The 9 Biggest Breakfast Trends In 2026 (So Far)

Whether you're looking at restaurant breakfast menus or spending time on social media, you'll see quite a lot of interesting breakfast trends emerging in 2026. Some are fun ones, especially the ones that you can share with friends or family. However, many trends are health-conscious ones. In 2026, breakfasters are largely continuing on their journey of becoming ever more mindful of how the ingredients they eat serve specific health functions rather than just being habitual fuel for their day. Plus, they're getting inspiration for their creativity from all over the place, whether that inspiration comes from abroad or they're starting to mix and match ingredients in different ways than they've considered before. So, you certainly can't say that breakfast is boring in 2026.

A lot of the breakfast trends of 2026 revolve around people looking for more ways to add additional protein and fiber to their diets, which has resulted in mixing and matching lots of whole food ingredients. We're already feeling inspired by what people have created and are curious to see where breakfast goes for the rest of the year. However, so far, these are the nine biggest breakfast trends we're seeing in 2026.