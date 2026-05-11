The Old-School '70s Fast Food Chain You Won't See Past Mississippi's Border

You can learn a thing or two about Mississippi simply by sitting at its dining tables. Sometimes, that means relishing in southern hospitality at a soul food feast, laden with hot tamales and fried catfish. Other times, it's as simple as walking through the doors of Ward's and ordering yourself a chili dog. Far from your ordinary, commercialized fast food chain, Ward's is one of the restaurant chains you'll only find in the South — belonging only to Mississippi.

Ward's history dates all the way back to 1958 with owners Richard and Ed Ward, who started a franchise of the regional chain the Frostop in Hattiesburg. For over 20 years, it was one of the go-to destinations for locals whenever the craving for all things chili and root beer struck. It was then resold in the early '80s, a few years after the brothers opened their first Ward's restaurant branch.

On the corner of Hardy Street and 40th Avenue, Ward's gradually built a loyal customer base with its signature line of burgers, lovingly referred to as "Big One" and "Little One", as well as house-made chili, and you guessed it, root beer. Over 50 years in business, Ward's has since expanded to 38 branches, spread across Hattiesburg, Gulfport, Brookhaven, and other Mississippi cities. Nowhere else in the U.S. will you find fast food with this kind of southern comfort, nor will it be served with the same tint of old-school nostalgia.