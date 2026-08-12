Chick-Fil-A Adds Nostalgia To The Fall Menu With Chicken And Waffle Sandwiches And S'mores Drinks
Chick-fil-A just unveiled new fall menu selections loaded with comfort food nostalgia to make you think of cozy nights by the fire and a relaxed breakfast on a lazy weekend. On the savory side, new Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches will be available for breakfast or in a larger, entree-sized portion starting at 10:30 a.m. Dessert fans will be happy to learn about two new s'mores-inspired drinks: the S'mores Milkshake and S'mores Frosted Coffee.
Made with a regular or spicy Chick-fil-A chicken filet, the Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches will be served on maple-flavored waffles instead of a bun and come topped with applewood-smoked bacon, honey butter, and a side of syrup for dipping. The S'mores Frosted Coffee will consist of cold brew mixed with Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert, marshmallow syrup, chocolate shortbread, and graham cracker crumbs. Meanwhile the milkshake will contain all those ingredients, except the coffee, and add marshmallow whipped cream on top.
Chick-fil-A will release the Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches, S'mores Frosted Coffee, and S'mores Milkshake at all locations starting August 24. The chain tested its Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches in a limited release at the end of 2025 and into January 2026 at participating restaurants in Baltimore and San Antonio. A TikTok review of the early release called the waffles "fluffy and sweet" and noted the chicken, which is the same as the filet you'd get on any sandwich from the restaurant, tasted delicious with the waffles. The spicy version was "even better." Over on YouTube, one reviewer called it "scrumptious."
Waffles and S'mores for all
We already think Chick-fil-A's milkshakes taste amazing, but the s'mores shake was tested early to gauge customer reaction, and it was clearly popular enough to merit a wider release. Customers at a few Texas locations got to try the milkshake and coffee for about two weeks around Halloween 2025. A TikTok review of the milkshake said it "tastes like a campfire in a cup."
That feeling of campfire in a cup plays into the nostalgia that Chick-fil-A is aiming for. In fact, the company has referred to its yearlong campaign, which started in January 2026, as Newstalgia. As part of the company's 80th-anniversary celebration, it has been releasing comfort classics with new twists. The yearlong campaign introduced other new menu items including frosted sodas, Strawberry Hibiscus beverages, and what we thought were two of the best sandwiches of the year, the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich.
Like all of the items that have been part of the Newstalgia rollout in 2026, the Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches, S'mores Frosted Coffee, and the S'mores Milkshake will only be available for a limited time. These new items are part of the fall menu, while other items like the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich were part of the summer menu and the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich was on the spring menu. Though Chick-fil-A has not announced an end date, previous menu items were available for just a few months, so be sure to hit up Chick-fil-A soon to try these new bites.