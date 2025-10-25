You're Better Off Buying This Highly Coveted Kitchen Appliance Secondhand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The cost of living is steadily increasing, and it's understandable that consumers are trying to save money any way they can. One of the easiest ways to save money when replacing kitchen appliances is to buy them secondhand. However before doing so, you want to make sure you're choosing a brand known for its durability, performance, and long lifespan. While some kitchen appliance brands tend to break down at a moment's notice, others are clearly built to stand the test of time, like KitchenAid. We recommend buying KitchenAid stand mixers secondhand (or looking for certified refurbished models) so that you can save money while still trusting that your new appliance will last for years.

KitchenAid is the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S., and can tackle everything from kneading bread dough to making pasta and ice cream. A new KitchenAid mixer could cost between $449 and $1,049, but you can potentially save hundreds of dollars on these kitchen appliances by purchasing one used. Pre-owned KitchenAid stand mixers have sold for as low as $30 on eBay, and you can find listings for used models starting at just $85 on the site. You can also find refurbished models on the KitchenAid website for as low as $219. According to customer reviews, the refurbished models are essentially almost indistinguishable from brand-new mixers, and the company states that these offer "like new" quality and performance.