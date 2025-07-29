15 Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In El Paso, Texas

Anyone who heads down to Texas should know that it's home to one of the best, most underrated food cities in the U.S. — El Paso. It's an area that's steeped in history, and even the name of the city goes back more than 400 years, when it was first surveyed and called El Paso del Norte, or The Pass of the North. Early settlements are nearly as old, and the city's history includes time spent as an important railroad town.

Even today, it's a brilliant example of a marriage of Mexican, Spanish, and American cultures, and that extends all the way from adobe buildings, to museums and galleries displaying art and artifacts from both sides of the border, to its food scene. El Paso is — perhaps unsurprisingly — home to some of the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S., and that got us wondering which, precisely, are the best of the best?

So, we started researching. In addition to getting recommendations and personal favorites from the friends and family of staff here at Tasting Table, we also wanted to know what others were saying about their go-to spots. Honestly, it wasn't easy. Many locals say that every restaurant is amazing — especially the most unassuming little places, nestled away in corners you're going to have to look for — so we assembled this list partially from names that were dropped on a regular basis. These, say locals, are the spots not to miss.