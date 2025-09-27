Can You Get Custom Wedding Cakes From Costco?
If you've never planned a wedding, you might be surprised to learn just how expensive everything can be. From the cocktail hour finger foods to the actual entrees to the grab-and-go Taco Bell buffet at the end of the night, it'll cost a pretty penny. When it comes to wedding cakes, you're looking at potentially hundreds of dollars to purchase a custom one. You might be searching for ways to save some cash, and while Costco doesn't make custom wedding cakes per se, you can still put that membership to good use and score a cake for the big day.
Costco doesn't have the capability to design grandiose, three-layer wedding cakes, but it does supply plenty of premade brands that do exactly that. Take The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers (the best slice of cake you can get in Florida), for example, which Costco sells in three different flavors for about $160 per 8-inch cake. These cakes are available on Costco's website just the same as any other online order, plus they feed between 16 and 22 people and come frozen in a delivery truck within just a few days, if you plan the purchase accordingly.
There's also the David's Cookies and Ferrara's Bakery brand cakes, which feed between 12 and 16 people, depending on size, and range from about $72 to $100. You're not able to customize any of these cakes beyond deciding which flavor you want, but you're still looking at a price tag cheaper than traditional wedding cakes.
Another way to fenagle wedding cakes out of Costco
If you don't mind a little DIY and have a way to store your custom Costco cakes, Costco's various custom sheet cakes are an easy way to get an affordable wedding cake. Again, Costco won't necessarily turn it into a wedding cake for you, but there are plenty of stories on TikTok and beyond that demonstrate how to take a fairly basic Costco sheet cake and turn it into something spectacular. One bride's sister-in-law went viral on YouTube after she ordered two plain sheet cakes from Costco for $18.99 each, sliced and positioned them into a four-layer cake, and jazzed the whole thing up with icing out of a piping tip and leftover flowers.
Ordering a sheet cake from Costco is as simple as going into a store, approaching the bakery department, and telling the employees what flavor and size you'd like (among these other things to know before ordering a custom cake at Costco). Once sliced into 2x2 squares, a Costco sheet cake can serve 48 people, so if your guests are somewhere in the 100-200 range, your total expense for four sheet cakes would still be less than $100.
Costco's popular sheet cake flavors include chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse, though there are sometimes seasonal offerings. At the end of the day, not only can you get your literal engagement ring from the bulk retailer, but there are ways to find your dream cake there, too.