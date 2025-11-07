Here's Exactly When To Order Your Cake From Sam's Club's Bakery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cakes are the centerpiece of many celebrations. But most of us aren't top-tier bakers, so the cakes from the grocery store save us time and time again. The selection is hardly sparse, with at least 13 grocery store chains selling big celebratory cakes. Sam's Club especially has a wide selection to choose from, whether you're looking for a customized cake or one that's pre-designed for a specific occasion. The store also offers a very generous time window to order.

At Sam's Club, cake orders can be placed up to 30 days ahead of time — or, if you're planning something last-minute, one day before you need the cake, as long as you place the order by 2 p.m. You can do so through the store's website, on the Sam's Club mobile app, by phone, or in person. You get to customize the flavor and decoration of the cake, as well as choose the exact date and time of pickup.

As one of the four grocery stores with the cheapest birthday cakes, Sam's Club offers a great bang for one's buck, too. A custom half sheet cake costs $21.87 and feeds 36 to 48 people. To serve a smaller party, a 10-inch double-layer round cake is also available, which feeds 12 to 16 people for $17.28. The behemoth of all Sam's Club cakes, however, is certainly the full sheet cake – costing just $40.98, and serving 72 to 96 people.