The 14 Best Burrito Joints Across Texas
From Buc-Ee's brisket to chicken-fried steak, Texas has no shortage of iconic foods; but if there's one versatile item that blends elements of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and bordertown influences, it's the burrito. Morning, noon, and late-night, burritos are as ubiquitous in Texas as they are adaptable — a blank canvas for both tradition and innovation. As an Oklahoma resident with in-laws in Texas, I spend a lot of time in the Lone Star State, and one of my favorite ways to experience it is through its food.
Anywhere I travel in Texas, new or old, I seek out local specialties, and burritos exemplify the kind of food that can vary dramatically from region to region. What I love most about burritos in Texas, and what makes that state particularly perfect for a burrito crawl, are the regional variations, and the influences pulled from barbecue, Tex-Mex traditions, and beyond. In my quest for the best burrito joints in Texas, I pulled from my own dining experiences in a state that feels like a home away from home, as well as taking into account customer reviews, critical praise, menu diversity, and regional novelties. You'd be hard-pressed to find greater burrito diversity anywhere else in the U.S. — a notion exemplified by these burrito joints, the best across Texas.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
The best burritos in Texas come from a rather unexpected place: a local mini-chain known as Cabo Bob's Burritos. With locations in San Antonio, Austin, and the Houston area, the eatery is regarded for its pressed-to-order tortillas, fresh vegetables, and smoky grilled chicken. The restaurant also boasts extensive menus, with lots of singular options and tortilla varieties, making Cabo Bob's one of the best spots for one-of-a-kind burritos.
Each location is inspired by a different location in Mexico, complete with murals designed by local artists. That extra effort and care manifests on the menu, too, from grilled chicken burritos in cilantro-tomatillo tortillas to brisket and queso burritos in ancho chile tortillas. At once unique and fresh, it's the kind of food that commands legions of fans, including influencers calling it the best burritos ever, and Reddit threads singing the restaurant's praises.
Multiple locations
Mexico Ceaty
In the heart of San Antonio's famed River Walk, Mexico Ceaty is a stunning — and massive — food hall from one of the city's most acclaimed chefs. Clocking in at 20,000 square feet, and encompassing everything from a tortilleria to a speakeasy, the multi-tiered dining and drinking complex is the handiwork of James Beard-nominated chef Jason Dady, who curated a collection of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex concepts and flavors, including burritos.
At the heart of Mexico Ceaty is a mercado-style dining plaza with a tortilleria that grinds imported corn for tacos, chips, and burritos. Between the scratch-made tortillas and the culinary clout behind them, the burritos are legit — be sure to try the signature dish: the El Jefe Burraco Burrito. It's a true Texas original, and a bucket list dish that combines elements of tacos, burritos, and enchiladas into one, by enrobing a crispy beef taco tucked inside a bean and cheese burrito, with enchilada gravy.
(210) 607-6000
849 E. Commerce St., Unit 150, San Antonio, TX 78205
Asado's Taqueria
In Austin, a city packed with both food trucks and burritos, one place that stands out is actually known for its California-inspired menu. Mission-style burritos — first created in San Francisco for hungry appetites — are the name of the game at Asado's Taqueria, an Austin food trailer stuffing tortillas with steak, carnitas, and chicken.
The Super Burrito is the star of the show, offering your choice of meat along with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese. There's also a bean and cheese version, plus "regular" burritos with steak, carnitas, or chicken. Asado's Taqueria has earned quite the devoted following, with lots of praise for its burritos on Reddit and Yelp. Many call the burritos the best in the city, while others commend the eatery for obliging customized orders, like grilling cheese on the outside of the tortilla.
(512) 298-3972
6726 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
La Colonial Tortilla Factory
When I was traveling full-time in an RV, I spent several weeks living in El Paso, and fell in love with the area's authentic Tex-Mex dining scene. Of all my fast favorites, La Colonial Tortilla Factory quickly became one of my go-tos for authentic, scratch-made Tex-Mex. Open since 1973, it's a family-run institution that makes tortillas to supply to other local restaurants, as well as its own menu.
The restaurant is a frills-free neighborhood gem with a menu that includes burritos stuffed with the likes of green chile, chicharron, and brisket. On "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," the eatery was acclaimed for both its tortillas and its burritos, particularly; and, it was featured on a PBS special highlighting El Paso's culture and cuisine. Other customers, meanwhile, praise the restaurant for its flavorful burritos, quality ingredients, and great service.
(915) 533-9691
212 N. Copia St., El Paso, TX 79905
T-Loc's Sonora
Sonoran-style hot dogs may take top billing at Austin's acclaimed T-Loc's Sonora food truck, voted the best hot dog in Texas by Food & Wine, but don't sleep on the burritos either. The chefs behind the food cart, including an alum of New York City's prestigious Per Se, bring serious pedigree to the menu. Through research trips to Mexico, they've created a concept that bridges countries and cultures. Along with the famed hot dogs, the owners import tortillas directly from Sonora, to ensure the utmost in authenticity and quality.
That extra effort and diligence pays off in strides. According to Yelp, T-Loc's Sonora serves the best burritos in the state, made simply with fresh ingredients like grilled steak, pico de gallo, and mashed avocado. Reviewers call the burritos life-altering, and customers praise the eatery for its warm tortillas and juicy steak.
(512) 994-8982
5000 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Super Burrito
With an all-day menu of breakfast burritos and California-style Mission burritos, Super Burrito is one of my must-visit spots any time I visit Austin. The casual eatery boasts two food trucks, and an impressive variety of burritos, including breakfast versions and others that fuse flavors from across the globe.
In the morning, I love the hearty breakfast burritos filled with fluffy eggs, crunchy potatoes, and melted cheese. Customers can opt for meats like sausage, bacon, steak, or my personal favorite, chorizo. What really sets Super Burrito apart, though, is the sheer array of inventive burrito options served later in the day. These include unique signatures like cheesesteak and gyros al pastor burritos, and vegetarian options like a poblano pepper version. Diners rave about both the breakfast and San Diego burritos — filled with French fries — on Reddit, and reviews call it perfect for casual dinners and cheap eats.
Multiple locations
Del Sur Tacos
Considering my in-laws live in the area, and it's only a couple hours away from home, we spend a lot of time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and naturally we've accumulated our share of go-to food spots. At the top of that list is Del Sur Tacos, home to some of the best — and most authentic — Mexican street food we've had in Dallas, or anywhere.
Naturally, the tacos get a lot of attention, including raved-about novelties like chile relleno tacos, but the burritos are just as noteworthy. The chorizo breakfast burritos, and barbacoa burritos on the all-day menu, are both some of the best I've had in Texas. D Magazine calls the restaurant better than it has to be, for its "simple and hard-to-find food elevated to high art," and diners rave about the fresh, authentic food on Yelp.
(972) 982-0004
720 E. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas, TX 75203
Cris and John
Some of the best burritos in Texas aren't Tex-Mex, nor do they feature traditional Mexican ingredients. Some of the best burritos, rather, blend elements from across the globe. Vietnamese and Mexican flavors collide at Cris and John, home to the ultimate fusion burritos in Texas.
Named one of the best burrito spots in Dallas by the Dallas Observer, which calls its pan-fried "Phorritos" — a Vietnamese pho-inspired burrito made with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños, hoisin, and Sriracha — a must-try. The restaurant was voted the best fusion food in the city by the Dallas Observer, while D Magazine hailed the Phorrito as one of the best bites in town, and Texas Monthly hails the dish as "everything you never knew you needed." If ever there was a burrito for a bucket list, this is it.
(972) 803-4750
6090 Campbell Road #136, Dallas, TX 75248
Fajita Express Mexican Grill
Authenticity is king at Fajita Express Mexican Grill, a casual San Antonio eatery helmed by Mexican natives who possess a passion for the food they grew up eating back home with their mothers and grandmothers. And that homage to heritage is palpable, from the atmosphere to the food. The restaurant has a frills-free diner vibe, and a menu of familiar favorites to match the comforting motif.
While rooted in Mexican tradition, the owners' time in Texas has led to Tex-Mex innovations that set the burritos apart, including a stuffed barbacoa burrito that My San Antonio calls one of the best in town. The restaurant also offers breakfast burritos and chimichangas smothered in melted cheese. Diners love Fajita Express Mexican Grill on Yelp too, praising the eatery for its friendly service, fresh food, and more-than-generous portions.
(210) 520-0355
10531 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78251
Jimenez y Friends Barbecue y Taqueria
Combining two of Texas' most famous foods, Lubbock's Jimenez y Friends Barbecue y Taqueria has earned national acclaim for both its tacos and barbecue, with USA Today naming it one of its restaurants of the year in 2025. The family-run restaurant started as a burrito shop in the '90s, becoming one of the originators of Lubbock's burrito craze. To this day, in its current iteration inside a former tortilleria, burritos are still one of the house specialties.
On the menu, ample burrito options include breakfast burritos, carne guisada, and picadillo (i.e. ground meat stew), while barbecue burritos — like smoked barbacoa and brisket — combine Tex-Mex traditions with the kind of low-and-slow cooking that has come to define Texas cuisine. Diners call Jimenez y Friends Barbecue y Taqueria the real deal, exalting the burritos as the best in town.
(806) 407-5771
4606 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79410
Los Primos Tacos and More
From tacos and tortas, to quesadillas and burgers, comfort food takes many forms at Dallas' Los Primos Tacos and More. And the burritos, in particular, are some of the best in the state. Named the best breakfast burritos in Dallas by the Dallas Observer, Los Primos Tacos and More does the most with its Texas-sized portions stuffed with the likes of chorizo, ham, sausage, bacon, and potatoes.
Later in the day, try the famed Texan Burrito, featuring a 12-inch tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat (including chicharron, barbacoa, tripe, carnitas, and mollejas — aka sweetbreads). Conversely, the burrito norteño is an authentic ode to Northern Mexico traditions — a slimmer version made simply with pinto beans and choice of meat. That authenticity earns acclaim from customers, who love Los Primos for its fresh flavors and some of the best burritos in town.
(469) 372-5535
5012 Sharp St B, Dallas, TX 75247
Marfa Burritos
Like a tortilla oasis in the West Texas desert, Marfa Burritos beckons hungry travelers with its pared-down menu of Mexican classics, served in homey environs lined with photos (including signed headshots of celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey). The cozy, graffiti-clad taqueria is a favorite among road-trippers and wanderers, and was beloved by the likes of Anthony Bourdain. The beefy asado burrito, particularly, was Bourdain's favorite.
The eatery is helmed by "Burrito Queen" Ramona Tejada, whose cooking woos everyone from locals and travelers to celebrities — and Saveur Magazine called her burritos some of the best they've ever had. The food is made with fresh tortillas, which Big Bend Times says sets Marfa Burritos apart, with a menu of egg-filled breakfast burritos and Bourdain-loving asado. Other customers love this place too, for its simple yet delicious breakfast burritos, speedy service, huge patio, and game-changing tortillas.
(325) 514-9867
515 S. Highland Ave., Marfa, TX 79843
L&J Cafe
Another one of my favorite Tex-Mex spots when I was in El Paso, L&J Cafe is a historic, family-run restaurant once named best Tex-Mex in Texas in a USA Today online contest. The legacy restaurant started as Tony's Place in 1927, and has stood the test of time to become one of the best Mexican restaurants in El Paso. Burritos, naturally, are part of that tradition.
Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the legacy lives on with homespun food served in a massive space overflowing with artwork and vintage photographs. The menu at L&J Cafe is just as massive, with specialties that include burritos made with sirloin steak, picadillo, chile relleno, and shredded chicken with mole or salsa espanola. There are also several breakfast burritos, stuffed with the likes of chorizo and potatoes, as well as smothered burritos topped with chili con queso.
(915) 566-8418
3622 E. Missouri Ave., El Paso, TX 79903
Bronco Burritos
Breakfast burritos are the unofficial food of Galveston, found everywhere from food trucks to cafes. Also known as the "surprise burrito," these ubiquitous breakfast staples are the ultimate on-the-go food, perfected at crowd-pleasing spots like Bronco Burritos.
Bronco Burritos is a family-run institution that ranks among the most popular eateries in Galveston, revered for its homemade tortillas and locally made chorizo. Numerous burrito options include barbacoa, migas, chicharron, and the namesake Bronco Burrito — brimming with chorizo, eggs, potatoes, bacon, refried beans, and cheddar. There's also a fun portion of the menu dedicated to what the locals eat, with burrito orders named after regular guests. And with numerous rave reviews on Yelp, customers love Bronco Burritos for its fresh ingredients, kind service, and homemade tortillas. "I was dying for a great breakfast burrito and I'm living to tell about it," says one rave review. "We walked two miles from our hotel to try it and it was worth every step!"
(409) 762-9344
4917 Broadway Ave. J, Galveston, TX 77551
Methology
Living in Oklahoma, an hour from the Texas border, has afforded me lots of opportunities to eat my way across the state, from fusion fare in Dallas and Tex-Mex traditions in El Paso, to breakfast burritos on the coast and beefy versions in the desert. And as a fan of both burritos and Texas, I've spent more than my fair share of time sampling burritos on various road trips through the Lone Star State.
Combined with ample customer reviews, critical acclaim, national accolades, and celebrity endorsements, I honed in on the spots that earn the most notoriety among locals and travelers alike. In some cases, these burrito spots are pitch-perfect versions of generational traditions, while others skew contemporary and creative. Others, meanwhile, incorporate other Texas pastimes, like barbecue and food trucks. It's the quality and variety at all of these places, and the acclaim that follows, that make these the best burrito joints around Texas.