The 14 Best Burrito Joints Across Texas

From Buc-Ee's brisket to chicken-fried steak, Texas has no shortage of iconic foods; but if there's one versatile item that blends elements of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and bordertown influences, it's the burrito. Morning, noon, and late-night, burritos are as ubiquitous in Texas as they are adaptable — a blank canvas for both tradition and innovation. As an Oklahoma resident with in-laws in Texas, I spend a lot of time in the Lone Star State, and one of my favorite ways to experience it is through its food.

Anywhere I travel in Texas, new or old, I seek out local specialties, and burritos exemplify the kind of food that can vary dramatically from region to region. What I love most about burritos in Texas, and what makes that state particularly perfect for a burrito crawl, are the regional variations, and the influences pulled from barbecue, Tex-Mex traditions, and beyond. In my quest for the best burrito joints in Texas, I pulled from my own dining experiences in a state that feels like a home away from home, as well as taking into account customer reviews, critical praise, menu diversity, and regional novelties. You'd be hard-pressed to find greater burrito diversity anywhere else in the U.S. — a notion exemplified by these burrito joints, the best across Texas.