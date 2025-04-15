Upgrade Your Next Martini With Pickles (But Not These Varieties)

Since its invention by New York bartender John O'Connor in 1901, the dirty martini has remained a popular drink order for those who enjoy cocktails on the savory side. The pairing of olive juice with vodka goes like a hand in a glove, creating a drink that's salty, savory, and cloudy — with olives included for garnish, of course.

In recent years, the pickle martini has made headway onto cocktail menus, appeasing those who love pickles and those who love martinis but don't necessarily care for the taste of olives. Pickle brine is an easy swap for olive juice to muddle up the cocktail and cut through the taste of the alcohol –– and gherkins or pickle slices make the perfect garnish.

But when making a pickle martini, having the right pickles on hand is important. That means savory pickle varieties and not bread-and-butter pickles. Since olive and pickle martinis include savory juices, different types of pickles like zesty dill, kosher dill, gherkin, or cornichons pair perfectly with the gin and vermouth. Bread and butter pickles may work well next to a slice of bread, but their sweetness clashes with the savory elements of the drink.