of the work done by Culver's.
It goes without saying that you can also swap Culver's chili into any of your favorite nacho recipes. It's a great shortcut if you're short on time or if you simply can't get enough of that good old George's Chili.