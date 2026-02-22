Sam's Club Vs Costco: Who Has The Better Bakery?

When you want the flakiest, butteriest, most decadent baked goods at a great value, Costco and Sam's Club have you covered. But which one has the best bakery department overall? You may think Costco's got this one in the bag, but it's actually a squeaker. Sam's Club holds its own when it comes to its selection and price of baked goods. Costco has it beat in variety and bulk offerings, but each has its pros and cons.

If you're looking for bulk savings, Costco offers larger multi-item packs than Sam's Club. This can be a good way to feed a larger family or freeze a portion to enjoy at later. However, if you have a smaller household or limited freezer space, Sam's Club smaller baked good packs are a more practical option than struggling to finish an eight-pack of blueberry muffins by yourself before they go bad. That's one of the many things Sam's Club does better than Costco.

In terms of taste, which is one of the most important factors, Costco seems to be a favorite for most of its treats, even if not all of its baked goods are up to par with some of Sam's Club's items. However, since Costco's baked goods aren't pumped with preservatives, they tend to go bad faster. This can cancel out the initial savings of buying in bulk if you end up tossing items a few days later. That's why bread and bagels are one of the most common Costco bakery items that are frequently returned to stores.