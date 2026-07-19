One Of The Best New Walmart Bakery Items Turns A Breakfast Classic Into A Dessert-Inspired Treat

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Walmart's Marketside brand of baked goods have always enjoyed favor with the company's shoppers. A recent addition to Walmart's bakery — the Orange Vanilla Cream Muffins — has shoppers sitting up and paying attention, turning the breakfast dish into a worthwhile, everyday treat.

Tasting Table highlighted the item in our article Five Fan-Favorite Walmart Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far, discussing why the flavor of these muffins has everyone wowed, with a 4.5 on the company's website. A combination of textures — crispy streusel, dense muffin, and melt-in-your-mouth toppings — has customers coming back for more. The combination of flavors was also a winner; the slight citrus flavor combined with a touch of vanilla harkens back to childhood treats such as creamsicles and leaves one sighing over the bright taste of citrus and creamy butter. It pops in a way that's not too sweet and not too bland, making it perfectly suitable as a desert, snack, or morning meal.

We also offered up the following hack for the hungry: "If you would prefer a stronger orange flavor, try making our lemony icing recipe, but with a fresh orange instead of a lemon, and drizzling it over the muffins. A sprinkle of orange zest would add even more flavor and visual appeal, making these store-bought sweets a bit more special for a Sunday brunch."