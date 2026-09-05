10 Chocolate Bakery Items At Sam's Club To Look Out For On Your Next Trip

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Sam's Club is often compared to Costco. They're competitive grocery stores with annual memberships, and both strive to offer groceries in bulk at affordable prices, mainly through their popular private-label brands. However, there are some things Sam's Club does much better than its wholesale rival. For one, it has cheaper membership tiers, and if you love baked goods, there are several Sam's Club bakery items you just won't find at Costco.

The bakery at Sam's Club has everything from buttery croissants to elaborate cakes. Most items arrive at locations frozen, but they are freshly baked in-store every day. If you're a lover of all things chocolate, you won't be disappointed by the selection. Whether you're looking for absolute chocolate desserts that leave little room for any other flavor or are simply craving a few chocolate chunks in a cookie, Sam's Club has you covered. We looked through the online reviews of the store's chocolate bakery items and picked the top 10 that shoppers can't stop raving about. They range from smaller packs of baked goods to larger desserts that can comfortably feed a crowd, and all of them have an affordable price tag.