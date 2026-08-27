These Are The 15 Best Grocery Bakery Items Of 2026 — So Far

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's more than halfway through 2026, making it a great time to look at all of the dozens of new treats supermarkets have launched over the past eight months. These finds have dazzled the tastebuds of customers all over the country. Whether it's surprisingly tasty store-bought crepes or cupcakes piled high with frosting, each of these bakery items had their own viral moment this year, and they're all worthy of a spot on your table.

And this list doesn't just include desserts — there are stand-out muffins and delicious donuts to be sampled. Some of them created new trends, while others followed in the pathway of popular food fads like unicorn-colored snacks. Here are 15 bakery items that dazzled shoppers in 2026 — and the reason why they became the belles of the ball, as determined by editorial opinion, product reviews, and social media response.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.