Sick Of Rum? These Tropical Cocktails Are Worth Ordering Instead

A lot of people think tropical and tiki cocktails always feature rum. The Caribbean origins of these drinks often default to using the sugar cane-derived spirit, and many tropical rum drinks from around the world also exist, but if you're tired of always relying on rum, don't worry. There are plenty of modern-day cocktails that mix mezcal, gin, vodka, or bourbon with liqueurs and fruit juice to conjure the vibe of the tropics. These alternatives highlight different flavor profiles without sacrificing the vibrant, summery taste that colorful rum drinks are known for.

"Rum is obviously the king of the tropical cocktail world, but it does not own the entire island," said Justin Lavenue, the Austin, Texas-based master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, and owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. When Tasting Table spoke with Lavenue to get his thoughts on tropical drinks that are just as good without rum, he told us, "The common thread is that all of these drinks still deliver the tropical fundamentals: brightness, aromatics, texture, spice, fruit, and refreshment. They just do it without reaching for rum every time like it's the only shirt in the closet."

Read on to hear Lavenue's suggestions for four tropical drinks that swap rum for other spirits (and what else goes in them). These creative libations may give you something new to try at your favorite watering hole, or taste just as good in your home bar.