What Type Of Martini You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries, your energy is daring, bold, and a little salty. As the youngest zodiac, ruled by fiery Mars, you have a reputation for taking action, not overthinking. Figuring things out as you go is simply how you move through the world — impulsively, instinctively, and with a confidence that turns heads. That unexpected approach is mirrored in your slightly acidic martini order. You gravitate toward the flavorful punch of the pickle martini, a twist on the classic dirty martini that swaps olive brine for pickle juice and olive garnish for crisp, tangy pickles.

Made with vodka, pickle juice, extra dry vermouth, and shaken over ice, the pickle martini packs the right amount of savory-sour punch to keep things interesting. Topped with a pickle garnish, it becomes as bold and unmissable as a ram charging forward. You may get some side eyes, which is exactly why you tend to order it quickly and quietly before anyone has a chance to talk you out of a decision you've already set your heart on.

You might not have planned for how delicious this martini would be, but that's the thrill of having energy like yours, Aries. Mischievous, impulsive, and adventurous, you make even an unconventional choice look iconic. You might singlehandedly turn the pickle martini into the next big trend simply by claiming — and downing — it with confidence. After all, life's too short to sip anything bland.