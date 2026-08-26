5 Chain Restaurants With The Best Chili Cheeseburgers, According To Reviews
Chili cheeseburgers offer a specialized twist often enjoyed by customers who adore a protein-heavy combination of versatile ingredients. The burger's standard makeup is simple: a greasy beef patty topped with a slice of gooey, molten cheese. The chili is the real prize, of course, spooned onto the burger and oftentimes spreading beyond its bun's breaded bounds. Savory and rich, a good chili cheeseburger delivers not only on the entwined taste of its meats, but also on how well the heavy chili accentuates the burger's already strong flavor.
While there are plenty of chain restaurants serving chili cheeseburgers across the United States, some brands provide much better experiences than others. The particular establishments featured on this list are praised by regular customers for having some of the best chili cheeseburgers on the market. From simple makeups to more complex, topping-filled delights, these are the greatest chili cheeseburgers one can eat at chain restaurants, based on customer reviews.
Original Tommy's
Original Tommy's is a small chain located across Southern California and parts of Las Vegas, and boasts numerous chili cheeseburger options for hungry customers. The standard chili cheeseburger can be ordered with up to three sizzling beef patties, furthered by the inclusion of sliced pickle, tomato, diced onion, and American cheese. The restaurant also offers the Caliente Chili Burger, which includes jalapeños, and a beefier Quarter-Pound Chili Cheeseburger. Its diversity is one reason customers adore Original Tommy's, the restaurant offering a chili cheeseburger experience beyond the standard variety.
Customers showcase a deep admiration for Original Tommy's, especially because of the boisterous flavor of its signature chili. While regulars say it goes well on any menu item, the burgers are a standout thanks to a variety of choices and consistency of taste. It's so powerful that, for some, it's the only place one should ever buy a chili cheeseburger. The way the rich, hearty meat mix complements the burger patty and cheese, alongside vegetable additions, forms a tough-to-beat flavor the taste buds will remember. The restaurant also has regular deals for its burgers, providing customers chances to buy different items at a low price. These factors make Original Tommy's a go-to locale for chili cheeseburgers, primed for SoCal residents and visitors alike.
Ward's
Sporting restaurants primarily across Mississippi, Ward's provides an old-school fast food feel bolstered by a delicious chili cheeseburger. The burger is provided in two different sizes for customers of varying appetites, offered up as either a Big One with Chili and Cheese, or a Little One with Chili and Cheese. Both forms of chili cheeseburger come equipped with beef, cheese, mustard, and onion, serving up a familiar, rich taste for anyone who likes chowing down on the meaty delicacy. Burgers also come with large fries, perfect for dipping into the chili, and a medium drink to wash everything down.
The simple but effective presentation has customers clamoring, with many singing the praises of the chili cheeseburger's delicious ingredient combo. The freshly prepared chili blends expertly with the other flavors of the burger. Some even favorably compare the restaurant to Five Guys, saying Ward's burgers are far superior, partially thanks to the chili. Although it makes for a messy meal, regular customers are satisfied with how well the burgers turn out. With a savory flavor that blends seamlessly with the meat patties and melted cheese, Ward's provides chili burgers that offer an unforgettable, tasty experience.
Fatburger
Favorably contrasted with In-N-Out, Fatburger sports a simple, effective chili cheeseburger — but only if you ask for it as a burger topping. Located in 13 states, though mostly concentrated in California, Fatburger provides chili as an optional add-on to any of its classic cheeseburger dishes. The original-sized burger comes equipped with a thick patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and mayo, mustard, and relish as condiments. Up to three patties can be stacked in one burger. Chili is but one of many optional interior additions, but it's one that customers say is the best of the best.
The most impressive aspect of Fatburger's chili cheeseburger is how well the chili mixes with the many other ingredients. From the original to the Triple Kingburger, chili stands out amongst all toppings, complementary without overwhelming. Some customers say it even goes well with other optional additives, such as fried egg and bacon. Size is also a vital factor, with the range of ⅓-pound to 1½ pounds making customers feel like the somewhat pricier offerings are worthwhile. Chili, of course, goes well with the fries, too, dippable right between the burger buns. Fatburger's offerings may not come with chili by default, but adding it makes for a delectable burger achievement.
The Hat
At The Hat, chili cheeseburgers are kept simple: Customers can order either a Chiliburger or Double Chiliburger to satiate their desire for a rich and savory meat meal. Both dishes are simple, featuring one or two patties alongside mustard, tomato, sliced onion, and sliced pickle. The oozing chili drives the flavor, while the size of the dish makes it all the more popular with satisfied customers.
The most difficult part of making a chili cheeseburger is ensuring the chili doesn't overpower the burger. But, for The Hat, the chili is a complementing addition, making for a messy yet overall satisfying meal for all its customers, regular and occasional. This includes some visitors who aren't fans of the restaurant overall. While some have criticized other menu items, those same people say the burger is delicious. Even for people unsure about the restaurant, The Hat still provides a satisfying burger, triumphing over all first-glance expectations from its simplicity.
Wienerschnitzel
Located primarily across California and Arizona, Wienerschnitzel is best known as a regional hot dog chain that serves chili dogs as a core menu item. However, it also provides a memorable chili burger experience with both of its enticing offerings. A regular chili cheeseburger consists of a sizzling burger patty and chili, topped with a melted slice of American cheese. The double chili cheeseburger offers the same experience, but with an enhanced dose of all three ingredients. No matter what size comes out of the kitchen, customers are extremely happy with the results of the savory, meaty matrimony. Because hot dogs are Wienerschnitzel's claim to fame, many are shocked by how well the burger carries over its signature chili taste. It helps that customers like the burgers and dogs in equal measure, giving the restaurant strong expectations to live up to.
But it always manages to meet or exceed them, with regulars praising the taste and texture as some of the best around. It helps that the restaurant extends a number of coupon deals throughout the year, making its chili cheeseburgers even more affordable. Even customers less enticed by the burgers say they're a strong choice. But the chili cheeseburger never plays second fiddle to the dogs. Instead, it complements the well-known dish by providing a different experience for customers to enjoy. Wienerschnitzel goes beyond what it's known for to provide a delicious experience, making it a top contender in the chili cheeseburger marketplace.
Methodology
The chain restaurants found on this list were chosen with each one's chili cheeseburger in mind. Most have it listed as a regular menu item, while in the case of Fatburger, it can be added via optional toppings. We used reviews from Reddit, Facebook, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to build the list. Taste, affordability, and overall happiness with the restaurant and its products helped to determine which chili cheeseburgers at chain restaurants are the best of the best.