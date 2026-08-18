10 Sam's Club Bakery Items You Won't Find At Costco

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If you shop at wholesale supply stores, rest assured that you'll find basically everything you need. From toiletries and produce to snacks and other bulk items, chains like Costco and Sam's Club have all the essentials, including cheaper kitchen appliances, to make your shopping trips (and your home) run smoothly. But when it comes to specialty items like those found in the bakery, does one chain sell more delicious and unique options?

Indeed: After scanning both Costco and Sam's Club's websites, it seems the latter has quite a few Member's Mark and brand-name baked goods that can't be found on the former's shelves. From unique bread rolls to variety-pack brownies and muffins (and even two-tier cakes), the following 10 items are sold at Sam's Club bakeries around the U.S. with no direct Costco counterpart. Most items are reasonably priced, available for pickup or delivery, and come with portion sizes large enough to feed the whole family.

So, whether you're celebrating a special occasion, like a birthday, graduation, or anniversary, or you want to have after-dinner sweets and snacks on hand just because, these Sam's Club baked goods are sure to satisfy. Grab your shopping list, open up the Sam's Club app, and get ready to score some one-of-a-kind bakery items you can't find at Costco or any other big-box store.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.