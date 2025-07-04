10 Classic Beef Dishes From Mexico You Need To Try

Among world's cuisines, Mexico's has an interesting trichotomy. There are traditional Mexican dishes steeped in indigenous traditions, ingredients, and culture. Then, there are dishes that have evolved from colonization and the introduction of post-Columbian components. (Most Mexican beef dishes fit in this category.) Then, there is an evolved Mexican cuisine, bordering on haute, that is being experimented with and served today at some of the world's top restaurants. These contrasts make it one of the most exciting, interesting, and diverse cuisines to study.

I have loved Mexican cuisine since I was old enough to know it, and in many cases, Mexican recipes were some of the first I practiced when learning how to cook. That said, I am neither native Mexican, nor have I traveled the country completely. So, to write an article about classic Mexican beef dishes, I turned to a handful of chefs, cookbook authors, and recipe developers who are true experts.

Contributing is Alfredo Garcia, author of "Let's Make It!," as well as chefs Alex Tellez of Philadelphia's Sor Ynéz, Patricio Wise of Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen in Rosedale, California, and Mariano Takinami, of Cabo-based Bar Esquina. Last, and not least, James Beard winning food writer Rick Martínez, author of the essential Mexican cookbook, "Mi Cocina," also contributed.

Although talking specifically about a dish called machacado, Martínez shared with me one thought that encompasses much of the soul of Mexican cooking: "It's a reminder that the best meals don't always begin with abundance," says Martínez. "Sometimes they begin with preservation, with intention, and with the quiet wisdom of those who came before us — making something out of what little they had, and passing down a dish that still feeds us today."