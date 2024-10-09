The Proper Way To Cut A 2-Tier Cake

Ta-dah! You've made a gorgeous tiered cake for a party or special event. But after choosing your cake recipe, baking, icing, and assembling it all, the thought of cutting it may be a little daunting. Never fear, there's a simple way to serve up your masterpiece.

First, assemble the tools you'll need to cut a cleaner slice of cake. We recommend a serrated knife, a jug of warm water, and a roll of paper towels. That way, you can wipe off your knife between each slice and avoid transferring crumbs to the frosting.

Now it's time to take the tiers apart. If you've inserted a dowel to hold them together, you'll want to expose it first. Slice through the middle of the top tier, just to one side of the dowel, and transfer the two halves to another plate where you can cut them up. At this point, you can gently remove the dowel from the other layer. If there's no dowel, just slip a spatula under the cake board to remove the top section. You can then turn your attention to the bottom tier.