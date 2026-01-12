9 Standout Kitchen Items At Costco That Beat Ikea, Walmart, And Amazon
If you haven't been shopping at Costco for kitchen items, you might want to start because many of their best products beat out low-cost leaders like IKEA, Walmart, and Amazon. One lesser-known secret about Costco is that a lot of its online items are available to both members and nonmembers, including all but one of the standout kitchen items on our list. So, if you're trying to outfit a new kitchen from scratch, replace subpar items, or add to your collection, it couldn't hurt look to see what Costco has available, whether you're a member or not.
Our list includes nine Costco kitchen items that are highly rated, including top-quality heirloom-level brands you've probably heard of before, like Le Creuset, along with brands that are a little lesser known, like iDESIGN. We've found bakeware, cookware, and glassware pieces and sets, a knife set, organizational tools, and kitchen appliances that have a far better price or quality level at Costco. Also, keep in mind that Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee return policy that doesn't have a time limitation (at least for anything on our list). Plus, if you buy from Costco and the price decreases within 30 days, the company will provide a partial refund to match the sales price if you make a request while it's still on sale. So, there are more reasons than just better prices to buy these standout kitchen items from Costco instead of at Amazon, IKEA, or Walmart.
Circulon 10-piece non-stick bakeware set
One standout item that Costco has that beats what's available at IKEA, Walmart, and Amazon is the Circulon 10-piece non-stick bakeware set. This highly rated non-stick bakeware set can get you started on your baking journey or replace older pieces. The set comes with a loaf pan, a square cake pan, a rectangular cake pan with a lid, two cookie sheets, a 12-cup muffin tin, two round cake pans, and a cooling rack.
Circulon's bakeware is made from steel and has a raised-circle design that helps food release. Plus, the non-stick surface has no PFAS, PTFE, or PFOA. Reviewers love how truly non-stick the surface is, how evenly food bakes on the pan, and how sturdy the pans are. Plus, the set has most of the metal bakeware items the average home cook needs.
Costco has the best price for this bakeware set by far. At Costco, the set is around $95. You'd spend about $33 more at Amazon and $55 more at Walmart to buy the exact same set. At IKEA, you'd have to buy the items separately, and some pieces just aren't available. While you could pick up a loaf pan, two lower-rated cookie sheets, a smaller silicone 8-muffin pan, and a larger cooling rack for a combined total of about $51, you'd be missing all the cake pans and a cooling rack. The Circulon cookware sets at Costco are also great, but we found better prices elsewhere.
HexClad 6-piece saucepan set
If you're interested in trying HexClad for the first time or adding to your current set, Costco has one of the best deals on a HexClad 6-piece saucepan set. HexClad has a reputation for its high-quality non-stick pans without "forever chemicals." This particular set comes with an 8-quart, 3-quart, and 2-quart saucepan, all with see-through glass lids and stay-cool metal handles.
HexClad's hybrid stainless steel pans contain a proprietary ceramic non-stick cooking surface (TerraBond), and the pans come with a lifetime warranty. Plus, they're oven, metal-utensil, and dishwasher safe. They are even compatible with induction cooktops. So, yes, HexClad is well worth your consideration. Reviewers who have had them for years recommend them highly. The pans' nonstick surfaces make food feel almost as if it's floating on the surface, requiring little if any oil. Happy users often decide to switch most of their cookware to HexClad over time.
At Costco, you'll pay around $300 for this 6-piece set, costing just under $100 per pan. Walmart once had this set, but it's no longer available. Instead, you'll only find HexClad skillets starting at well over $100 per piece. Amazon has this set for about $79 more than Costco. Amazon's set includes two silicone trivets, but they only cost $29 when sold separately. So, you're not getting a deal. Meanwhile, the only non-stick cookware set IKEA has is the Hemlagad 6-piece set of ceramic-coated aluminum pans, which might only be about $80, but it's also fairly low-rated.
Le Creuset 166-piece ultimate cookware set
We don't know about you, but our jaw dropped when we saw that Costco has a 166-piece Le Creuset cookware set. Yes, it costs $4,499.99, but it would last you a lifetime and be pieces that maintain or gain value when passed along as heirlooms. It includes enameled cast iron bakeware and cookware, stoneware dishes, stainless steel cookware, mixing bowls and colanders, nonstick-metal bakeware, carbon steel cookware with enamel coatings, silicone items, a tea kettle, cutting boards, oven mitts, a cooling rack, measuring cups and spoons, and more. You can pretty much outfit your whole kitchen with this set.
As you can imagine from Le Creuset's reputation, those Costco members who have purchased this set have been thrilled with their purchase. They say that everything looks impressive, and the sturdy quality makes it feel as if it will last through the years. It's made even better by having a choice of either a blue or red set.
The set at Costco comes out to about $27 per piece and will fill your kitchen. The largest Le Creuset set you can get from Amazon has only 20 pieces for $1,050 ($52.50 per piece). Walmart only carries singular Le Creuset pieces that start at $88 per piece. IKEA, of course, doesn't carry Le Creuset, but it does have a few enamelled cast iron pieces in the Vardagen line. However, they start at about $50 per piece.
Schott Zwiesel 6-piece pure cabernet wine glass set
If you like getting the right wine glass for the type of wine you like to consume, a good buy at Costco is the Schott Zwiesel 6-piece pure cabernet wine glass set. The set comes with six wine glasses in a distinctive postmodern style. The same or comparable sets elsewhere tend to cost more.
These glasses stand out in design with a bowl that starts smaller at the top and becomes wider at the bottom, and then angles again drastically toward the stem. They're made in Germany with a proprietary mixture of titanium oxide and zirconium oxide, holding up to 18.2 ounces. The shape of cabernet wine glasses works well for red wines to help intensify the smell and flavor when filled to their widest point. Reviewers like not only how elegant they look but also that the bowl shape helps enhance the wine-smelling and tasting experience. While some reviewers like that they're dishwasher-friendly, others prefer to handwash them to ensure they'll last longer.
Costco has this set available for around $50, which is a pretty great deal. You'll spend $19 more for the same set at Walmart and about $52 more for them at Amazon. If you're looking for wine glass sets at IKEA, there is a Storsint 6-piece set for about $20, but its traditional, rounded bowl shape is best for full-bodied white and lighter red wines. Plus, it's not as stylish as the Schott Zwiesel set.
Seville Classics stainless steel kitchen cart
Costco has many products that are helpful for decluttering your kitchen, including the Seville Classics stainless steel kitchen cart. You can get this cart and other similar ones elsewhere, but Costco is likely your best deal for this kitchen gem.
This professional-grade rolling kitchen cart has a stainless steel top surface that can provide extra countertop space anywhere in your kitchen that you need it. However, it also has one lower stainless steel basket and three lower stainless steel wire racks that you can use for storage or to transport items around your kitchen that weigh up to 457 pounds (250 pounds on the top and 74.9 pounds per basket or shelf). The cart itself only weighs 35 pounds and is 30 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 35.9 inches high. Reviewers like that it's easy to put together, sturdy, improves kitchen efficiency, and has adjustable shelf heights. They say it's useful for its easy-to-clean surface, storage, and moving items. They also like that the wheels roll smoothly, and the brakes work to make it stationary.
Both Amazon and Walmart have the same cart for the same price, but it's $40 more than the $130 you'll pay for it at Costco. If you're looking for something similar at IKEA, you'll find the Kungsfors stainless steel kitchen cart. However, it's $30 more expensive, doesn't have a solid upper working surface, and includes three baskets rather than a basket and three shelves.
iDESIGN kitchen bins, 4-piece set
The 4-piece iDESIGN kitchen bin set provides an affordable kitchen organization option. It's a clear plastic set of containers that can have a variety of uses, anywhere from your cupboards to your refrigerator or even your freezer. However, if you buy this set or one like it at Walmart, IKEA, or Amazon, you'll either spend more or get a set that's not as good as this one.
The set comes with a 13.7-inch-long soda can holder and three 14.5-inch-long containers with easy-pull cutout handles. Two are four by four inches wide and deep, while the other is eight inches wide and four inches deep. The bins are made in the USA from BPA-free PET plastic. Reviewers like that they're clear and help to organize their kitchen well. They're especially helpful for arranging items by purchase or expiration date to use perishable foods in a more timely manner before they go bad.
Both Amazon and Walmart have the same set, but they cost more. At Costco, you'll spend around $29, but they're about $4 more at Amazon and $14 more at Walmart. IKEA has the Klippkaktus set of three storage boxes for the refrigerator, and while the set is $21 cheaper and comes with lids, it's far lower rated, has fewer pieces, and comes in sizes and shapes that aren't as useful or handy as the iDESIGN set.
Henckels Modernist 20-piece self-sharpening knife block set
When it comes to choosing a set from a high-quality knife brand at Costco, the Henckels Modernist 20-piece self-sharpening knife block set is a good bet and is a better deal at Costco than equivalents at Amazon, Walmart, and IKEA. The set comes with a chef's knife, nine specialty knives, kitchen shears, and a set of eight steak knives.
The Henckels Modernist knife set is both beautiful and functional. It has a dark wooden block and a stainless steel top. The knives are made from forged stainless steel with ergonomic handles that are forged with the blade, making them extra durable. While they're dishwasher safe, handwashing is best. Reviewers like how effortlessly they cut through a variety of foods because of their sharpness, how keeping them sharp is effortless, how nice they feel to use, and the fact that the block doesn't take up too much countertop space.
This set is most affordable at Costco, where it is only around $250. You'll spend $30 more if you buy the same set at Amazon and $50 more at Walmart. At IKEA, you'd have to create your own set by purchasing an empty Hyvla knife block for around $25, but it doesn't contain a sharpener and only holds five knives and a whetstone. The 5-piece IKEA 365+ knife set is highly rated, only costs around $70, and appears as if it would fit the knife block. However, there's no place to store 15 more separately purchased pieces.
KitchenAid 6-quart bowl-lift stand mixer with attachments and pouring shield
If you've been thinking about buying a stand mixer, the price and the features of the KitchenAid 6-quart bowl-lift stand mixer at Costco are an excellent deal, but it's for Costco members only. It comes with a flex edge beater and a coated flat beater, as well as a dough hook and wire whip. Plus, it has a pouring shield to prevent splattering when adding ingredients. You probably won't find a better deal without buying used or refurbished.
You can get this professional-grade model in three different colors: red, silver, and black. The mixer has 11 speeds, including a ½ speed. While not included, the machine is compatible with 10 different attachments that do everything from making ice cream to homemade noodles. Reviewers rarely regret buying this classic, beloved kitchen workhorse unless they don't realize just how large it will be on their countertop or wish they'd gotten a tilt-top model.
The 6-quart model at Costco with four attachments and a pouring shield costs around $420. Amazon has a 5-quart one with a pouring shield for about $29 more, but it doesn't come with any attachments. Walmart has a 6-quart refurbished model, and you're usually better off buying a KitchenAid secondhand, but it doesn't make sense here since it costs $80 more, only has three attachments, and has no pouring shield. Meanwhile, over at IKEA, you're stuck with hand whisks and milk frothers to get your mixing jobs done.
T-fal Clipso 8-quart stainless steel stovetop pressure cooker
The final standout Costco kitchen item we want to mention is the T-fal Clipso 8-quart stainless steel stovetop pressure cooker. There's a lot to love about this stovetop pressure cooker for those who prefer to stick with a stovetop rather than an electric version. The price is definitely right at Costco, when compared to what Amazon, Walmart, and IKEA have to offer.
Despite T-fal being known for its non-stick items, its pressure cooker is made from stainless steel. It has a lot of safety features, like not being able to open it while it's under pressure and having handles for moving it off the stove when it's done. Other features include having a variable steam-release valve, being dishwasher safe (minus the gasket and pressure valve), and working on an induction stovetop. Plus, it comes with a steamer basket and recipe book. Reviewers like how quickly it heats to get up to pressure, how tender it makes their food, how well it's made, and how durable it is.
Costco's version only costs around $100, but you'll pay far more elsewhere. If you purchase the same pressure cooker at Walmart, you'll spend about $60 more, whereas at Amazon, it's $70 more. IKEA has an IKEA 365+ brand pressure cooker that's $30 cheaper, but it only holds 6.3 quarts and hasn't been reviewed enough times to be a confident purchase.
Methodology
To determine which items from Costco to compare, we looked at the highest-rated items in the various kitchen categories on Costco's website. We only chose items with a significant number of ratings, as well as items that were available at Walmart, Amazon, and IKEA. Plus, we chose items with prices that are viewable whether you're a member or not.
Something to note is that Costco has a lot of products that are available elsewhere but with a different configuration. For example, the Costco product might be a different size or have a different number of items in a set than other sellers have. In that case, we tried to judge based on which seller had the best deal for what's available. Since IKEA has its own branded items, we looked at what items IKEA has available that are similar to what Costco has to offer. For all stores, we used the regular price for comparison rather than sales prices, since sales aren't guaranteed to continue.
Of course, there were some times when we decided that other stores had the better deal, like in the case of IKEA's 20-piece Dragon stainless steel silverware that IKEA uses in its own restaurants, which was cheaper per piece than all of Costco's highest-rated silverware sets. So, Costco didn't have the lowest price every time, but it did more often than not for its highest-rated kitchen items.