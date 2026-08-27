These Are The 15 Best Grocery Bakery Items Of 2026 — So Far
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It's more than halfway through 2026, making it a great time to look at all of the dozens of new treats supermarkets have launched over the past eight months. These finds have dazzled the tastebuds of customers all over the country. Whether it's surprisingly tasty store-bought crepes or cupcakes piled high with frosting, each of these bakery items had their own viral moment this year, and they're all worthy of a spot on your table.
And this list doesn't just include desserts — there are stand-out muffins and delicious donuts to be sampled. Some of them created new trends, while others followed in the pathway of popular food fads like unicorn-colored snacks. Here are 15 bakery items that dazzled shoppers in 2026 — and the reason why they became the belles of the ball, as determined by editorial opinion, product reviews, and social media response.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes
Whole Foods' Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes started gaining attention in February, when they went viral for their taste, quality, and strong brown butter flavor, becoming one of the chain's best bakery items of 2026. A chocolate cupcake with brown butter buttercream, topped with caramel glaze, and finished off with a dusting of crumbled cookies, it's creamy, rich, and a delight to eat. "This is a 10 out of 10 cupcake for sure," food influencer SarahMargaretEats declared via YouTube.
Whole Foods' Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes cost from $3.00 to $4.29 depending on location.
Marketside Cookies & Cream Cake Sandwich
Introduced in May, you'll find this snack in the refrigerator case. It's crafted from two slices of chocolate cake which are then smeared with vanilla buttercream mixed with crushed chocolate sandwich cookie pieces. The snack cakes are then cut diagonally and eaten like you would a savory sandwich. The treat stands at a 4.4 on Walmart's website, with consumers raving about how good it is. "The cake itself was light and flavorful. The filling was just the right amount not over stuffed or barely there," remarked a buyer.
The Marketside Cookies and Cream Cake Sandwich costs $3.98 at Walmart.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
This was a viral hit from January, which Costco sold for a limited amount of time. The treat is comprised of chocolate cake, vanilla mousse with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces folded into it, and vanilla cake with chocolate chips studded throughout. It's glazed with milk chocolate frosting and a chocolate drizzle, then topped with two chocolate chip cookies. R/costco members were instantly beguiled by the existence of the treat: "I sampled it last night! It was fantastic. Absolutely worth a purchase," a user remarked.
The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake costs $18.99-$21.55.
Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants
In April, Sam's Club introduced these buttery delights studded with tiny chocolate chips. The flavor of the treat is reminiscent of pain au chocolat. On Sam's Club's website, the croissants hold 4.1 stars with 473 ratings. "Super good and for the price it's a no brainer," one customer said.
Member's Mark Chocolate Croissants sell for $5.46 per dozen.
Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins
These limited-edition muffins were a highlight of Walmart's Marketside lineup of orange-cream flavored treats, which launched in May. The vanilla-flavored muffins have a cakelike texture with a strong orange flavor, covered with a streusel topping. Food influencers deemed this one of the best new Walmart bakery items of 2026. "I really like the flavor combo and the streuselly topping is always a bonus," said food influencer MorganChomps.
Marketside Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins sold for $5.44 per 9-count box.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Another of Costco's amazing bar cakes, this one brings ice cream cones to mind. The sponge cake base tastes like waffle cones and is topped with vanilla frosting and waffle cone crumbles. The top has vanilla and chocolate glaze, and several mock ice cream cones — tiny wafer cones filed with buttercream — complete the snack. R/costco posters loved this one, proclaiming it one of Costco's best bakery items of the summer. "I have to pretend that I didn't see this," one member laughed. "Who am I kidding?! I'm so getting this!"
The Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake costs $21.55.
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie
Elegant, creamy and easy to love, this strawberry cream pie is a springtime classic that combines strawberry jam with a strawberry-flavored cream filling enhanced by whipped cream. The entire affair is nestled in a graham cracker crust. Multiple consumers posting to r/costco declared the pie to be delicious, and it definitely seems to be one of the best Costco bakery items of 2026.
The Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie sold for $18.99.
Aldi Bake Shop Peanut Butter and Grape Filled Crepes
Aldi has spent 2026 leaning in a gourmet direction. The brand made waves by introducing a set of rolled crepes filled with peanut butter and jelly — perfect for stuffing into lunch boxes as kids head back to school. To wit: "My family preferred these over the hazelnut ones — I really hope they become a permanent item!" remarked a poster in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook community.
Bake Shop Peanut Butter & Grape Filled Crepes retailed for $3.69. Each package contained six crepes.
Favorite Day Bakery Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts
Target's contribution to the rainbow-colored unicorn food trend came via their Favorite Day line of products. Both the icing and donuts are vanilla flavored, but the colorful nature of the treat captivate shoppers. It held a full five-star rating on Target's website when it was available.
Favorite Day Bakery Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts were sold for $5.69 per package of 12.
Marketside Vanilla Cake Sandwich with Strawberry Filling
Walmart's Marketside also released a vanilla and strawberry version of their cake sandwich. This time, the cake slices are vanilla and the filling has strawberry-flavored frosting with strawberry jam layered in between each piece. Food influencers like Tami Dunn really enjoyed this treat. "Gosh, I could literally finish this whole thing right now," she said in a YouTube video. "it's so good."
Marketside Vanilla Cake Sandwiches with Strawberry Filling are sold for $3.98 per sandwich.
Freshness Guaranteed Tropical Variety Cheesecake Slices
A tropical take on Walmart's triplicate offerings of cheesecake slices, this version offers a slice each of lemon curd, key lime, and passionfruit. The latter drew attention in particular from Facebook commenters. "The passion fruit is delicious," one said. "This is basically summer vacation in dessert form. I was already sold at cheesecake, but adding tropical flavors? Immediately yes," another raved.
Freshness Guaranteed Tropical Variety Cheesecake Slices cost $5.13 at Walmart.
Kirkland Signature Brownie Walnut Pie
An early spring viral sensation, this Brownie Walnut Pie had a fudgy filling poured into a graham cracker crust with chocolate ganache spread over it and walnuts sprinkled on top. Chocolate fans were positively gaga over this one. "You had me at ganache," one poster at r/costco remarked. "I'll take two," said another.
Kirkland Signature Brownie Walnut Pie sold for $21.99.
Trader Joe's Lemon Mini Sheet Cake
Returning once again in the spring of 2026, Trader Joe's familiar sheet cake takes on a tart lemon twist with lemon cake, cream cheese frosting flavored with lemon and a sprinkling of lemon zest. This seasonal cake is so beloved that fans love to introduce it to family members and friends every year. Raved one fan on r/traderjoes, "Bought this yesterday. The wife had never had it. She said, "It knocked my socks off, clear across the street!"
Trader Joe's Lemon Mini Sheet Cake cost $5.49
Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Another summer time addition for the brand, Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins contains real lemon juice and zest, which means it packs a sharp citrus punch. r/traderjoes enthusiasts agree. "These are amazing!! Sooo moist and has a strong enough lemon flavor," said one user.
Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins retail for $5.49 for four muffins.
Trader Joe's Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
A strawberry-flavored take on the supermarket chain's long line of liège waffles, these bakery aisle snacks wowed a whole new bunch of fans this summer. They're arguably one of the best new Trader Joe's bakery items of 2026. Buyers matched them up with other indulgent taste sensations. "Paired them with the vanilla mascarpone, 10/10!" one r/traderjoes fan said.
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles sell for $4.99 at Trader Joe's.