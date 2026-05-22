11 Changes I Wish Sam's Club Bakery Would Make

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A visit to Sam's Club is hardly complete without perusing the bakery aisles. There are plenty of cakes, pies, and other baked goods to tempt you from refrigerator cases, stands, and tables of the bakery section of the store. You're likely to grab a bag of bagels or a carton of gigantic muffins to make breakfasts easier for the week. However, I don't buy as many items as I might if the Sam's Club bakery made a few changes.

The thing is, Sam's Club bakery isn't exciting. I don't get the same thrill from seeing what's available as I do at places like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Sprouts, or even (to a lesser extent) Walmart. Whereas I've been known to walk out of those other stores with something I didn't intend to buy, that almost never happens when I peruse the Sam's Club bakery. Part of that has to do with the fact that nearly everything comes in such large packages and portions, while the other part of it is that I feel like a lot of the items are just too basic — they don't appeal to people like me, who are far more tempted to try new things. So, today, I'm writing out my wishlist of what I'd prefer to experience in the Sam's Club bakery.