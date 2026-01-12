9 Standout Kitchen Items At Costco That Beat Ikea, Walmart, And Amazon

If you haven't been shopping at Costco for kitchen items, you might want to start because many of their best products beat out low-cost leaders like IKEA, Walmart, and Amazon. One lesser-known secret about Costco is that a lot of its online items are available to both members and nonmembers, including all but one of the standout kitchen items on our list. So, if you're trying to outfit a new kitchen from scratch, replace subpar items, or add to your collection, it couldn't hurt look to see what Costco has available, whether you're a member or not.

Our list includes nine Costco kitchen items that are highly rated, including top-quality heirloom-level brands you've probably heard of before, like Le Creuset, along with brands that are a little lesser known, like iDESIGN. We've found bakeware, cookware, and glassware pieces and sets, a knife set, organizational tools, and kitchen appliances that have a far better price or quality level at Costco. Also, keep in mind that Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee return policy that doesn't have a time limitation (at least for anything on our list). Plus, if you buy from Costco and the price decreases within 30 days, the company will provide a partial refund to match the sales price if you make a request while it's still on sale. So, there are more reasons than just better prices to buy these standout kitchen items from Costco instead of at Amazon, IKEA, or Walmart.