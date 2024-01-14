Root Beer Is The Secret Weapon For Better Chili

An important thing to remember when pouring your root beer into your chili is you want to add it slowly. This is because of all those bubbles. They will fizzle and sizzle when they hit a hot pot. As the root beer cooks with all of your ingredients, its flavor is going to become more concentrated, and it will also help tenderize the meat you are using for this hearty creation.

Be careful about being heavy-handed when you pour. Root beer, by its nature, is sweet, so it may take some trial and error to discover just how much of it you want to add. Some recipes call for a single can while others suggest using more. Just remember, chili is about balance. You want to make certain the sweet, the savory, and the heat are all aligned. If one is out of sync, it throws the whole pot off. So, if you find your chili is teetering towards too sweet, reach for a little squeeze of lemon or a splash of vinegar to smooth it out. Try this root beer trick the next time you make Texas red chili or live on the wild side and give your classic Cincinnati chili a new take.