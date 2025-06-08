8 Best Watermelon Cocktail Recipes For Summer Sipping

When the sun is out, and the summer fun is in full swing, a refreshing cocktail becomes all the more inviting. And one popular cocktail ingredient that feels especially fitting at this time of year is watermelon. Fresh, juicy, and vibrant, watermelon is the ultimate warm-weather fruit. When blended into a cocktail, it adds plenty of natural sweetness and a pop of gorgeous coral pink color, and it pairs beautifully with a range of other zesty, spicy, and herbaceous ingredients.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your next summer sip, you're in the right place, because we've rounded up some of the very best watermelon-based cocktails that are sure to leave you feeling invigorated. From minty mojitos and zesty margaritas to creamy frozen treats, watermelon can fit seamlessly into a variety of different drinks. All of these recipes use fresh watermelon chunks, rather than watermelon juice, for the brightest, fruitiest flavor, and they're perfect for jazzing up with an array of eye-catching garnishes. So, let's find out how to incorporate this versatile fruit into your next boozy concoction.