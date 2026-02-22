Sam's Club Vs Costco: Who Has The Better Bakery?
When you want the flakiest, butteriest, most decadent baked goods at a great value, Costco and Sam's Club have you covered. But which one has the best bakery department overall? You may think Costco's got this one in the bag, but it's actually a squeaker. Sam's Club holds its own when it comes to its selection and price of baked goods. Costco has it beat in variety and bulk offerings, but each has its pros and cons.
If you're looking for bulk savings, Costco offers larger multi-item packs than Sam's Club. This can be a good way to feed a larger family or freeze a portion to enjoy at later. However, if you have a smaller household or limited freezer space, Sam's Club smaller baked good packs are a more practical option than struggling to finish an eight-pack of blueberry muffins by yourself before they go bad. That's one of the many things Sam's Club does better than Costco.
In terms of taste, which is one of the most important factors, Costco seems to be a favorite for most of its treats, even if not all of its baked goods are up to par with some of Sam's Club's items. However, since Costco's baked goods aren't pumped with preservatives, they tend to go bad faster. This can cancel out the initial savings of buying in bulk if you end up tossing items a few days later. That's why bread and bagels are one of the most common Costco bakery items that are frequently returned to stores.
Costco and Sam's Club bakeries are both good
Choosing just one winner feels a bit unfair since each has a devoted following. When it comes to cakes, for instance, shoppers are split down the middle. "I'm a baker & will always prefer Sam's," states one Facebook commenter. "No contest, Costco for cake," declares another. Many shoppers prefer the design and aesthetic of Sam's Club cakes over Costco, while the whipped topping at Sam's Club seems to be a hit compared to Costco's mousse filling.
Most bakery items from both stores have plenty of fans. Some prefer Sam's Club pumpkin pie for its firmer texture and bolder spice blend, while those same qualities are what others dislike. Muffins are another hotly debated item, with some claiming that Sam's Club's chocolate chip muffins are better than Costco's and others stating that Costco's blueberry muffins have Sam's Club beat.
Ultimately, it may come down to what's most convenient for you, whether one's closest or has the best prices, but you'll find great options at either place. In our breakdown of 10 Costco bakery items to buy and 5 you can skip, we raved about the butter croissants, rustic Italian loaf, pita bread, and cream cheese Danishes. At Sam's Club, we highlighted the 14 absolute best Sam's Club desserts which included the Member's Mark pumpkin cheesecake, Honeycrisp apple lattice pie, tuxedo bar cake with chocolate mousse, or berry Chantilly cake.