Here's Exactly When To Order Your Cake From Sam's Club's Bakery
Cakes are the centerpiece of many celebrations. But most of us aren't top-tier bakers, so the cakes from the grocery store save us time and time again. The selection is hardly sparse, with at least 13 grocery store chains selling big celebratory cakes. Sam's Club especially has a wide selection to choose from, whether you're looking for a customized cake or one that's pre-designed for a specific occasion. The store also offers a very generous time window to order.
At Sam's Club, cake orders can be placed up to 30 days ahead of time — or, if you're planning something last-minute, one day before you need the cake, as long as you place the order by 2 p.m. You can do so through the store's website, on the Sam's Club mobile app, by phone, or in person. You get to customize the flavor and decoration of the cake, as well as choose the exact date and time of pickup.
As one of the four grocery stores with the cheapest birthday cakes, Sam's Club offers a great bang for one's buck, too. A custom half sheet cake costs $21.87 and feeds 36 to 48 people. To serve a smaller party, a 10-inch double-layer round cake is also available, which feeds 12 to 16 people for $17.28. The behemoth of all Sam's Club cakes, however, is certainly the full sheet cake – costing just $40.98, and serving 72 to 96 people.
How customizable are Sam's Club's cakes?
A grocery store cake doesn't have to mean a boring one — and Sam's Club offers several customization options. Flavor-wise, the choices are chocolate, vanilla, or the marble mix of both. Frosting can be whipped vanilla or chocolate or standard buttercream, which comes in a rainbow of colors. For the decorations, roses and balloons are the two available styles. You can also choose a custom message to be written on it. Aside from the sheet cakes and the classic, double layer round cake, Sam's Club also sells a two-tier cake; just remember that two-tier cakes require a proper cutting technique.
All in all, Sam's Club's cakes look good and can be made match your unique celebration without breaking the bank. But, how do they taste? According to customer reviews, they don't disappoint in that department either. "Our guests were commenting on how good it was and were surprised to learn where it came from," wrote one Sam's Club customer in an online review. Another even reported that the cake they ordered was still moist several days later — ensuring you can eat the leftovers with the same gusto as the very first bites.