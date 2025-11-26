The Costco Bakery Items That Are Frequently Returned To Stores

To keep from having to return your Costco bread and bagels, it's important to store them properly. The best way to keep bread fresh is to store it in its original plastic bag in a kitchen cabinet or pantry. Keep it away from direct sunlight, extreme heat, and excess moisture and humidity. The best way to store fresh bagels, on the other hand, is in a paper bag folded over at the top. The bag can be kept out on your kitchen counter or put in a cabinet or pantry.

If you don't plan on eating all of the bread or bagels you purchased on your last Costco run, we recommend popping them in the freezer as soon as you get home. While the refrigerator will make bread stale and change its flavor and texture, the freezer will preserve its quality. Before freezing, portion out the bagels and bread slices into serving sizes so that you can defrost only as much as you'll eat at one time. Bread defrosts quickly, so it's easy to grab a few bagels or a loaf of bread and stick it on the counter to defrost when needed.

The best way to freeze bread and bagels is to wrap individual bagels or a few slices of bread in plastic wrap and then put multiple portions in a freezer bag. You can also wrap a whole or half loaf of bread in plastic wrap and then pop it in a Ziploc bag. Label the outside with the type of bread or bagels and the date. Bread will keep for about two months and bagels for up to four before the quality starts to decline.