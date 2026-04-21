The 9 Biggest Breakfast Trends In 2026 (So Far)
Whether you're looking at restaurant breakfast menus or spending time on social media, you'll see quite a lot of interesting breakfast trends emerging in 2026. Some are fun ones, especially the ones that you can share with friends or family. However, many trends are health-conscious ones. In 2026, breakfasters are largely continuing on their journey of becoming ever more mindful of how the ingredients they eat serve specific health functions rather than just being habitual fuel for their day. Plus, they're getting inspiration for their creativity from all over the place, whether that inspiration comes from abroad or they're starting to mix and match ingredients in different ways than they've considered before. So, you certainly can't say that breakfast is boring in 2026.
A lot of the breakfast trends of 2026 revolve around people looking for more ways to add additional protein and fiber to their diets, which has resulted in mixing and matching lots of whole food ingredients. We're already feeling inspired by what people have created and are curious to see where breakfast goes for the rest of the year. However, so far, these are the nine biggest breakfast trends we're seeing in 2026.
Protein is a main player, but fiber is having a moment, too
Just as we predicted for 2026 food trends, protein and fiber have starring roles, and they're really popular for breakfast. With changes to the U.S. food pyramid boosting the importance of protein and people looking to add more fiber to their diets, it's no surprise that these two are becoming the focus for the first meal of the day. In fact, as you go through our list, you're going to notice a lot of new ways people are consuming protein and fiber for breakfast.
Nutritionist Dan Martin explains (via YouTube) that combining protein and fiber for breakfast helps keep you from getting hungry, regulates blood sugar, and improves your focus and energy levels. One combo that we see a lot is a grain like oatmeal and fruit providing the fiber, while nuts and dairy provide the protein. Think oatmeal bowls and yogurt bowls. Plates with proteins like eggs, meats, beans, fish, or mushrooms are often balanced by a range of fresh and colorful ingredients that provide fiber, like fruits, veggies, and whole grains.
Those who don't have time to cook or chop fruits and veggies often put ingredients together like protein powders, fibrous cereal, frozen fruit, yogurt, nut butters, seeds, nuts, honey, and more. There are also plenty of companies jumping on the protein and fiber breakfast trend to make on-the-go breakfasts or ones that people can make quickly, like pancakes, waffles, and cereals.
Breakfast bowls are getting more interesting
All the new types of breakfast bowls out there are likely to pique your curiosity, whether you've heretofore been a bowl person or not. We've seen all sorts of breakfast bowls on social media this year, including yogurt bowls (not to be confused with overnight oats).
As people are looking for more healthy ways to eat breakfast, a lot of interesting ingredients, superfoods, and proteins are making their way into breakfast bowls. Açai bowls, quinoa bowls, and yogurt bowls are popular, packed with ingredients like protein powder, superfood seeds, fruit, nuts, and cereal or granola. However, savory yogurt bowls are a thing, too, with toppings like shakshuka.
Not all bowls are raw, which is good news for those of us who like hot breakfasts. People are putting a variety of hot ingredients together and sometimes baking them up in small single-serving dishes or larger bowls to last multiple days in the fridge. Think scrambled eggs but with taco-seasoned ground beef and fresh ingredients like tomatoes, bell pepper, avocado, and black beans on top. Some of the baked options include baked oats in a variety of flavors and egg casseroles with their favorite veggies and proteins.
People are rethinking what breakfast looks like through global inspiration
As people are looking beyond standard eggs, breakfast meats, cereal, and breakfast breads for the first meal of the day, they're turning to international foods for inspiration. Sometimes, that means they're taking entire dishes from other countries, while other times they're using those dishes to inspire something new or using ingredients from other countries to create a fusion dish.
The fusion game is getting stronger for breakfast. Shakshuka has been trendy for a while, but this Northern African dish is often turning into a fusion dish with ingredients like tortilla chips, pickled onions, oregano, basil, feta, and other cheeses like Parmesan. Congee is a classic Asian breakfast dish that's also taken on a few twists, with ingredients like eggs and cilantro added on top. Oatmeal bowls and overnight oats are getting upgraded with ingredients like matcha from Japan.
One dish that people seem to be recently discovering as being great for breakfast is arepas, which are Venezuelan cornmeal pockets stuffed with yummy ingredients. The stuffings might include cheese, meat, plantains, avocados, or other ingredients. Although, as a breakfast food, you can start with a basic arepa recipe and add eggs or traditional breakfast meats like bacon as well.
There are all sorts of breakfast ideas for cottage cheese
Since it's packed with protein, cottage cheese is making its way onto the breakfast scene these days, and it's not just sitting around looking like sadness in a bowl. People are adding it to other beloved breakfast foods and also turning it into bowls.
There are a few ways that people are mixing together eggs and cottage cheese for breakfast. Some people are scrambling eggs together with cottage cheese. Others are using it as the filling for veggie-laden omelets. Or you can mix the veggies, cottage cheese, spices, and eggs together and bake them into bowls (sometimes with a tortilla layer underneath). Yet another interesting version we're seeing is a breakfast pita of sorts made with half a cup of cottage cheese added to one egg that's mixed together and baked. To turn the baked bowl sweet instead of savory, mix together cottage cheese and egg with ingredients like oatmeal, fruit, maple syrup, and cinnamon. It's an excellent vehicle for everything from avocado to even more cottage cheese, eggs, and fruit.
Even without adding eggs, cottage cheese is making it to breakfast as a component of breakfast bowls. Think cottage cheese, fruit, nuts, açai, granola, or whatever ingredients you normally like in your breakfast bowls. Some people even double up the dairy by adding yogurt. Thus, another yogurt bowl is born.
Functional breakfast beverages are all the rage
Our collective new obsession with health and breakfasts that have functional purposes extends beyond meals and into drinks as well. These functional breakfast beverages include adaptogenic drinks to help manage stress, add protein, support gut health, and even improve focus.
Sales stats tell a lot about what's becoming popular in the functional beverage world. The canned adaptogenic beverage market is set to reach $2.11 billion by the end of 2026 and hit $3.9 billion by 2023, according to the Business Research Company. Meanwhile, Bernick's is reporting a steady increase in protein drink popularity, with a market that was worth $16.8 billion in 2025 slated to hit $25 billion within 10 years. As for beverages with a gut-health focus, Coherent Market Insights shows kefir being worth $3.46 billion in 2026, with it likely reaching $5.53 billion within seven years.
People are buying pre-made functional breakfast drinks, getting them from restaurants and coffee shops, or making them at home. Coffee shops like Starbucks are taking notice of the protein craze, adding a protein-infusion option to the majority of its drinks, whether lattes and matchas or even protein-infused cold foam or milk. And functional drinks at home have endless options, with people adding matcha, kefir, and protein to their smoothies, as well as mushroom and protein powder to their coffee.
Snacking, grazing, and mini breakfasts have become trendy
Snacks as meals have been a part of food trends for a while, like the girl dinners that trended in 2023. However, these mini grazing meals are now coming to breakfast. Granted, they've long existed in countries like Turkey, where you get a little bit of this and that to mix and match on your plate. More breakfast items are coming in fun sizes that are easy to grab and go or use to create a larger spread for snacking and grazing.
On the mini side of things, we're starting to see everything from mini, bite-sized pancakes to small toasts, mini quiches, and tiny egg bites. You can even combine some of these miniature items, like pancakes and egg bites, and turn them into your favorite breakfast sandwich for on-the-go snacking. If you're looking for something more substantial, you can even make a breakfast grazing buffet, a morning charcuterie board, or a small-bites plate with things like tiny yogurt cups, cheese cubes, mini muffins, smoked salmon, and fresh fruits and veggies. Throw in things like hummus, jammy eggs, and granola, and you've got yourself a diverse meal with endless possibilities depending on whatever you might be craving.
Beans have now entered the breakfast conversation
Beans have been a part of breakfast in some countries for years. One that you might be familiar with is the full English breakfast, but beans are also common for breakfast in many countries South of the U.S. So, it's not all that odd of a breakfast ingredient in the whole scheme of things.
While you can certainly use other countries' bean-laden breakfasts as inspiration, people are getting creative with using their favorite beans at breakfast, too. Unsurprisingly, people are turning them into bowls, with beans mixed with fresh ingredients like chopped avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, and tangy citrus-based dressing. To double up on protein, we've seen people add their beans to eggs.
Butterbeans have been a popular take on this upcoming breakfast trend. One person we saw on social media was dipping their toast in harissa butterbeans with yogurt, chili oil, and parsley. Another that might be of interest to you is butterbean shakshuka, where you cook butterbeans into the tomato sauce and use some bread to sop it all up.
Breakfasts flights have become a thing
Taking the idea from the beer flights that you often see at breweries, places that serve breakfast have created all sorts of breakfast flights. These aren't just drink flights, but also food flights as well. So, you get to taste and drink more than one flavor, and it's super fun for breakfast with friends and family. The idea is to share a little of everything, but there's no rule that says everyone can't make a mad grab for the flavor they want instead of sharing, either.
Breakfast drink flights often come in dedicated serving platters with holes cut to hold a certain number of drinks. Some breakfast drink flights we've seen include different types of coffee, lattes, bloody marys, mimosas, and refresher mocktail flights.
The breakfast food flights are getting interesting as well. We've seen pancake flights, French toast flights, and eggs Benedict flights. Most of the time, these come on long platters and feature three or four different flavors of the same item, or each item with different toppings. However, some places offer a flight that gives you the chance to try multiple menu items all at the same time, like French toast, pancakes, and waffles. And people aren't just getting these in restaurants; they're making them at home, too, so you can tailor these flights to you and your loved one's personal preferences.
Breakfast oatmeal is getting both sweet and savory upgrades
Breakfast oatmeal has gotten increasingly more complex as more people incorporate it into their diets as a fiber-ful whole grain. Unsurprisingly, it's often paired with protein, too. There are all sorts of savory and sweet ideas for oatmeal circulating on social media this year, and it's definitely starting to look different than just oatmeal and brown sugar or overnight oats.
Sweet oats are popular and made in all sorts of ways. Stove-cooked oats are getting upgrades with ingredients like blueberries, chia seeds, lemon zest, cardamom, milk, and honey. And like seemingly every other breakfast, it's often getting upgraded with protein powder and topped with fruit for more fiber and protein. Those who are baking it are adding ingredients like bananas and other fruits, eggs, cottage cheese, nut butter, and protein powder.
While sweet oatmeal has been popular for a while with all of those fruit-laden overnight oats, savory oatmeal is having its day. Ingredients like cheese, bullion, meat, garlic, nutritional yeast, and even eggs can make the oatmeal itself more flavorful. Or you can incorporate a variety of vegetables into the oatmeal as you cook it, like onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and leftover roasted veggies. There are also plenty of toppings to drizzle and sprinkle on top, with those going for a more Asian profile adding toppings like chili oil, sesame seeds, green onions, or even kimchi.