This Highly-Rated, Affordable Costco Find Makes Kitchen Organization A Breeze

For many of us, organization is the final boss in getting our kitchen set up the way we want. Creating a harmonious flow and ensuring easy access in a clean, organized space can be difficult. Luckily, there are solutions, and one of the best comes from Costco. The iDesign kitchen bins sold by the retailer can be used in the fridge or the pantry. They don't have any bells or whistles. They offer simple, clean organization, and the results are hard to beat.

Made from BPA-free PET plastic, these bins are different from those you might find at a discount store and can stand up to some abuse. They're sold online only and in sets, and the longest sizes range from 10 to 16 inches in length. Be sure to take measurements inside your fridge or pantry, as smaller fridges may not accommodate the bins in certain sets.

Costco's wide variety of iDesign bins can do wonders to declutter your kitchen, from a simple 4-piece set to a 9-piece drawer organizer and a full 18-piece set suitable for a pantry or fridge. The containers are modular, allowing you to stack them where space permits. Some pieces are ideal for items like loose apples, while others can hold boxes, cartons, and cans. They even work in the freezer, letting you separate the contents into organized sections that are easy to see and access.