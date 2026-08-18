10 Sam's Club Bakery Items You Won't Find At Costco
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If you shop at wholesale supply stores, rest assured that you'll find basically everything you need. From toiletries and produce to snacks and other bulk items, chains like Costco and Sam's Club have all the essentials, including cheaper kitchen appliances, to make your shopping trips (and your home) run smoothly. But when it comes to specialty items like those found in the bakery, does one chain sell more delicious and unique options?
Indeed: After scanning both Costco and Sam's Club's websites, it seems the latter has quite a few Member's Mark and brand-name baked goods that can't be found on the former's shelves. From unique bread rolls to variety-pack brownies and muffins (and even two-tier cakes), the following 10 items are sold at Sam's Club bakeries around the U.S. with no direct Costco counterpart. Most items are reasonably priced, available for pickup or delivery, and come with portion sizes large enough to feed the whole family.
So, whether you're celebrating a special occasion, like a birthday, graduation, or anniversary, or you want to have after-dinner sweets and snacks on hand just because, these Sam's Club baked goods are sure to satisfy. Grab your shopping list, open up the Sam's Club app, and get ready to score some one-of-a-kind bakery items you can't find at Costco or any other big-box store.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Member's Mark Marranitos Cookies
A traditional Mexican cookie, Marranitos are molasses-based biscuits that are syrupy, soft, and perfectly sweet. These cookies come in a cute pig shape (which is customary in Mexican culture), and, according to Sam's Club's website, they are almost cake-like in texture. Try them paired with a cup of coffee or tea.
Purchase an 8-count batch of Member's Mark Marranitos Cookies at Sam's Club for $5.66.
Otis Spunkmeyer Variety Pack Muffins
Sure, Costco sells its own muffins in the bakery department, but you can't get these iconic Otis Spunkmeyer ones there. Sam's Club sells this perfect variety pack, which comes with a total of 15 banana nut, blueberry, and double chocolate chip muffins. They're individually wrapped, perfect for grab-and-go snacking or stuffing in lunch boxes.
Purchase a 15-pack of Otis Spunkmeyer Variety Pack Muffins at Sam's Club for $15.44.
Member's Mark Central American-Style Bolillo Rolls
A hybrid between a baguette and a dinner rolls, these Bolillo rolls are popular in Mexico and Central American countries. They make for the perfect sandwiches and sides at dinner. Firm on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, all you need to do is slather some butter between these rolls or use them to make grilled cheese and paninis. Delish!
Purchase this 18-count bag of Member's Mark Central American-Style Bolillo Rolls at Sam's Club for $7.28.
Member's Mark Assorted Mini Pies
Can't decide on one pie flavor? Why not just get a bunch of adorable mini ones instead? This Member's Mark six-pack comes with three delectable cream-filled flavors: French Silk Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Cherry-Topped Vanilla Bean. Share with your friends at a picnic or dinner party or simply save them as your own delicious desserts.
Purchase a 6-count box of Member's Mark 4" Assorted Mini Pies at Sam's Club for $10.74.
Duchess Honey Buns
Who remembers this classic dessert from their childhood? If you can't find these in bulk anywhere else, Sam's Club sells a 12-pack for just around $7. Honey Buns are sticky, sweet, and glazed with a white icing that makes them hard to resist. Pick up these individually wrapped buns and embrace your nostalgic side.
Purchase these Duchess Honey Buns at Sam's Club for $7.18.
Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Tray
While Costco sells name-brand brownie bites and other brownie offerings at its bakery, it doesn't offer a beautiful tray like this one at Sam's Club. Each container comes with 24 brownies topped with fudgy chocolate frosting and then decorated with dark and white chocolate and caramel swirls. Impress your family and friends at parties and social events with this chocolatey dessert.
Purchase the Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Tray at Sam's Club for $20.93.
Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Two-Tier Cake
This charming two-tier cake is available for pickup at Sam's Club. Simply order it at the bakery department by 2 p.m. for next-day pickup. According to the website, it easily serves up to around 58 people, which is perfect for birthdays. The flavor isn't listed online, which leads us to believe you can choose what you want when you order!
Purchase the Member's Mark Blooming Flower Two-Tier Cake at Sam's Club for $57.98.
Member's Mark Mantecadas
A cross between a muffin and a pound cake, these delightfully sweet Mantecadas are the perfect morning pastry to go alongside your coffee. Mantecadas are Mexican pan dulces (or sweet bread) that are often baked in the iconic red liners you see here. The Sam's Club take on the traditional baked good boasts a light, buttery flavor that makes for a wonderful any-time treat.
Purchase Member's Mark Mantecadas at Sam's Club for $8.72.
Pillsbury Southern Style Biscuits
You won't find the Pillsbury dough boy's cheery face on many of the shelves at Costco, but at Sam's Club, you can pick up this massive 24-pack of Southern Style Biscuits from the popular baked goods brand. These biscuits are crumbly, buttery, and store well in the freezer. Just pop them out, microwave or heat them up in the oven, and serve with gravy, eggs and bacon, or a sweet jam.
Purchase Pillsbury Southern Style Biscuits at Sam's Club for $6.98.
Member's Mark Sweet Celebration Half Sheet Cookie Cake
Who doesn't love a good ol' cookie cake? Whether you're a kid or kid at heart, you'll adore this chocolate chip cookie cake with two layers and icing on top. Like the two-tier cake listed above, order this one by 2 p.m. so that you can pick it up the next day. Customize the toppings with various candles, icing, sprinkles, and more. It's the perfect centerpiece for any celebration!
Purchase this Member's Mark Sweet Celebration Half Sheet Cookie Cake at Sam's Club for $19.98.