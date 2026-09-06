5 Of The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far

When you wake up craving a breakfast sandwich from your favorite fast food spot, it can be hard to stray from your go-to order, but taking a chance on a new item can open your eyes to new levels of deliciousness. America's biggest chains have brought their breakfast A-game to 2026, dropping new releases that are far more exciting than your typical bacon, egg, and cheese. To help you decide what to try, look no further than our roundup of this year's best fast food breakfast sandwiches.

From January to August, chains from Panera to Chick-fil-A to Burger King have released morning 'wiches that customers absolutely rave about. We looked at social media posts and reviews to find out which new sandwiches get the most hype (and have the taste to back it up). Our top five picks get a big thumbs up in the flavor department, and a few of them are pretty innovative, as well. There are sweet and salty breakfast sandwiches; a sandwich made just for hash brown addicts; and even a slightly healthier option that throws in some veggies alongside the carbs, meat, and cheese.

Many of the best new fast food items of the year have been limited edition, and some of these sandwiches are no different, but several are still available on menus as of this writing. Don't hesitate to grab a bite of these spectacular sammies next time you hit the drive-thru before noon.