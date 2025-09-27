If you've never planned a wedding, you might be surprised to learn just how expensive everything can be. From the cocktail hour finger foods to the actual entrees to the grab-and-go Taco Bell buffet at the end of the night, it'll cost a pretty penny. When it comes to wedding cakes, you're looking at potentially hundreds of dollars to purchase a custom one. You might be searching for ways to save some cash, and while Costco doesn't make custom wedding cakes per se, you can still put that membership to good use and score a cake for the big day.

Costco doesn't have the capability to design grandiose, three-layer wedding cakes, but it does supply plenty of premade brands that do exactly that. Take The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers (the best slice of cake you can get in Florida), for example, which Costco sells in three different flavors for about $160 per 8-inch cake. These cakes are available on Costco's website just the same as any other online order, plus they feed between 16 and 22 people and come frozen in a delivery truck within just a few days, if you plan the purchase accordingly.

There's also the David's Cookies and Ferrara's Bakery brand cakes, which feed between 12 and 16 people, depending on size, and range from about $72 to $100. You're not able to customize any of these cakes beyond deciding which flavor you want, but you're still looking at a price tag cheaper than traditional wedding cakes.