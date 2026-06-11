14 Vintage-Inspired Kitchen Items Available At Costco
Vintage. Retro. Antique. While it's socially acceptable to interchange these words, they each represent a different period in time. However, it's the feeling they invoke within us that causes them to be used so freely over objects and aesthetics that take us back into the 1900s. Appliances, tchotchkes, patterns, and colors all have the power to awaken memories and emotions that are nostalgic and comforting, transporting us to the eras before technology demanded instant gratification and most of our attention.
So, we fill our homes now with reminders of people and times, but not just for sentimental reasons. Vintage is cool to look at! Adding a piece here and there to current decor can truly accentuate a modern look, possibly bringing a splash of color, chrome, or curve. We can also go full vintage and create an entire room in the style of whatever yesteryear we pick. The kitchen is the perfect place to go retro on a room, and when looking for the best vintage pieces to fill your kitchen, don't forget to look at Costco. It's a surprisingly great place to get inspired supplies.
KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
The KitchenAid stand mixer is an iconic staple of any great kitchen, but especially a vintage-inspired one. It's one of our favorite standout kitchen pieces at Costco. Thanks to the work of Egmont Arens, commercial artist and industrial designer, we've had this sleek, powerful, everyday tool working hard and serving as a stunning showpiece since 1937. Customize your kitchen with a red, black, or silver KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with attachable flat beater, flex edge beater, dough hook, whisk, and pouring shield for $419.99 at Costco.
Jupiter by Fortessa DOF and Beverage Glasses
Whether it was Anchor Hocking, Imperial Glass, or hobnail glass, Depression-era dishes are unlike any other, with softly hued colors and lines of concentric raised bubbles. Seeing them can immediately transport someone to a grandparent's kitchen table, and feeling them is a tactile treat. The Jupiter by Fortessa DOF and Beverage Glasses are a stunning example of that era, and come as a set of 12 (six double old-fashioned glasses and six beverage glasses) in blue, clear, or pink to accentuate any vintage kitchen. It sells for $62.99 at Costco.
JoyJolt Haven Fluted Stackable Double Wall Glass Mugs
The JoyJolt Haven Fluted Stackable Double Wall Glass Mugs scream mid-century modern and are an easy way to add some vintage flair to your kitchen. Hang them from hooks for an aesthetic nod to the '60s and '70s, and be sure to use them whenever you have guests. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe, these mugs are available as a set of six for $29.99 at Costco. Reviews praise the classic design, compact storage, and the insulation of the double wall that keeps beverages hot.
Fortessa Ellsie Antiqued Champagne 20-Piece Place Setting
The Fortessa Ellsie Antiqued Champagne 20-Piece Place Setting is described as a reconceived classic design with vintage elements perfect for "retro-chic" table settings. The set includes four five-piece place settings of table forks, salad/dessert forks, oval spoons, tea spoons, and table knives for $71.99 at Costco. Reviewers are delighted not only with the look, but also the weight, style, and durability.
Zwiesel Glas Pure Red Wine Glasses
Zwiesel Glas has been an institution in glassmaking since 1872. The sleek lines of the Zwiesel Glas Pure Red Wine Glasses diverge from the original colorfully etched German, handblown glassware to showcase Zweisel's mid-century modern barware style. Created to be aesthetically pleasing, the smooth geometric lines of this glass also lets wine flow perfectly over specific points on the palate to create the optimal wine-tasting experience. Scratch- and chip-resistant, this six-piece set runs $49.99 at Costco.
Belli Biscotti Hand Painted Ceramic Jar
Ceramic cookie jars, like this one, rose to popularity during the Great Depression as affordable decorating and storage options for the kitchen, followed by the rise of the novelty cookie jar from the '40s through the '70s. At Costco, you can get the Belli Biscotti Hand Painted Ceramic Jar, packed with two bags of delicious biscotti, for $89.99. It's great way to add a happy little vintage vibe to your kitchen.
Mary Macleod's All Butter Shortbread Cookies in Embossed Cookie Jar Tins
Going back even further in time than cookie jars are biscuit tins, which are highly sought-after collectible thrift finds still used today as a great way to decorate and store various sweets and sundries. Mary Macleod's All Butter Shortbread Cookies in Embossed Cookie Jar Tins each contain 30 buttery shortbread cookies in classic and chocolate crunch flavors. Customers not only adore the decorative tins, but also say the shortbreads are large, buttery delights. This $79.99 set of two at Costco is perfect for gifting (because you get to keep one).
Tupperware Heritage Collection
Can you get any more vintage than Tupperware? Just look at those colors! The 32-piece Tupperware Heritage Collection is available at Costco for $79.99. If you're not into the multi-colored option, you can choose from blue and orange as well. Included with the classic, signature starburst on the lids, this is food storage at its most iconic. Dishwasher-safe and made to stack or nest, this set should keep you from sending anyone home with leftovers for fear they might not return the container.
Tramontina 4-Quart & 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Ovens
There are so many tasty options a Dutch oven presents. With the Tramontina 4-Quart & 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Ovens, those options are doubled! For only $79.99 at Costco, the rustic aesthetic offers a vintage vibe in dark blue, making these Dutch ovens a great option for cooking and serving directly to the table. Oven-safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these do need to be handwashed for best care. However, they also come with a lifetime warranty in case anything happens.
All American 1930 10.5-Quart Cast Aluminum Pressure Cooker/Canner
Much like Tupperware, it's hard to get more vintage than a stovetop pressure cooker/canner, with all its gadgets, gizmos, and gauges gleaming in aluminum silver. The All American 1930 10.5-Quart Cast Aluminum Pressure Cooker/Canner is available at Costco for $274.49. Great for preserving, this canner can handle up to seven pint jars, or four quart jars, at a time. When used for cooking, invite the entire family; the 10.5-quart pot prepares enough food to feed a crowd.
Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper
The Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper came to market in 1980. Compatible with even conduction stove tops, it comes with three ready-to-make theater-style popcorn kits, each making 6 quarts of popped corn. For $59.99 at Costco, this isn't a case of style over substance. Backed by a 25-year warranty, this is a tasty timepiece.
Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks
Packed to look like a well-traveled vintage leather case, the Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks sells for $49.99 at Costco. The tastes offered range from cinnamon butter almonds to salted California pistachios, but it's the packaging that reviewers rave about. Both the faux leather case and the small metal tins can be kept as decorative organizers, offering vintage vibes for every corner of the kitchen.
Frigidaire Retro Style Mini Refrigerator with Top Freezer
Looking at the Frigidaire Retro Style Mini Refrigerator with Top Freezer makes you wish you had a smaller kitchen. Standing at a petite 4 feet, 10 inches tall, this fridge-and-freezer combo offers 7.5 cubic feet of space, which is big enough to serve a household of one or two. With its iconic Frigidaire mint blue color, smooth edges, and chrome details and hardware, this is something one designs their kitchen around, not simply uses as decoration. It can be all yours for only $449.99 at Costco.
Vintage Runner Rug, Donati
The G.A. Gertmenian & Sons Vintage Runner Rug, Donati is designed with a distressed coloring to give the impression it's a well-loved heirloom, not some brand-new addition to your kitchen. 2.6 feet wide and 8 feet long, the chenille facing and cotton-and-polyester backing is stain-resistant and easy to spot clean. The light and warm ivory, silver, and gray neutrals fit easily into any color scheme you may already have. Costing $59.99, this is another vintage-inspired steal from Costco.