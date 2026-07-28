2 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far Both Come From This Top Tier Chicken Chain

The Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich from Chick-fil-A is technically not a new menu item, but rather a limited-time item that made a triumphant return. The sandwich starts out much like the chain's other offerings, with the standard bun and chicken options. In lieu of the usual pickles, this sandwich swaps in pickled jalapeños, and the chicken is topped with a scoop of pimento cheese and a drizzle of honey. With its topping of classic pimento cheese, this decadent and slightly spicy sandwich, has a pretty serious fanbase across the internet.

"I will cease to exist the day it's gone. This is my favorite thing on their menu ever," wrote one Redditor of the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich. At the time of writing, it's listed on the chain's website as only available at select locations for a limited time and while supplies last, with an expected availability window of June 8 to August 22. That said, this sandwich was first launched in 2023 and has already returned to menus twice, so the wait probably won't be too long. Some folks, though, are already preparing for the end. "I'm dreading them taking it off the menu again, but I've read multiple ideas on dupes that should work," wrote another Redditor.

Not everyone is quite so enamored with this Chick-fil-A offering, however. Some diners find the sandwich to be too sweet, and suggest ordering it sans honey. For others, the pimento cheese simply isn't up to snuff, with complaints of it being bland and watery. "I can't recall ever throwing out unfinished [Chick-fil-A]. I did that night. I ate half of it and gave up," wrote one customer on Reddit.