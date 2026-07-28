2 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far Both Come From This Top Tier Chicken Chain
Maintaining a top spot in the world of fast food requires constant innovation. Satisfied customers will return from time to time to eat the same foods that they've enjoyed in the past, but it isn't just about novelty. Dropping a sparkly new menu item will bring customers running. However, it needs to be backed up with food that actually tastes good — a much more difficult task to pull off. As a result, fast food chains are lucky to launch even one of the best new fast food sandwiches in a year. In 2026, though, Chick-fil-A knocked it out of the park with not one, but two exciting limited-time sandwiches on the menu board.
It should perhaps come as no surprise that the chain that puts out the top-ranked chicken sandwich overall is also making waves with its new sandwich variations — but grabbing two spots on the list of 2026's best new fast food sandwiches is still impressive. The two sandwiches that brought so much attention to the brand so far this year are its Jalapeño Ranch Club and Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich. Both of the sandwiches lean into a complement of creamy and slightly spicy toppings for any of the chain's standard chicken filets — original, spicy, or grilled — but each has done so in a unique way that appealed to its own audience.
Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich
The Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich from Chick-fil-A is technically not a new menu item, but rather a limited-time item that made a triumphant return. The sandwich starts out much like the chain's other offerings, with the standard bun and chicken options. In lieu of the usual pickles, this sandwich swaps in pickled jalapeños, and the chicken is topped with a scoop of pimento cheese and a drizzle of honey. With its topping of classic pimento cheese, this decadent and slightly spicy sandwich, has a pretty serious fanbase across the internet.
"I will cease to exist the day it's gone. This is my favorite thing on their menu ever," wrote one Redditor of the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich. At the time of writing, it's listed on the chain's website as only available at select locations for a limited time and while supplies last, with an expected availability window of June 8 to August 22. That said, this sandwich was first launched in 2023 and has already returned to menus twice, so the wait probably won't be too long. Some folks, though, are already preparing for the end. "I'm dreading them taking it off the menu again, but I've read multiple ideas on dupes that should work," wrote another Redditor.
Not everyone is quite so enamored with this Chick-fil-A offering, however. Some diners find the sandwich to be too sweet, and suggest ordering it sans honey. For others, the pimento cheese simply isn't up to snuff, with complaints of it being bland and watery. "I can't recall ever throwing out unfinished [Chick-fil-A]. I did that night. I ate half of it and gave up," wrote one customer on Reddit.
Jalapeño Ranch Club
While the first sandwich on this list gave away most of its secrets in its name, the same is not true for Chick-fil-A's Jalapeño Ranch Club sandwich. This sandwich comes with the standard selection of chicken filet topped with pickled jalapeños, lettuce and tomato, Pepper Jack cheese, and caramelized-onion-flavored candied bacon. Perhaps most interestingly, it's also served on a buttermilk ranch bun. While it isn't dressed by default, the chain suggests a side serving of jalapeño ranch dressing.
The general sentiment around this limited time Chick-fil-A offering was positive, though opinions are somewhat mixed. "[I've] had this 3 times in the past week and a half. [It] is phenomenal," wrote one Redditor. One common complaint, however, is that the sandwich is trying to do too much, with all of the different elements competing for attention. For some customers, the complexity means that the jalapeños and ranch don't shine to their fullest potential, but for others the melange is just right. Or in some cases, a single element is all it takes to win customer approval. "I LOVE THAT BREAD OMG," shared a satisfied diner on Reddit.
Unfortunately, as enticing as it sounds, Chick-fil-A's Jalapeño Ranch Club already disappeared from menu boards. It's unclear whether or not it will make a return, but noise from fans always helps. As popular as it was, though, it did not manage to take top position for Chick-fil-A's limited-time sandwiches. As one Redditor explained on behalf of the fast food chain's fans, "It doesn't hold a candle to the pimento cheese sandwich."