8 Worst Food Trends Of 2023, According To Tasting Table Staff

Every year food innovations capture our collective imagination while other culinary methods, ingredients, and traditions are dredged up for rexamination. A return of the espresso martini? We are here for it — although, overworked bartenders might not be so on board. Adding olive oil to coffee in what appears to be a take on bulletproof coffee? It's a choice, and some of us have thoughts.

Not every food trend gains recognition because the masses want to try it themselves. Sometimes, media outlets, influencers, and restaurants latch onto an idea that is repeated ad nauseam until a novelty is then monetized in staggering ways, like the poor choice to give an internet sensation called Salt Bae vast real estate to sell burgers in Manhattan.

So, with the privilege of hindsight, our team at Tasting Table compiled some of the worst food trends in 2023. We have a lot of opinions on girl dinners, pickle drinks, and all those edible foods used as decor only to be tossed into the garbage once the cameras are put away.