9 Ways To Reuse Old Pot Lids For New Home Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Old pot lids, often overlooked or chucked in the bin, can find new life in creative and practical ways around your home. Whether they're metal, ceramic, glass, or enamel-coated, these sturdy guys are full of upcycling potential. Their varied shapes, finishes, and handles make them surprisingly versatile for repurposing into decor or utility items. By repurposing pot lids instead of tossing them out, you not only reduce waste but also add a unique, personal touch to your living space.
In home decor, pot lids can be transformed into quirky and eye-catching features. Use them as the base for mood lamps, turning their reflective surfaces into glowing accent lights with the help of colored bulbs. Break ceramic lids into pieces to create framed mosaic-style wall art, or mount them onto sanded, repainted wooden doors as a garden installation. Small lids can even become charming wind chimes when strung together or used as bases for dangling bottle caps. Each idea turns an ordinary object into a conversation piece.
Beyond decor, pot lids can also be pretty practical around the house. Wrap a cloth around the bottom of a lid to make a simple but effective upholstery cleaner — with a built-in handle for better grip and even pressure. Deeper lids can be used as mini planters to sprout seedlings indoors, or paint and label them to create room signs or herb markers. From cleaning tools to artistic displays, pot lids offer a wealth of possibilities that combine sustainability with creativity.
Contemporary art
Old ceramic pot lids can be transformed into striking wall art by breaking them (carefully) into fragments and arranging the pieces in a frame. Their different textures, glazes, and patterns can create a dynamic contrast when arranged in a contemporary art installation. Think of how each piece can be a chapter in the book of your family's history — a pot received as a wedding gift, or granny's fave dish to cook her family-famous casserole in.
Wall clock
A glass pot lid is perfect to turn into an intriguing and beautiful wall clock that matches your home's decor and color theme. Drill a small hole in the center if it doesn't have one, then insert a basic clock mechanism (you can grab these at many craft stores, or online — like this TikRound Wall Clock Movement Mechanism from Amazon). Add clock hands and numbers or markers if you like.
Bird feeder
Ever thought of repurposing those old pot lids into part of a cute bird feeder (or even a bird bath)? All you'll need is an empty plastic bottle (the sturdier the better), a shallow base where the birds can access the seeds, and your old pot lid to hold everything together. Cut, glue, and attach all the parts together, then fill it with birdseed or even leftovers like cheese from your last meal, and see your garden fill with nature's songsters.
Cute mounted frame
How about turning your old pot lids into unique standing frames to mount and display artwork on an entrance or coffee table? Their sturdy structure and built-in handles make them ideal bases for supporting small canvases, prints, or mixed-media pieces. By attaching the artwork to the lid's surface or fitting it within the rim, you create a charming, upcycled display with rustic appeal. This inventive approach blends vintage charm with your own creativity.
Mood lamps
Get that juicy imagination flowing by transforming old potlids into quirky lampshades for mood lighting. Their varied shapes and metallic finishes reflect light in interesting ways, especially when paired with colored bulbs. Drill small holes or cut patterns in the lids to let light filter through, then attach your electrical lighting component. Whether mounted on a base or hung from above, these repurposed lids become one-of-a-kind lighting features.
Garden art installation
Create some vibrant garden art by mounting old pot lids onto a repurposed wooden door. Sand and repaint the door in bold or earthy tones, then arrange the lids in playful or more abstract patterns. Their shiny or colorful surfaces and varied shapes add texture and color, creating an eye-catching focal point. This quirky installation not only recycles unused lids, but also adds a touch of whimsy to an outdoor space or garden nook.
Wind chimes
Old pot lids make charming wind chimes for your patio. Use small metal lids, stringing them together with wire, chains, or twine to create gentle, tinkling sounds in the breeze. Alternatively, use a larger lid as the base and attach strands of colorful bottle caps to its underside. The combination of recycled materials creates a playful, eco-friendly piece that adds both sound and visual appeal to outdoor spaces.
Seasonal decor
Bring some DIY cheer into your home for Christmas (or another festive occasion) by turning an old pot lid into part of a snowman. Take a ceramic lid and paint it with white chalkboard paint, leaving the handle in its original color. Secure it onto a wooden board along with two pieces of thick white cardboard in smaller sizes to the pot lid. Decorate with buttons and other features you'd like to add.
Upholstery cleaner
Repurpose an old pot lid into a handy upholstery cleaner by wrapping its underside in a soft cloth, securing it tightly while leaving the handle exposed for a firm grip. Apply a gentle upholstery cleaner — like a mix of mild dish soap and warm water or a fabric-safe commercial spray — to the cloth. Using the lid as a tool, wipe the upholstery, working with the grain to lift dirt evenly.