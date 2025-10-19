15 Tips You Need To Organize Your Kitchen Cabinets Like A Pro

If you were to quiz Martha Stewart on her ideal way to organize a kitchen, she would offer up one solution: zones. Indeed, in an interview with Frederic magazine, she said, "All my kitchens have the same basic design — I call it the subway kitchen or the railroad kitchen. The workspace is divided with an island, there is a wall of stoves, a washup area and then a seating area." Her same organizing ethos can also serve as a boon when you are looking to conquer messy kitchen cabinets.

The zoning approach to kitchen organization requires you to allocate specific areas for particular tasks. This means that items that serve a similar purpose are grouped together to create a miniature workstation of sorts. If your morning can't start without a steaming cup of java, you don't need to go on a marathon sprint around the kitchen to locate the filters and stirrers because everything is stored together in the coffee zone.

Some common zones that can be used for organizing your kitchen cabinets include the cooking zone which includes those cabinets that are closest to the stove and will house all your spices and oils. The prep zone, meanwhile, will be allocated to those cabinets that are situated next to free counterspace — you can stash all your knives, cutting boards, and measuring cups here. Finally, a storage zone will offer up empty containers, aluminum foil, and cling wrap to efficiently package leftovers after late night meals.