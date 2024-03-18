The Simple Way To Cut A Cleaner Slice Of Cake

Have you ever wondered how bakers and Instagrammers get that slice of cake to look so perfect? Nothing is falling apart, no frosting is smeared from one layer to the next, it is just picture-perfect. Whether you are making a heart-filled vanilla cake, a Christmas Neapolitan cake, or even a decadent red velvet cake, there is an easy hack to ensure those slices look well-manicured and worthy of being presented to your family or guests on whatever pretty plate you are using. The trick centers on two things: Your knife and where you insert it into the dessert to begin dividing it up.

Most people start at the center of the cake and insert the tip of the knife at this point before bringing it down to make the cut. But while that is done by almost the whole population of the world, it actually messes with your layers of frosting, dragging the thick top layer down through the cake. Instead, to get a far cleaner cut of cake, you need to cut slowly from the outside-in, drawing your knife into the center rather than away from it. You also hold the knife vertically for the whole cut so that any movement of frosting is horizontal. Ensure the knife cuts all the way through on both sides before trying to remove the slice for serving. Using this technique will ensure the knife doesn't draw your frosting downward which is the root of the messy cut.