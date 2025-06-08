8 Best Watermelon Cocktail Recipes For Summer Sipping
When the sun is out, and the summer fun is in full swing, a refreshing cocktail becomes all the more inviting. And one popular cocktail ingredient that feels especially fitting at this time of year is watermelon. Fresh, juicy, and vibrant, watermelon is the ultimate warm-weather fruit. When blended into a cocktail, it adds plenty of natural sweetness and a pop of gorgeous coral pink color, and it pairs beautifully with a range of other zesty, spicy, and herbaceous ingredients.
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next summer sip, you're in the right place, because we've rounded up some of the very best watermelon-based cocktails that are sure to leave you feeling invigorated. From minty mojitos and zesty margaritas to creamy frozen treats, watermelon can fit seamlessly into a variety of different drinks. All of these recipes use fresh watermelon chunks, rather than watermelon juice, for the brightest, fruitiest flavor, and they're perfect for jazzing up with an array of eye-catching garnishes. So, let's find out how to incorporate this versatile fruit into your next boozy concoction.
Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
The mojito is a classic poolside sip, featuring the zesty brightness of lime and a cooling hit of mint. But what better way to jazz this beloved cocktail up than with the addition of watermelon? To make a watermelon mojito, you'll start by blending fresh watermelon until smooth and straining out the pulp. Then, stir together mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup in a pitcher, before adding the blended watermelon and some rum. Pour the mixture into glasses, and garnish with some fresh mint and lime slices.
Recipe: Watermelon Mojito Cocktail
Summery Watermelon Sangria
This Spanish-inspired drink most definitely brings the summer vibes, packed with vibrant fresh fruits and topped with elegant edible flowers. Here, the watermelon is blended and strained to retain a pleasing, smooth texture. Then, the resulting juice is poured over a medley of blackberries, peaches, sugar, and citrusy Grand Marnier liqueur, with a splash of vodka and generous glug of sauvignon blanc amping up the booziness. Before serving the sangria, you can also use a melon baller to scoop out some balls of fresh watermelon, and pop these into the glasses.
Recipe: Summery Watermelon Sangria
Creamy Frozen Watermelon Cocktail
If you prefer a frostier, creamier cocktail, this pretty pink creation is a must-try. You'll need to do a little prep the night before, but once the watermelon chunks have been left in the freezer overnight, it'll only take 10 minutes to whip up this sweet and vibrant drink. Simply add the frozen watermelon to a blender with some pink gin, peach schnapps, grenadine, and lime juice. Blitz everything together, then add some coconut milk and give the mixture a final blend, before pouring it into elegant coupe glasses.
Spicy Watermelon Cocktail
The sweet and fruity profile of watermelon also tastes wonderful alongside something a little spicy. In this cocktail, we see the glasses rimmed with a mixture of cayenne pepper and salt to ensure that every sip is infused with fieriness. For the drink itself, you'll first blitz lime juice, mint leaves, watermelon chunks, and agave in a blender. Next come vodka and vermouth, plus an extra squeeze of lime and some ice cubes to keep everything perfectly chilled. The final touch is a glug of sparkling rosé, which brings a wonderfully uplifting fizz.
Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Cocktail
Watermelon Mint Margarita Mocktail
The margarita's moreish sweet and sour taste is a favorite for good reason, and the addition of watermelon can take this drink to the next level. This recipe features a homemade mint-infused simple syrup, which gets blended with the fresh watermelon, lime juice, and some mint leaves. And of course, there's the all-important tequila (this recipe calls for a non-alcoholic version of the spirit). Add this warming tipple to an ice-filled cocktail shaker along with the watermelon mixture, shake everything up, and you've got a fantastically tangy, refreshing mocktail that's ready to strain into your glasses of choice.
Frozen Watermelon Mezcal Margarita
Adding a splash of mezcal is the perfect way to give your margarita a distinct, smoky edge. And this Mexican spirit makes the perfect accompaniment to fresh watermelon. Once the fruit has been diced and frozen, it's blended with a splash of water to form the base of this icy cocktail. Next, you'll add the mezcal, plus a splash of lime juice, and blitz everything until the mixture reaches a slushie-like consistency. You can also sweeten things up by incorporating some simple syrup, if desired.
Frozen Watermelon-Ginger Margarita
Next up we have another refreshing, frozen delight, this time spiked with the aromatic warmth of ginger. Packed with zingy lime, and enhanced with the boldness of tequila or mezcal, this watermelon-ginger margarita is sure to hit the spot. Here, the ginger element comes in the convenient form of ginger beer, which adds some extra sweetness and plenty of fizz. And this cocktail couldn't be easier to whip up, either. Just blend up frozen watermelon with the lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer, and your choice of spirit.
Jersey Shore Ron Ron Juice
Ron Ron juice rose to fame after featuring on the popular reality show "Jersey Shore" — and this berry-loaded cocktail is sure to get the party started. Made with a medley of vibrant ingredients, it's whipped up in mere minutes, and most definitely delivers on booziness. To make a batch of Ron Ron juice, it's a simple case of tossing all of the ingredients into a blender, and then blitzing until smooth. You'll need some ice, cranberry juice, watermelon, blueberries, maraschino cherries, and vodka.
Recipe: Jersey Shore Ron Ron Juice
