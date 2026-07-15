The 4 Biggest Changes Chick-Fil-A Is Making In 2026

Chick-fil-A turns 80 this year, and they're celebrating in style. Far from slowing down, one of America's oldest fast food chains is behaving like a veritable spring chicken, throwing a year-long party inspired by nostalgia and kicking off some key structural changes that could set the company up for the next 80 years.

While the first Chick-fil-A restaurant was founded in 1967 in Atlanta, the origins of the chain can be traced back to 1946, when S. Truett Cathy and his brother Ben started their hospitality journey with the Dwarf Grill in Atlanta. Eight decades later, Chick-fil-A remains a family-run chain, with the company's stewardship passing down from Truett to his son, Dan, and now his grandson, Andrew. The chain has over 3,000 restaurants in 48 states.

While it may not have the scale of McDonald's, which has over 40,000 locations worldwide, Chick-fil-A still has a loyal legion of fans. In fact, America's favorite chicken sandwich chain isn't KFC or Popeye's, according to Yelp. It's Chick-fil-A. Staying on top of the game in a fast food landscape that's constantly evolving means never standing still, and Chick-fil-A continues to make big changes in 2026.