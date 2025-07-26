You're Storing Your Pots And Pans All Wrong. Here's The Simple Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not only are pots and pans some of the worst kitchen items to clean, they're also the worst items to store. We've all rummaged through a tall pile of pots, trying to grab the one at the very bottom. Similarly, many may have tried stacking them by size or by frequency of use, but ultimately still ended up playing an endless game of Tetris. While this storage method of stacking cookware is infinitely irritating, it's also damaging to your pots.

Whether you're working with grandma's vintage pan or Martha Stewart's cookware line, you want to keep everything in the best shape for as long as possible. That said, stacking pans on top of each other is too abrasive and will damage them in the long run. Scratches will appear, non-stick cookware will start to lose its coating (which can be harmful to your health), and eventually pans won't perform on the same level anymore. The simple fix to this issue is to use soft liners in between pots and pans when stacking. You can choose between felt padding that comes in different sizes, such as BOYAN's Pot and Pan Protectors or even dishwasher-safe and silicone options like Made In Cookware's Frying Pan Protectors. Alternatively, you can store items so that they don't touch at all.