Located primarily across California and Arizona, Wienerschnitzel is best known as a regional hot dog chain that serves chili dogs as a core menu item. However, it also provides a memorable chili burger experience with both of its enticing offerings. A regular chili cheeseburger consists of a sizzling burger patty and chili, topped with a melted slice of American cheese. The double chili cheeseburger offers the same experience, but with an enhanced dose of all three ingredients. No matter what size comes out of the kitchen, customers are extremely happy with the results of the savory, meaty matrimony. Because hot dogs are Wienerschnitzel's claim to fame, many are shocked by how well the burger carries over its signature chili taste. It helps that customers like the burgers and dogs in equal measure, giving the restaurant strong expectations to live up to.

But it always manages to meet or exceed them, with regulars praising the taste and texture as some of the best around. It helps that the restaurant extends a number of coupon deals throughout the year, making its chili cheeseburgers even more affordable. Even customers less enticed by the burgers say they're a strong choice. But the chili cheeseburger never plays second fiddle to the dogs. Instead, it complements the well-known dish by providing a different experience for customers to enjoy. Wienerschnitzel goes beyond what it's known for to provide a delicious experience, making it a top contender in the chili cheeseburger marketplace.