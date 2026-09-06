5 Of The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far
When you wake up craving a breakfast sandwich from your favorite fast food spot, it can be hard to stray from your go-to order, but taking a chance on a new item can open your eyes to new levels of deliciousness. America's biggest chains have brought their breakfast A-game to 2026, dropping new releases that are far more exciting than your typical bacon, egg, and cheese. To help you decide what to try, look no further than our roundup of this year's best fast food breakfast sandwiches.
From January to August, chains from Panera to Chick-fil-A to Burger King have released morning 'wiches that customers absolutely rave about. We looked at social media posts and reviews to find out which new sandwiches get the most hype (and have the taste to back it up). Our top five picks get a big thumbs up in the flavor department, and a few of them are pretty innovative, as well. There are sweet and salty breakfast sandwiches; a sandwich made just for hash brown addicts; and even a slightly healthier option that throws in some veggies alongside the carbs, meat, and cheese.
Many of the best new fast food items of the year have been limited edition, and some of these sandwiches are no different, but several are still available on menus as of this writing. Don't hesitate to grab a bite of these spectacular sammies next time you hit the drive-thru before noon.
Panera Wake-Up BLT Asiago Everything Bagel Stack
Back in February of this year, Panera outdid itself by not only bringing back its super popular Bagel Stacks, but also adding three breakfast-themed flavors to the lineup. When we tried Panera's new Asiago Bagel Stacks, the Wake-Up BLT stood out for its uniqueness and deliciously balanced flavor. The sandwich comes with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, arugula, and a cheesy Benedict sauce on a cheese-, seed-, and onion-studded Asiago Everything Bagel. Our taste tester appreciated the freshness of the veggies in this Stack, which contrasted well with the rich, creamy, cheesy sauce. We thought the condiment was definitely the star here (and appreciated the generous amount), yet it didn't completely drown out the rest of the sandwich.
Other Panera customers agree that the BLT Bagel Stack is a gold star breakfast, from the crispy, crunchy, warm bagel full of flavorful everything seasoning to the savory, well-cooked eggs and bacon. It's super comforting while still tasting a bit lighter than your average meat and cheese fest. Some fans even rate this item as a perfect 10 out of 10 and call it one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the fast food game, which is pretty impressive for a new and rather untraditional sammie. The best part is that the BLT Stack is a permanent Panera menu item, so you can savor it any time, anywhere — before 10:30 a.m., that is, because that's when breakfast ends at Panera.
Chick-fil-A Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich
Nostalgic childhood flavors as well as sweet and savory foods are currently huge in the food industry, and one chicken chain is serving up both trends for breakfast. Chick-fil-A's nostalgic fall menu includes waffle sandwiches and s'mores drinks, and the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich has become a hit with customers. It puts Chick-fil-A's famous fried chicken filet, applewood smoked bacon, and honey butter spread between maple-flavored waffles, served up with a side of syrup. It also comes in a spicy version and a grilled chicken variant.
Reviewers say that the classic Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich perfectly balances the savory, meaty chicken and bacon with the sweet, fluffy waffles. As you'd expect from Chick-fil-A, the chicken breast is juicy, crispy, and generously sized. One fan on Reddit raved about this sandwich, saying, "I loved it! Crispy lightly sweet waffles and good bacon on it!!" Another user agreed, calling it the "[b]est sandwich [Chick-fil-A has] had in a while!" That said, several customers say that the spicy version is even better.
The grilled chicken waffle sandwich is a bit leaner, as you'd expect, but the other ingredients still create a rich and flavorful bite. To add some extra satiation to these sandwiches, many Chick-fil-A patrons recommend adding an egg or egg white patty. This customization can be selected on the Chick-fil-A app or requested in person. And if you get to the restaurant after breakfast time, you can still order these sandwiches in a larger entree size.
Bojangles Carolina Crunch
If you only order a breakfast sandwich so you can also grab some crispy, greasy hash browns on the side, Bojangles' new Carolina Crunch is the entree of your dreams. This ingenious creation gets rid of the boring bread and uses two of the chain's hash browns, known as Bo-Tato Rounds or Bo-Rounds, as "buns." Tucked between the extra-large potato patties are strips of applewood smoked bacon, a folded egg patty, and a slice of American cheese.
Hash brown lovers have gone nuts for this limited-time sandwich, which is still on Bojangles' menu as of this writing. The Bo-Rounds are creamy on the inside, yet their exteriors are supremely crunchy and sturdy enough to hold the whole sandwich together. The well-seasoned potatoes are complemented by plenty of crispy, smoky bacon and fluffy eggs. Some customers even enjoy the Bo-Round "buns" more than Bojangles' fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits, which says a lot. If you prefer other breakfast meats to bacon, you can swap in sausage, ham, steak, or even Bojangles' Cajun or grilled chicken filets.
As you might imagine, the Carolina Crunch is a rather greasy experience. While that doesn't deter the deliciousness, you might want to save this one for a morning when you don't plan on doing much right after breakfast. Don't wear your best shirt to the drive-thru, either.
Burger King Double Candied Maple Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich
Burger King's selection of breakfast items got an upgrade this past March with the Double Candied Maple Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich. This limited-time take on the chain's croissant sandwiches featured a double serving of candied maple bacon, an egg patty, and American cheese. The sweet bacon topping was previously seen on a Candied Bacon Whopper released in 2024, but it's even more successful on a breakfast sandwich, according to patrons.
This Croissan'wich lived up to its "double bacon" name and definitely did not skimp on the pork. BK fans described the strips as sweet, salty, smoky, and even slightly spicy and peppery, with a great crispy texture and just enough sticky decadence from the maple component. The bacon elevated the classic flaky croissant, eggs, and cheese for a sandwich that earned top-notch ratings from customers.
For those who prefer wraps to sandwiches, BK also offered a Candied Maple Bacon Burrito Jr., which stuffed the same fillings as the Croissan'wich (plus hash browns) into a flour tortilla. The sad thing is that both of these items have left the chain's menu as of August 2026, but don't rule out the possibility that the King will bring them back one day. After all, another limited-time, maple-themed item — the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper — briefly returned to Burger King this year due to popular demand.
Bojangles Triple Double Biscuit
Bojangles is on a breakfast roll this year, as yet another of its morning offerings joined the list of the best new fast food sandwiches of 2026. The limited-time, March Madness-themed Triple Double Biscuit offered customers a triple serving of proteins (those being bacon, eggs, and sausage) and a double serving of American cheese, paired with scrambled eggs and the chain's famous buttermilk biscuit.
With so many fast food chains going under scrutiny for "shrinkflation" and skimpy portions nowadays, it was clever of Bojangles to release this extra-generous breakfast sandwich, and customers agreed that "more is more" in this case. The Triple Double Biscuit was deemed utterly scrumptious by those who tried it. You can't go wrong with an extra-large serving of simple yet well-executed breakfast sandwich ingredients, from the fluffy eggs and biscuit to the gooey cheese and salty meats. Fans said this 'wich was truly hearty and filling enough to fuel your whole day, making it a functional breakfast in addition to a tasty one.
Bojangles' Triple Double Biscuit has unfortunately ended its limited run on menus, but given its wild success, the chain could bring it back sometime — perhaps when March Madness rolls around again. Keep your eyes peeled for this slam dunk of a sandwich in the future.