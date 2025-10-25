You're Better Off Buying This Highly Coveted Kitchen Appliance Secondhand
The cost of living is steadily increasing, and it's understandable that consumers are trying to save money any way they can. One of the easiest ways to save money when replacing kitchen appliances is to buy them secondhand. However before doing so, you want to make sure you're choosing a brand known for its durability, performance, and long lifespan. While some kitchen appliance brands tend to break down at a moment's notice, others are clearly built to stand the test of time, like KitchenAid. We recommend buying KitchenAid stand mixers secondhand (or looking for certified refurbished models) so that you can save money while still trusting that your new appliance will last for years.
KitchenAid is the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S., and can tackle everything from kneading bread dough to making pasta and ice cream. A new KitchenAid mixer could cost between $449 and $1,049, but you can potentially save hundreds of dollars on these kitchen appliances by purchasing one used. Pre-owned KitchenAid stand mixers have sold for as low as $30 on eBay, and you can find listings for used models starting at just $85 on the site. You can also find refurbished models on the KitchenAid website for as low as $219. According to customer reviews, the refurbished models are essentially almost indistinguishable from brand-new mixers, and the company states that these offer "like new" quality and performance.
Why KitchenAid is a trustworthy choice
The KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon alone, with the vast majority attesting to its performance, durability, and power. Even the refurbished model sold on the KitchenAid website has a 4.6 star rating. That is one of the biggest reasons why we listed it in the 10 best kitchen appliances to buy secondhand.
KitchenAid mixers use nearly the same simple, time-tested mechanics that were first patented by the brand in 1914. Its design was considered so reliable that just a few years after its invention, the mixer was classified as standard kitchen equipment on all U.S. Navy ships. Its robust construction means that the mixer has very few parts that are likely to degrade or break down over the years, and the parts that might break can be easily (and inexpensively) replaced without requiring you to buy a new mixer. Though some elements of the overall exterior have been modified over the brand's 111 years in production, all you have to do is search online for the average lifespan of a KitchenAid mixer to see that people have been using the same ones for 30-40 years or longer.