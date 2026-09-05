10 Chocolate Bakery Items At Sam's Club To Look Out For On Your Next Trip
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Sam's Club is often compared to Costco. They're competitive grocery stores with annual memberships, and both strive to offer groceries in bulk at affordable prices, mainly through their popular private-label brands. However, there are some things Sam's Club does much better than its wholesale rival. For one, it has cheaper membership tiers, and if you love baked goods, there are several Sam's Club bakery items you just won't find at Costco.
The bakery at Sam's Club has everything from buttery croissants to elaborate cakes. Most items arrive at locations frozen, but they are freshly baked in-store every day. If you're a lover of all things chocolate, you won't be disappointed by the selection. Whether you're looking for absolute chocolate desserts that leave little room for any other flavor or are simply craving a few chocolate chunks in a cookie, Sam's Club has you covered. We looked through the online reviews of the store's chocolate bakery items and picked the top 10 that shoppers can't stop raving about. They range from smaller packs of baked goods to larger desserts that can comfortably feed a crowd, and all of them have an affordable price tag.
Double Chocolate Muffins
You can never go wrong with chocolate muffins, especially when they're freshly baked and filled with chocolate chips. In an online review, one shopper called Sam's Club muffins the "best store brand chocolate muffin I've ever found," describing them as "so moist and delicious."
Find a six-pack of Member's Mark Double Chocolate Muffins at Sam's Club for $6.74.
Chocolate Croissants
These are technically pains au chocolat, not croissants, but they're also one of the best grocery bakery items of 2026, so who cares what they're called — they're darn good. Made with 100% croissant dough, their texture is flaky and buttery. Plus, they're filled with three bars of chocolate instead of just the standard two.
Get a box of 12 Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants at Sam's Club for $5.46.
Cookie Dough Brownie
Ever wished you could combine two of the best desserts in the world? Sam's Club did it for you. These chocolate brownies come filled with delicious swirls of cookie dough and, of course, a ton of chocolate chips. Those who have tried them praise the soft texture that's not too chewy and recommend warming them up for an even better experience.
A box of nine Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies is sold at Sam's Club for $10.98.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Sam's Club shoppers can always count on the store's Chocolate Chunk Cookies, which have amassed almost 14 thousand five-star ratings. "Delicious chocolate chip cookies that taste like they are homemade. [...] Good amount of chocolate chips and tasted very fresh," reads one online review. According to Sam's Club, the chocolate chunks represent 25% of every cookie, so you'll never feel like you're getting robbed.
Get a box of 18 Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies at a discount for $5.48 until September 11, 2026 (regularly priced at $7.48).
Celebration Cake
Sam's Club has a very strong cake game. You can order a custom cake, but the store also sells premade ones, among which you will find the chocolatey Celebration Cake. It features two chocolate cake layers with buttercream icing and comes elegantly decorated with a chocolate drip. Measuring 10 inches in diameter, it can feed up to 16 hungry guests.
One Member's Mark Celebration Cake costs $23.84 at Sam's Club.
Tuxedo Bar Cake with Chocolate Mousse
Another delicious premade cake that's rich with chocolate is the Tuxedo Bar Cake, which comes filled with cream cheese and chocolate mousse layers. It's hands-down among the absolute best Sam's Club desserts. As one shopper described it in a review, "It's rich, decadent, and tastes like a restaurant-quality dessert without being overly sweet." The size is pretty neat too, as it can serve up to 10 people.
The Tuxedo Bar Cake with Chocolate Mousse costs $16.94 at Sam's Club.
Gourmet Cupcakes
Something Sam's Club does really well is variety packs. These Gourmet Cupcakes feature two types of chocolate flavors: Chocolate Lava and the trendy Dubai Chocolate (with pistachio). There are also lemon and strawberry cupcakes in the pack, which you can share with friends who prefer lighter, fruitier flavors.
Grab a pack of eight Member's Mark Gourmet Cupcakes at Sam's Club for $13.97.
Assorted Mini Pies
These mini pies are part of a variety pack, too. The flavors feature French Silk Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Vanilla topped with cherry. "Great for a dinner party or special celebration, they are enough as a stand alone dessert or perfect to split when you're just craving a little something decadent," writes a happy customer on the bulk retailer's website.
Sam's Club is selling a pack of six Member's Mark Four-Inch Assorted Mini Pies for $10.74.
Gourmet Brownie Tray
Party trays are something you should always buy at Sam's Club. This dessert tray comes with 24 pre-cut brownies that are already decorated, so all you have to do is set down the tray and the guests are served. "Always fresh and tasty. Great for parties. You can even cut into four pieces and put toothpicks in them for bite size on a dessert table," suggested a shopper in their review.
Get the Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Tray at Sam's Club for $20.93.
Mini Candy Cookies
The Mini Candy Cookies are made with real butter and filled with colorful candy, tasting homemade but saving you a bunch of time. "They're the perfect size for a quick snack, lunch boxes, or to share at gatherings. What I really like is that they stay fresh for several days, and the packaging makes it easy to keep them stored without drying out," reports one enthusiastic shopper.
A pack of 36 Member's Mark Mini Candy Cookies is priced at $7.78 at Sam's Club.