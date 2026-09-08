5 Ordering Tips To Make The Most Out Of Culver's Chili

You might not think you can make Culver's cheese curds any better, but you can by ordering two extra items: George's chili and a side cup of Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. These goodies combine to create one of the chain's most popular "secret menu" items: chili cheese curds. To put together this social media-famous dish, order the three items and ask the staff for a cardboard box to put the cheese curds in (or bring your own container). By default, the curds come in a paper bag that can't handle extra weight. Grab a fork, too — this dish is not finger food.

From there, simply put the curds in your container and pour the chili and cheese on top. Using less of the toppings may keep the fried curds crispier, but adding more obviously makes the dish extra filling and flavorful. The result is as gloriously messy and delicious as you would expect, combining the crunchy, squeaky curds; rich, meaty chili; and gooey, savory cheese sauce for a "side dish" that eats like a meal.

You can elevate this delectable Culver's creation by ordering George's Chili Supreme, which adds sour cream, cheese, and onions on top. You can also nicely ask for side orders of toppings that normally come on Culver's ButterBurgers, including bacon, raw or sautéed onions, and pickled jalapeños. Alternatively, leave off the cheese sauce for a chili-and-curd combo that lets the spicy, meaty flavors shine.