Wait For This 5-Word Phrase For The Best (And Freshest) Buc-Ee's Brisket
Brisket lovers know there's a strategy when walking into a Buc-ee's store. Hungry customers searching for the freshest possible meat understand that timing an order can be worth it. "Fresh brisket on the board!" is called out by slicers manning Buc-ee's carving stations. These five words are the announcement that Buc-ees regulars listen for if they want prime cuts of some of the most popular brisket in Texas. According to fans online, the chant has a specific cadence that accentuates "fresh" and a pitch that rises on the word "board," much like a train conductor calling for passengers. In fact, Buc-ee's registered a trademark on the chant in 2022.
The announcement of "Fresh brisket on the board!" adds to the anticipation of sinking your teeth into tender brisket and the lively atmosphere that has come to define the Buc-ee's experience. The frequency of the call can vary anywhere from every 5 minutes during busy hours to a few times each hour. "You would think they would have a button to press and a prerecorded voice blast it through the store," wrote one customer on YouTube, but for now, Buc-ees' employees continue to dutifully holler when fresh meat is set down to be sliced.
The brisket behind the mouthwatering phrase
Buc-ee's brisket is smoked for at least 12 hours and seasoned carefully with salt, pepper, and spices, delivering rich, slow-cooked flavor in every bite. The hot meat is placed onto buns as the juices begin to soak into the bread. When made with fresh brisket, these just-carved pieces deliver that smoky, fresh flavor that tastes like something pulled right off a smoker, rather than something quickly picked up from a roadside store.
Brisket is the only meat that gets its own callout at Buc-ee's. "It's amazing how consistent they bring out a large brisket, chop it up, make sandwiches, and they disappear," noted a fan on Facebook. Even if you haven't just heard the call, chances are high your brisket sandwich is fresh. For customers searching for the optimal experience, however, those five words are well worth the wait and help avoid a common Buc-ee's mistake. While customers of all ages eagerly await the chant, some Buc-ee's fans proudly sport merchandise with the phrase printed on it.