The 3-Step Process To Properly Drink A Pornstar Martini

In the world of cocktails, few drinks have such a cult following as the pornstar martini. There's even a ritual, a 3-step process as a matter of fact, to drink this cocktail properly. If you want to satisfy pornstar martini purists, first, you must fish out the passionfruit garnish with a spoon, place it in your palm, and eat it. Then, take a sip of the pornstar martini. Finally, between sips of the martini, take sips of the sidecar or shot glass of Prosecco or sparkling wine to cleanse your palate.

How did this three-step process come about? Well, this was how the creator of the flashy cocktail, Douglas Ankrah, intended for you to drink his world-famous drink. Ankrah was very particular about how you should enjoy his drink. The ways people are enjoying a pornstar martini online today are probably wrong, or misinterpretations or adaptations of Ankrah's original 3-step drinking process. Some people like to use the Prosecco as a chaser or palate cleanser all at once, either before or after sipping the martini.

In a Youtube video, Ankrah is seen making his guests promise never to commit this one cardinal pornstar martini sin: mixing the shot glass of Prosecco into the martini. Another sin is to shoot the Prosecco. The whole point of the pornstar martini, as per Ankrah, is to enjoy two drinks simultaneously.