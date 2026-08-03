The Cut Of Meat Buc-Ee's Uses For Its Famous Brisket Sandwich

Buc-ee's is known for many signature roadside snacks, from Beaver Nuggets to beef jerky, but if you're hungry for a proper meal, only a Buc-ee's brisket sandwich will do. The barbecue section is often located right in the center of the store — impossible to miss on your way to the bathrooms — and you can watch as workers chop, sauce, and assemble the sandwiches right before your eyes.

Whether you prefer your brisket chopped or sliced, it all comes from the same place. Brisket is the term for meat that comes from the upper chest of a cow, and its two primary muscles are known as the point and the flat. The flat is lean, while the point is fattier and more flavorful. Buc-ee's uses both parts, but separates them so the fat can be trimmed and the meat can be sliced properly.

Only some of the fat gets trimmed, though. As Buc-ee's pitmaster Randy put it in a YouTube video with the Adventure Is Out There channel, "We can put all the seasonings in the world on it, but you better believe that flavor from the fat exceeds anything I can season it with, including smoke."