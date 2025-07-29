15 Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In El Paso, Texas
Anyone who heads down to Texas should know that it's home to one of the best, most underrated food cities in the U.S. — El Paso. It's an area that's steeped in history, and even the name of the city goes back more than 400 years, when it was first surveyed and called El Paso del Norte, or The Pass of the North. Early settlements are nearly as old, and the city's history includes time spent as an important railroad town.
Even today, it's a brilliant example of a marriage of Mexican, Spanish, and American cultures, and that extends all the way from adobe buildings, to museums and galleries displaying art and artifacts from both sides of the border, to its food scene. El Paso is — perhaps unsurprisingly — home to some of the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S., and that got us wondering which, precisely, are the best of the best?
So, we started researching. In addition to getting recommendations and personal favorites from the friends and family of staff here at Tasting Table, we also wanted to know what others were saying about their go-to spots. Honestly, it wasn't easy. Many locals say that every restaurant is amazing — especially the most unassuming little places, nestled away in corners you're going to have to look for — so we assembled this list partially from names that were dropped on a regular basis. These, say locals, are the spots not to miss.
Chico's Tacos
When it comes time to talk about Chico's Tacos, the word "tradition" pops up a lot. It's a go-to place for locals and former locals alike, with those who've moved away from El Paso saying they make it a point to stop at Chico's when they return home. Others say it's a family staple, and for some, it's even the sort of tradition that comes with every Christmas Eve. So, what makes this place stand out among all the others, and what has so many people swearing by it?
Chico's is a weird thing: Even those who love it admit that it's a strange sort of comfort food — especially for those who grew up eating at this El Paso mainstay. It's the kind of place serving food that you can taste when you think of home, known for its rolled tacos that are all but drowned in a watery tomato sauce and then covered in shredded cheese. Yes, those who love it use words like "divisive," and "acquired taste," but they also say it's the kind of thing that haunts your dreams (in a good way) and will have you going back again and again.
instagram.com/chicostacosofficial
Multiple locations
L & J Cafe
Although the "L & J" name only dates back to the 1960s, this place is an El Paso staple that goes back past the Great Depression and all the way to Prohibition. Horses tied outside might not be as familiar a sight anymore, but L & J is still one of the most popular restaurants in the city for a reason. That alone might have you questioning, but according to newcomers who follow the hype through the doors, the reputation is well-deserved and well-earned.
Getting high praise for authenticity, the list of dishes that get regular shout-outs from customers who can't wait to return is enough to make you start planning a trip. The chile rellenos get some serious praise, along with the green chili enchiladas, and if you're not sure what to order, you're not going to go wrong with the combination platters. The only thing better than a delicious meal is one where you can try a variety of incredible things, and L & J has you covered.
(915) 566-8418
3622 E Missouri Ave, El Paso, TX 79903
Taconeta
Love anime? Love Mexican food? Taconeta is a must-visit, because this El Paso favorite isn't just lauded for putting a modern spin on old classics but for doing it in a way that's inspired by the "Dragon Ball" franchise. Also, the sheer variety and creativity here means that there are a ton of incredible vegetarian offerings on the menu that are sure to please even the most devoted carnivore. (Don't worry, there are plenty of meat options, too.)
It's one of those veggie-friendly dishes that gets a lot of attention in reviews, with some saying that even if you're not a fan of sweet potatoes, the sweet potatoes at Taconeta will absolutely change your mind. The fried green beans are another favorite, with others giving shout-outs to any number of tacos, and yes, there's some stellar elote on the menu here, too. You know that the main courses are going to be a total win when so much attention and care is put into the sides, and that's the case here. The mushroom tacos are a fan favorite, and whatever you do, make sure you try the salsas. Like ... all of them.
(915) 303-8038
311 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902
Elemi
Horizon City is a suburb of El Paso, and if you're looking for a James Beard-level experience, it's worth the drive to Elemi. Head chef Emiliano Marentes has been a James Beard semifinalist, and when you order tacos here, they're actually making the tortillas fresh and to order. Those tacos come with things like wild-caught cod and slow-grilled duck, and there are vegetarian options, too.
There are a few things you'll notice about this place: The owners go above and beyond to create a welcoming atmosphere — so if you think fine dining is too stuffy for you, they're changing the game. They're also focusing on Mexican-sourced corn, taking a classic ingredient and giving it a modern twist. The homemade blue corn tortillas that form the backbone of the menu get high praise, along with the cauliflower tacos. When the hardest choice that customers have is picking a favorite, you know they're serious.
(915) 532-2090
13500 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City, TX 79928
Amar
Amar is serving up a mixture of Peruvian and Mexican dishes, and yes, this is the kind of place where you're going to want to make reservations. The idea behind the restaurant is that it's serving food designed to remind diners of the most fundamental, important of human emotions — love — and those who have been there say that it absolutely delivers.
Reviewers note that although the restaurant itself is comforting, welcoming, and friendly, the food that makes it to the table isn't just food; it's works of art. The ribeye tacos are a must-try, and the ceviche gets a lot of love, too. Customers appreciate the fact that there are ample opportunities to sample Peruvian cuisine alongside the more familiar Mexican fare, and as difficult as it might be, you'll need to save room for dessert: The avocado ice cream is paired with dark chocolate, and it's the kind of dessert you'll be talking about for a long time.
(915) 613-5051
3100 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902
Kiki's Restaurant
Whenever anyone asks Reddit for advice on where to go for great Mexican food while in El Paso, Kiki's is one of the go-to recommendations. How well do those recommendations work out? Let's put it this way: Reddit users log in to post and thank others on the internet for being right, and that never happens.
One of the staple dishes is the machaca, which is a classic beef dish from Mexico that everyone needs to try at least once. If you're going to, Kiki's is an excellent place to make it happen, as customers rave about the brisket machaca, with some even saying it's the kind of life-defining dish that will always occupy a special place in their heart. There's also chicken and crab machaca, the green chili enchiladas are not to be missed, and although the crab tacos are a go-to, others say that you should definitely not overlook the daily specials.
(915) 565-6713
2719 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930
El Taquero Comer
Meat is the name of the game here, and it's the tacos al pastor that get a ton of love from customers ... and keep them coming back. Those get mentioned alongside the carne asada tacos as being among the best, and those in the know say that it's all down to the double tortilla, and the practice of dipping one into juice from the beef. Extra flavorful? Absolutely, and don't forget the carne asada fries.
El Taquero Comer has a ton of customers who have followed it from food truck to fixed location and say that it continues to check all the boxes. Perfectly prepared meats are a hit, of course, but another favorite is the agua fresca. Choose from horchata, lemonade, or strawberry, and you'll see what makes agua fresca a still-popular drink with roots in ancient history.
facebook.com/p/El-Taquero-Comer-100070406762495
(915) 261-7382
3260 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79938
Cónico Cocina Mexicana
At a glance, Cónico Cocina Mexicana looks like an upscale sort of place, where you'll have to make reservations and plan on dressing up. But reviews go out of their way to say that's not the case — yes, this place is serving up extraordinarily beautiful dishes that would be at home in any fine dining establishment, but customers who make it in just before closing after a long and weary day of traveling say that they were welcomed with open arms.
A black tie experience with no black tie necessary? It's no wonder customers almost unanimously love this place. One of the dishes that frequently gets mentioned is the cochinita pibil, a famously spicy pork dish from the Yucatán. The version here is extra spicy, with some saying that it ranks up there among the best and most authentic Mexican dishes they've ever had. The blue corn tortillas are a must, and some even say that if you don't like mole, this place will change your mind.
(786) 838-9662
610 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79901
Tortilleria Crystal
Yes, Tortilleria Crystal is a small place, but customers say that if you happen to stop and see a line out the door, don't worry: They're just picking up burritos to go. The breakfast burritos here are the sort of thing that has people driving in from across the city, and seriously, don't worry about the line — the staff is lauded for being as quick and efficient as the burritos are delicious.
Tamales are one of the world's oldest recipes, and there are plenty of customers who say that this place is doing them right. No matter what kind you choose, you're not going to go wrong, and one of the oft-repeated sentiments about Tortilleria Crystal is that it's serving the real, authentic deal. The menudo, too, gets high praise for being a hot, tasty, filling meal, while others say that the barbacoa being served up here is the best El Paso has to offer.
tortilleriacrystal.eatintakeout.net
(915) 740-1363
10310 McCombs St, El Paso, TX 79924
Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickey's
You know a place is serious about its drinks when almost every review online seems to give their cocktails a shout-out, and that's the case with the margaritas at Carlos & Mickey's. There are plenty of customers who were clearly not prepared for getting served these massive drinks, and although the food gets high praise, too, the margaritas here are clearly the stars of the show. Pomegranate and lime, Italian margaritas, pomegranate and cactus... the list goes on and on, and it makes sense: What better way to beat the El Paso heat?
This place is all about good food and atmosphere, with customers digging the live music, super friendly service, and the fact that there's something for everyone — even the kids. Don't skip the sopapillas or the deep-fried ice cream, and be prepared for a fun kind of vibe.
Multiple locations
Casa Pantera
If you're looking for the sort of restaurant that's serving up outstanding Mexican cuisine with a modern twist, that requires reservations, and is the perfect place for a romantic night out or that special anniversary dinner, Casa Pantera is a go-to. Many, many reviews have the same thing to say: This is a five-star restaurant with creativity and presentation that knocks it out of the park, all served by an amazing waitstaff that brings everything together to make it worth the price.
What are customers ordering? The ceviche is a hit, lauded for fresh flavors that pair pretty perfectly with a number of cocktails. If you like fish and seafood, in fact, this is the place for you: There's even octopus on the menu, and it's entirely possible that might make Casa Pantera seem intimidating. It shouldn't, though, as customers aren't just thrilled with the food but with the knowledgeable staff, who are more than willing to explain anything and answer any questions. Don't skip the mussels or the salmon, and while Casa Pantera is great for a one-on-one dinner, large groups are served with the same ease and attention.
3015 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903
Casita Linda Mexican Restaurant
If you're looking for the sort of restaurant that has customers returning again and again, every time they're in the city, that would be Casita Linda. This family-owned and -operated restaurant is now in the hands of the third generation to take the helm, and one of the things you'll hear regulars repeat often is that the lunch specials are reliably affordable, filling, and outstanding.
While many restaurant reviews call out entire dishes, it's the little details that get mentioned in reviews of Casita Linda. That includes things like the creamy jalapeño sauce, and the horchata gets some high praise, too. Among the most frequently mentioned are the sopapillas, which wrap up the meal with a drizzle of honey for some added sweetness. The perfect end to the perfect meal? A ton of repeat customers and regulars definitely seem to think so.
(915) 757-9025
5315 Hondo Pass Dr, El Paso, TX 79924
Rainbow Fountain Tortas and Grill
The specialty here is the torta, a Mexican dish that's uniquely sandwich-adjacent. Rainbow Fountain's tortas are undeniable favorites with a ton of fans and almost as many options, including a classic torta and options like barbacoa, ham and cheese, and chicken tortas, plus a Cubana with ham and chorizo. The shrimp cocktail is also outstanding. Rainbow Fountain is the kind of place that locals who move away bring their non-local friends, family, and significant others to when they return for a visit.
The drinks get some pretty consistent praise here, too. That includes the aguas frescas, and if you're looking for some serious relief on a hot day, look no further than the slushie limonada. Prefer fresh lemonade? There's that, too. But seriously, don't skip the shrimp cocktail: There are customers who drive miles and miles just for this dish.
rainbowfountaintortasandgrill.com
(915) 800-0356
201 S Americas Ave, El Paso, TX 79907
Morra Mía
One of the really lovely things about Morra Mía is that this restaurant focuses not only on Mexican cuisine but on dishes from Mexico's various regions and on regional specialties. There's everything from rancheros, chilaquiles, or dulce de leche pancakes for breakfast, to a lunch and dinner menu that includes everything from pozole and enchiladas to flautas, burritos, and tortas ... the menu goes on and on and guarantees that there's something here for everyone.
Favorites include the pozole, whether it's chicken or pork, rojo or blanco. Mole is one of those things that can make or break an entire dish, and the mole here has a ton of fans, too. There's a bonus for dessert lovers because Morra Mía has an extensive bakery, and customers agree that the pan dulce is pretty perfect.
Multiple locations
Mamacitas
El Paso's Mexican restaurants definitely shouldn't be overlooked for breakfast, especially when there are places like Mamacitas around. One of the items on the breakfast menu — chilaquiles — gets a lot of rave reviews from customers, some of whom drop this dish into their personal "best of El Paso" category. Those chilaquiles might be the stuff of local legends, but the churro waffles don't disappoint, either.
This place gets some serious kudos for its drinks, too. Pair anything with a lavender or matcha latte and it might be the perfect way to start the day, but others gravitate toward the lavender lime water or even the lavender lemonade. There's also an ancient grain horchata, a honey-cinnamon latte, handcrafted cocktails and sangrias ... you get the idea.
(915) 532-5205
325 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX 79901
Methodology
One of the things we noticed about El Paso's food scene is that when it comes to Mexican restaurants, there are a ton — and a ton of favorites. Ask Reddit, and you'll hear a ton of suggestions, so coming up with a definitive list was tough. We tried a few things in order to do so, including asking friends and family for the favorites in their extended social circles.
We also looked at the names that we saw popping up on Reddit and travel forums a lot and then checked for what we consider a few hallmarks of a "best" Mexican restaurant. We looked for those that had seasonal menus, that put an emphasis on fresh ingredients, and those that didn't just focus on Mexican cuisine in general but were ultra-focused on regional dishes. Handmade, fresh tortillas were also a green flag, and we also looked at places which put just as much effort into their drinks — like aguas frescas — as their main courses.