Wait For This 5-Word Phrase For The Best (And Freshest) Buc-Ee's Brisket

Brisket lovers know there's a strategy when walking into a Buc-ee's store. Hungry customers searching for the freshest possible meat understand that timing an order can be worth it. "Fresh brisket on the board!" is called out by slicers manning Buc-ee's carving stations. These five words are the announcement that Buc-ees regulars listen for if they want prime cuts of some of the most popular brisket in Texas. According to fans online, the chant has a specific cadence that accentuates "fresh" and a pitch that rises on the word "board," much like a train conductor calling for passengers. In fact, Buc-ee's registered a trademark on the chant in 2022.

The announcement of "Fresh brisket on the board!" adds to the anticipation of sinking your teeth into tender brisket and the lively atmosphere that has come to define the Buc-ee's experience. The frequency of the call can vary anywhere from every 5 minutes during busy hours to a few times each hour. "You would think they would have a button to press and a prerecorded voice blast it through the store," wrote one customer on YouTube, but for now, Buc-ees' employees continue to dutifully holler when fresh meat is set down to be sliced.