The 14 Absolute Best Sam's Club Desserts
As we enter a season that is largely defined by its desserts — including cookies, pies, truffles, and cakes — you might find that your list of things to bake becomes longer by the day. Even the most experienced bakers tend to feel exhausted by the sheer amount of kitchen time associated with the holidays, so you should feel no shame in turning to grocery stores for a bit of help from time to time. To be clear, there's nothing wrong with grabbing a store-bought dessert any time of the year! Thankfully, Member's Mark, one of Sam's Club's private labels, offers a diverse selection of desserts, several of which may even be comparable to what you would make at home.
We've rounded up 14 of the absolute best Member's Mark desserts, including seasonal and year-round items. Naturally, Sam's Club's bakery items are largely more affordable than what you would get in a stand-alone bakery, while the shelf-stable products can invariably feed a crowd. In curating this list, we only selected products with a minimum online average rating of 4.6 stars. We also read customers' reviews and referred to past rankings on the Tasting Table website. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Member's Mark pumpkin cheesecake
We all know the struggle of approaching the dessert table at a holiday function and not being able to decide between pumpkin pie and cheesecake. Member's Mark makes that decision easy with its New York-style frozen pumpkin cheesecake. It's 9 inches in diameter and divided into 14 pieces; you can pull out as many slices of this cheesecake as you would like the day before you plan to eat it. You read that right: This frozen cheesecake needs 24 hours to defrost in the refrigerator before consumption. However, some customers report that leaving the cheesecake on the chillier side can nevertheless make for a refreshing and delicious treat.
Reviews indicate that even those who do not like pumpkin pie may enjoy this product because the earthy flavors of pumpkin are balanced out by the sweet, tangy flavors of cheesecake. A hidden gem in Sam's Club's frozen section, this cheesecake is a seasonal item, so grab a few before they disappear from the shelves.
Member's Mark assorted cookie tray
Party trays are one of the grocery products you should always buy at Sam's Club, and whether you are feeding a family, a group of work colleagues, or a room full of friends, the Member's Mark assorted cookie tray can cater to a variety of taste buds. It has a whopping 84 cookies, divided between four flavors: oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk, white chunk macadamia, and mini candy. That last flavor comes in a smaller size than the other three, a relief for those who only want a bite-sized treat to round out their meal.
According to customers, this cookie tray can feed several dozen people, and the soft, fresh flavors of the cookies are satisfying. That said, you should store the cookies in an airtight container to ensure they don't turn stale within a few days. There were a few comments lamenting the ratio of flavors (poor oatmeal raisin never does seem to get enough love), but all we can say is don't knock them until you've tried them at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark cocoa-dusted truffles
For years, folks have flocked to Trader Joe's during the holiday season to get their hands on the store's famous cocoa truffles. Now, this product is available year-round, demonstrating its immense popularity. Member's Mark has capitalized on this passion for cocoa-dusted truffles by releasing its own version that has the same luxurious melt and vibrant contrast between sweet and bitter flavors. These truffles are made from coconut oil, sugar, cocoa powder, whey powder, soy lecithin, and natural flavor, ingredients that are virtually identical to the ones making up Trader Joe's truffles.
With an average rating of 4.8 stars, this is one of the most highly reviewed products on Sam's Club's website. Customers emphasize that you get a good bang for your buck; we found that this product, which contains over 140 total truffles, was being sold for just under $12. Purchase a few boxes as gifts or hoard them for yourself; the choice is yours. Just make sure to keep them out of the heat.
Member's Mark cheesecake miniatures
If a whole slice of cheesecake seems like too much for one sitting, add a box of Member's Mark cheesecake miniatures to your cart. These 1-inch by 1-inch cubes will satisfy your sweet tooth without leaving you feeling stuffed. Besides, this is another product with a 4.8-star rating, so you can count on it being a hit at parties. The 63 bite-sized cheesecake cubes are evenly divided into three flavors: a richly flavored and slightly chunky caramel chocolate chip, a sweet and tangy strawberry swirl, and a classic New York-style cheesecake.
Customers love this product because each cube rests on a separate slip of paper, allowing you to pull out only as many pieces as you would like at once. According to the package, these cheesecake miniatures must be thawed in the refrigerator for one full day before serving, but many customers reported that they taste wonderful slightly frozen, and that they only need a few minutes at room temperature to soften. If you change your mind about your choice of dessert, take heart: These treats can last in the refrigerator for as long as a week after exiting the freezer.
Member's Mark Honeycrisp apple lattice pie
Honeycrisps are one of the best apple varieties for making pie, and Member's Mark took full advantage of their sweet, slightly tart flavors in this honeycrisp apple lattice pie. Far from becoming mushy once baked, Honeycrisps remain chunky, yet soft. Top that off with this pie's flaky crust, and you'll have a wide spectrum of textures to enjoy in each slice. Plus, the flavor of the apples is superb; according to the Sam's Club website, they are prepared and incorporated into pie within a span of just 20 minutes, allowing the apples to retain their fresh, sharp flavors. Sugar and Vietnamese cinnamon add further depth and sweetness.
The American Pie Council awarded a blue ribbon to this pie in 2024, but if that's not enough to convince you to buy it, just refer to customers' reviews. Folks say it is juicy, generously portioned, and fit for guests. Finally, this pie can be stored at room temperature, saving you valuable space in your refrigerator and freezer.
Members Mark animal cookies
It may have been years since you relished a handful of animal cookies, but the Member's Mark version will remind you that adults can enjoy them just as much as children. In addition to being sold in 4.5-pound containers, these cookies are also offered in boxes containing 36 single-serving pouches, which are ideal for satisfying hunger on the go. Although we would easily classify this product as a dessert (one pouch contains 15 grams of added sugar), you might appreciate the fact that the cookies contain neither high fructose corn syrup nor artificial flavors.
Several reviewers observed that these animal cookies are superior in flavor and texture to those offered by other brands. Indeed, we haven't been fans of the Kirkland Signature organic animal crackers in the past, so if you want to buy in bulk, try the Member's Mark version instead. If nothing else, you'll feel like a kid again as you sort out the rhinos, camels, and elephants.
Member's Mark milk chocolate raisins
Making chocolate-covered raisins at home requires a fair amount of patience. You would first need to make sure that your raisins are juicy, which may necessitate soaking them in hot water. After that, you would carefully melt the chocolate without scalding it, use it to coat the raisins, and then spread the raisins out onto a baking sheet. Finally, you would need to practice some self-restraint while waiting for the chocolate-covered raisins to freeze.
If you don't have that kind of time or patience, or you want glossy chocolate-covered raisins that are more uniform in texture, pick up a 54-ounce container of milk chocolate raisins from Member's Mark. With 51 servings per container, this product can supply you for weeks at a time, even if other family members pop a few in their mouths every time they pass the pantry. Online reviews generally indicate that the raisins taste fresh and feature just the right amount of chocolate so as not to overwhelm their flavors.
Member's Mark cookies and cream ice cream
Who exactly invented the cookies and cream flavor is up for debate, but it has been a hit since at least the late 1970s. Featuring vanilla ice cream and crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (think: Oreos), this classic treat is excellent on its own, in a waffle cone, or sandwiched between two rich chocolate cookies. Since Member's Mark version of cookies and cream ice cream comes in a 5-quart pail, you'll have plenty of opportunity to experiment with different serving styles; you might even try to make an ice cream cake with it!
We didn't include Member's Mark in our review of store-bought cookies and cream ice cream brands, but if we did, we have a feeling that it may have held up well against its competitors. It may not be as decadent or refined as ice cream from a brand like Häagen-Dazs, but it comes at a more than reasonable price, and customers typically appreciate that it is filled with plenty of cookies.
Members Mark jumbo gourmet cookie dough
If half the reason you like to eat chocolate chip cookies is the alluring aroma that fills your kitchen when they are in the oven, skip the pre-made cookies and instead grab a box of Member's Mark jumbo gourmet cookie dough. Even if you just want one freshly baked cookie after dinner, this product is a good buy because each puck is individually packaged. Plus, if you're more partial to cookie dough, these are even safe to eat raw.
One thing we love about the Member's Mark line is its growing commitment to sustainability, and this cookie dough is no different. The chocolate chips and chunks are made using Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa, and the cookies also contain certified sustainable palm oil. Most customers report that they are satisfied with the size of these cookies, and a few are especially delighted with the fact that they do not contain eggs, one of the top nine nationally recognized allergens.
Member's Mark dark chocolate thins with almonds and sea salt
Remember a few years ago when a sudden craze for chocolate bark swept the nation? This dessert can be made chewy and/or crunchy with ingredients like almonds, dried coconut, toffee, dried fruit, puffed quinoa, and pretzels. Sprinkled with a pinch of sea salt, chocolate bark can satisfy cravings for sweet and salty alike. To answer popular brands like barkTHINS, Member's Mark released its own 20-ounce bags of dark chocolate thins that are packed with almonds and sea salt.
According to customers, these pieces of dark chocolate bark are pleasantly bitter. Nevertheless, several reviews noted that they can even please those who generally favor milk chocolate. Whether you indulge in a handful of these bite-sized treats as a mid-day pick-me-up or savor them as an evening dessert, just make sure to store them in a cool, dark place to prevent them from melting.
Member's Mark tuxedo bar cake with chocolate mousse
When you said you were going to go pick out your tuxedo for the big day, they probably didn't think you were referring to cake. But we wouldn't be opposed to relishing a slice of the tuxedo bar cake with chocolate mousse from Member's Mark at any celebration. Three layers of chocolate cake are broken up by a layer each of chocolate mousse and cream cheese mousse. It is then adorned with chocolate ganache and delicate chocolate curls on top. This cake feeds eight to 10 people, so it could feasibly last a family for a few days.
If you're cuckoo for cocoa, you might not be able to resist a bite of this cake. Customers state that it is a hit among folks of all ages, not cloyingly sweet, and a great match for coffee. One final note: We recently found the Kirkland Signature tuxedo chocolate mousse cake to be the tastiest cake in Costco's bakery section, giving you a great excuse to try both and see which one you prefer.
Member's Mark sweet fruit-topped Chantilly cream bar cake
Although many shoppers assume Whole Foods invented the Chantilly cake, the real story is that the modern berry Chantilly cake was created in the early 2000s by a Whole Foods bakery employee in New Orleans who was inspired by a cake that her grandmother used to make. Chantilly cakes are typically topped with fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, adding a pop of color to any dessert table.
While we found a 41-ounce berry Chantilly cake to cost $27 at Whole Foods, the 46-ounce version offered by Member's Mark rang up at just under $18. We don't recommend trying to pass one off for the other, though, because they differ somewhat in appearance. For starters, the version at Sam's Club is rectangular while the one at Whole Foods is circular. Even so, customers generally agree that the flavors and textures in Member's Mark Chantilly cake are top-notch. You can expect a moist cake with pillowy frosting that is not overly sweet.
Member's Mark shortbread cookies
If you are someone who likes to take a tea or coffee break in the middle of the day, but you don't want to do so on an empty stomach, have a few Member's Mark shortbread cookies alongside your beverage of choice. Shortbread cookies are rich in fat and crumble beautifully thanks to their high flour content. They are often left unadorned, but can be jazzed up with a drizzle of chocolate or a sprinkling of lemon zest.
The Member's Mark version, though, keeps things plain and simple. Each package contains four cylindrical tins of different colors, but what's inside is all the same: circular, golden cookies that were made in Germany using six ingredients: wheat flour, palm oil, sugar, egg, salt, and natural flavor. Although shortbread cookies traditionally feature butter, it was replaced with palm oil in this product, making the cookies dairy-free. If you can bring yourself to share, many customers vouched for the fact that these cookie tins are convenient and well-received presents.
Member's Mark dark chocolate chip oatmeal cookie chunks
Heavenly Hunks may take the reins at Costco, but Sam's Club has its own version of dark chocolate chip oatmeal cookie chunks. The Member's Mark version is made with a handful of nourishing ingredients like organic rolled oats and shredded coconut, plus a combination of brown rice syrup, invert sugar, brown sugar, and molasses for sweetness. The bag proudly states that each serving contains 10 grams of whole grains, and there are indeed 2 grams of fiber per serving as well. Those stats make this dessert one of the healthier options on our list, though they are certainly still sweet enough to round off a meal or function as a snack.
The general consensus among customers is that this product strikes a fine balance between chewy and soft. Plus, there's a hint of saltiness to balance out the sweetness. If you are coconut-averse, it might be best to avoid this product, but if you don't mind the texture and flavor of the tropical ingredient, you'll love the depth it lends to these cookies.
Methodology
When we made the selections for this list, there were a few things we took into consideration. All the items on this list received an average rating of 4.6 stars from online reviewers. Some items are seasonal, while others are available year-round; however, item selection and prices will vary from store to store. To judge the quality of each item, we consulted Sam's Club customer reviews and past rankings here on the Tasting Table website. Cost was occasionally noted, though not a factor for consideration in item selection.