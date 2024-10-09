The Proper Way To Cut A 2-Tier Cake
Ta-dah! You've made a gorgeous tiered cake for a party or special event. But after choosing your cake recipe, baking, icing, and assembling it all, the thought of cutting it may be a little daunting. Never fear, there's a simple way to serve up your masterpiece.
First, assemble the tools you'll need to cut a cleaner slice of cake. We recommend a serrated knife, a jug of warm water, and a roll of paper towels. That way, you can wipe off your knife between each slice and avoid transferring crumbs to the frosting.
Now it's time to take the tiers apart. If you've inserted a dowel to hold them together, you'll want to expose it first. Slice through the middle of the top tier, just to one side of the dowel, and transfer the two halves to another plate where you can cut them up. At this point, you can gently remove the dowel from the other layer. If there's no dowel, just slip a spatula under the cake board to remove the top section. You can then turn your attention to the bottom tier.
Slice it nice
Rather than cutting wedge-shaped pieces, it's best to divide a large, round cake into more rectangular slices. This allows you to control the size of the servings and make them more consistent. To do this, first, divide the cake in half, sawing all the way through. Then, starting near the edge, make another cut perpendicular to the first, and a second cut parallel to that. Each piece should be approximately 1-inch by 2-inches. Continue cutting, dipping the knife into water and wiping it off between each slice. When you've finished that side of the cake, repeat the method on the other side.
Still nervous about cutting? It might be a good idea to keep some extra toppings on the side in case the pieces crumble when you're serving them. A dollop of whipped cream, a few pieces of fresh fruit, a curl of chocolate, or an extra spoonful of frosting can hide any mistakes with delicious results.