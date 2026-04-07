Are Sam's Club And Walmart Bakery Cakes The Same? Here's What Shoppers Say

When you're in charge of buying the cake for a special occasion, the taste, presentation, price, and turnaround time all factor into your purchase. Walmart and Sam's Club are two grocery chains to consider when buying a birthday cake, but are their products on the same level, or do they differ? Your choice depends on what you prioritize for your cake, according to shoppers on social media.

One Reddit user who appears to work at Sam's Club summarized this debate thusly: "Our cakes taste better than Walmart's and are cheaper, but we're limited on what we can do design-wise, whereas Walmart can do full custom cakes." Sam's Club cakes indeed get emphatic praise from customers, some of whom say they taste way better than Walmart's. This isn't to say Walmart's cakes don't have fans, but taste tests and reviews have noted that its icings are extremely sweet. That's a major thing to know before ordering cakes from Walmart's bakery, especially if you dislike super sugary sweets.

Flavor is only one part of the equation, though. For value, Sam's Club does offer better deals, with its 10-inch, round custom cakes at base prices under $20; half sheet cakes costing a little over $20; and full sheets costing about $40. In the same serving sizes, Walmart's round cakes have a base price around $30; its half sheets cost over $40; and its full sheets cost about $60. However, you might be willing to pay more when you see Walmart's customization options.