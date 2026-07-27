Costco Vs Sam's Club — Which Has Cheaper Kitchen Appliances?

Whether you're moving into a new home, undergoing a kitchen remodel, or it's just time for a new stove, fridge, or coffee maker, at some point we all find ourselves in need of appliances. Those appliances need to be both good and affordable, which is why we count on warehouse brands like Costco and Sam's Club to offer us the best of both worlds — quality products at lower prices. Both offer a great selection of appliances at affordable cost, but which one is cheapest?

Across the board, we did not find one clear winner. Our research shows that both stores shine in different ways. Between the two, Costco has the best deals of refrigerators, while Sam's Club holds that honor when it comes to many of the smaller kitchen appliances. In fact, Sam's Club also boasts a larger variety of products than Costco across some categories.

That said, the specific value can be difficult to assess as you can't see all the prices unless you are a paid member. Thankfully, we have gone through all the clutter and have broken this down aisle by aisle for your convenience. Just check out the categories below to see where you need to head for the cheapest of these kitchen appliances.