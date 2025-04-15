Upgrade Your Next Martini With Pickles (But Not These Varieties)
Since its invention by New York bartender John O'Connor in 1901, the dirty martini has remained a popular drink order for those who enjoy cocktails on the savory side. The pairing of olive juice with vodka goes like a hand in a glove, creating a drink that's salty, savory, and cloudy — with olives included for garnish, of course.
In recent years, the pickle martini has made headway onto cocktail menus, appeasing those who love pickles and those who love martinis but don't necessarily care for the taste of olives. Pickle brine is an easy swap for olive juice to muddle up the cocktail and cut through the taste of the alcohol –– and gherkins or pickle slices make the perfect garnish.
But when making a pickle martini, having the right pickles on hand is important. That means savory pickle varieties and not bread-and-butter pickles. Since olive and pickle martinis include savory juices, different types of pickles like zesty dill, kosher dill, gherkin, or cornichons pair perfectly with the gin and vermouth. Bread and butter pickles may work well next to a slice of bread, but their sweetness clashes with the savory elements of the drink.
Plenty of garnish options for dirty pickle martinis
In addition to making a splash on the cocktail scene as a twist on a cocktail favorite, one of the best parts of a dirty pickle martini is the numerous garnish possibilities. For example, our favorite pickle martini recipe uses both gherkins and pickled pearl onions as a garnish, adding extra tang and dill flavor to the drink — not to mention the satisfying crunch of the gherkin. The garnish can go directly into the drink to impart flavor, but a toothpick works well too.
When picking a garnish for a pickle martini, not only do savory options work better, but smaller options work better too. Mini gherkins fit easily on toothpicks or can be plunked into a martini glass with less risk of getting hit in the face with pickle juice. Cornichons, a pickle smaller than a gherkin, can be another good option because they're flavored with dill, pepper, and other savory herbs.
Those who enjoy pickles and martinis can experiment with flavors as they enjoy the classic drink. Certain kinds of pickle juice may impart more flavor than just standard dill pickle brine and certain kinds of garnish may provide a crunch and a je ne sais quoi that puts the finishing touch on a refreshing, cold cocktail.