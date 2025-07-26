You're Storing Your Pots And Pans All Wrong. Here's The Simple Fix
Not only are pots and pans some of the worst kitchen items to clean, they're also the worst items to store. We've all rummaged through a tall pile of pots, trying to grab the one at the very bottom. Similarly, many may have tried stacking them by size or by frequency of use, but ultimately still ended up playing an endless game of Tetris. While this storage method of stacking cookware is infinitely irritating, it's also damaging to your pots.
Whether you're working with grandma's vintage pan or Martha Stewart's cookware line, you want to keep everything in the best shape for as long as possible. That said, stacking pans on top of each other is too abrasive and will damage them in the long run. Scratches will appear, non-stick cookware will start to lose its coating (which can be harmful to your health), and eventually pans won't perform on the same level anymore. The simple fix to this issue is to use soft liners in between pots and pans when stacking. You can choose between felt padding that comes in different sizes, such as BOYAN's Pot and Pan Protectors or even dishwasher-safe and silicone options like Made In Cookware's Frying Pan Protectors. Alternatively, you can store items so that they don't touch at all.
How to keep your cookware safe and organized at the same time
If you can optimize your kitchen storage in a way where your pots and pans are not touching, that's your best bet to avoid compromising the integrity of your cookware. Just don't forget that accompanying lids also need to be stored — preferably, alongside the pots they match to streamline the cooking process and avoid any additional annoyance. Pot racks are easily the best solution as they allow you to keep everything in the same place. Currently, the bestseller on Amazon is the ORDORA 8 Tier Pot and Pan Organizer, which is a vertical rack that's big enough to store pots with the lids on them. If you're looking for something smaller that can support the weight of heavier pieces, then Cuisinel's Heavy Duty Pots and Pans Organizer Rack is ideal.
Going vertical is not your only option, though. There are racks that allow you to arrange the pans and lids neatly in a row like Simple Houseware's Expandable Pan Organizer. For those that have a larger space and perhaps a special cookware collection, an open display might be the way to go. Since cluttered countertops are one of the most common kitchen eyesores, a better solution is to hang the pans on a wall, above the stove, or even from a fixture, much like how you see in professional kitchens. For example, Cooks Standard's Single Bar Ceiling Mounted Wooden Pot Rack is a neat choice.