One Of The Best New Walmart Bakery Items Turns A Breakfast Classic Into A Dessert-Inspired Treat
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Walmart's Marketside brand of baked goods have always enjoyed favor with the company's shoppers. A recent addition to Walmart's bakery — the Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins — has shoppers sitting up and paying attention, turning the breakfast dish into a worthwhile, everyday treat.
Tasting Table highlighted the item in our article Five Fan-Favorite Walmart Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far, discussing why the flavor of these muffins has everyone wowed, with a 4.5 on the company's website. A combination of textures — crispy streusel, dense muffin, and melt-in-your-mouth toppings — has customers coming back for more. The combination of flavors was also a winner; the slight citrus flavor combined with a touch of vanilla harkens back to childhood treats such as creamsicles and leaves one sighing over the bright taste of citrus and creamy butter. It pops in a way that's not too sweet and not too bland, making it perfectly suitable as a desert, snack, or morning meal.
We also offered up the following hack for the hungry: "If you would prefer a stronger orange flavor, try making our lemony icing recipe, but with a fresh orange instead of a lemon, and drizzling it over the muffins. A sprinkle of orange zest would add even more flavor and visual appeal, making these store-bought sweets a bit more special for a Sunday brunch."
Here are some other Marketside Muffins you're sure to love
Influencers were pleased by Walmart's Orange Vanilla Cream muffins, with some of them naming them the best part of the superstore's orange vanilla seasonal line-up of foods. "They almost have a buttery pound cake flavor," remarked Morganchomps. "The orange streusely top is always a bonus." Sarah Kraffty, meanwhile, ranked the muffins a 7 out of 10, with a small caveat. "I'd like more orange flavor," she admitted. But Tammi Dunn and Kevin gave the muffins a mixed reception. "There's a touch of warmth and a little bit of a bitter aftertaste," Kevin noted. "I think it's very fresh," she said, adding that a glass of milk would go well with them.
Would you like to try more of the best of Walmart's bakery items? The Marketside Muffins currently come in nine much-loved and well-rated varieties such as triple chocolate, strawberry cream, lemon poppyseed, blueberry, and lemon merengue. Whether you want to start your morning on a sweet note or have a late-night craving, these sugary but flavorful bites will surely fit the bill.