The Ultimate Guide To Ordering Sam's Club Bakery Cakes

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There are few occasions that can't be made better with cake, and Sam's Club has a reputation for making great ones. So, if you already have a membership and are looking for a great cake on a budget, you might think about sourcing your cake from Sam's Club rather than a more costly bakery. While you normally think of Sam's as a place to buy items in bulk, the bakery has cakes of all sizes. So, you can get one there for a small or large celebration or event.

While you'll find some cakes on the bakery shelves, we never see nearly as many as at the Club's sister grocery store, Walmart. And without employees standing around waiting to take your order, it can be a little daunting to know what's even possible from the bakery and how to order it if you don't see what you want immediately available. So, we've done a little research for you so that you can buy your Sam's Club bakery cake with confidence next time you need one. We have information about what cakes are available, how to order them, how to pay, and more. So, if you're thinking about ordering your next cake from Sam's Club, this guide should tell you all you need to know.